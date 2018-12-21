Log in
Best Buy : For $30 or less, these last-minute gifts will impress

12/21/2018 | 06:10pm CET

Matthew SmithStaff Writer

On the hunt for stocking stuffers or last-minute gift exchange goodies that recipients will really want?

Tech often impresses, and we have a lot of options at Best Buy.

Jake Bonura, a Blue Shirt at our store in Rochester, Minnesota, recommends going with tech gifts that are one-of-a-kind, useful and not too big. Something that will get a 'Wow!' when it's pulled out of a stocking or raise eyebrows at an exchange.

'Go for something that's in that super popular category of things that are trendy right now, like PopSockets,' said Jake, who hosts a gift swap with friends every year. 'You'll want something that a group of people are going to go after.'

But, the most important thing to consider when it comes to stocking stuffers?

'You won't want something huge. You'll want something that's easy,' Jake said.

Here are some ideas to get you started.

Go-to gifts

For kids and kids at heart

  • Funko POP ($14.99 and under)
    • These trendy action figures come in a variety of characters from Fortnite, Rick and Morty, Marvel and more.
  • Little Live Scruff-A-Luvs Rescue Pets ($19.99)
    • Open it up, bathe it, brush it and see what animal this cute little ball of fluff turns into.

For anyone

  • Gift Cards
    • Not sure what to pick? You can't go wrong with a gift card. (For procrastinators, e-gift cards are available anytime on BestBuy.com.)

Stop by your nearest Best Buy store or visit BestBuy.com for more gift recommendations.

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 17:09:10 UTC
