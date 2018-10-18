Best Buy : Google Pixel 3 is now available at Best Buy

Katie HugginsStaff Writer

Google announced its latest lineup of tech last week, including the newest addition to the Pixel family: Pixel 3 and 3 XL.

Pixel smartphones are known for their incredible photography, quick charge and built-in Google Assistant, and the Pixel 3 brings even more of these signature features. That means a brilliant camera, more charging capabilities and even more help from your Google Assistant.

(And as a bonus, Verizon customers will get a $100 Best Buy gift card with qualified activation on a Verizon plan. They can even buy one Pixel 3 and get a second phone free.)

Best Buy is also the place to get the new Pixel accessories, including the very cool Google Pixel Stand, which charges your phone while acting as your personal assistant. That's right, you can check the weather, traffic and your daily schedule with your phone charger.

You can find the Pixel 3 at almost all Best Buy stores, including in our new Google displays in mobile departments at select stores, and on BestBuy.com.

Pixel 3 Features

Here are some highlights of Google's newest smartphone:

Camera: Top Shot catches the perfect image by capturing alternate shots when you take a motion photo, then recommending the best one. The new dual front camera allows you to fit more people into one group selfie, and Super Res Zoom keeps photos sharp as you zoom in.

Battery: The battery charges fast on the wireless Pixel Stand and lasts all day.* It also limits battery used on specific apps you don't use often to last even longer.

Google Assistant: The assistant feature screens incoming calls from unknown numbers to avoid robocalls. Just use the Screen Call feature to ask who is calling and why.

Photo and Video Storage: With Pixel 3, you don't have to delete photos to free up space. Google Photos brings free, unlimited online storage. **

For more information on the new Pixel 3 and the newly announced Pixel Slate, Google Home Hub and Google Chromecast, check out BestBuy.com.

* Based on a mix of talk, data, standby and other use with always on display off and mobile hotspot off. Actual results may vary.

** Free, unlimited online original-quality storage for photos/videos uploaded from Pixel 3 to Google Photos through 1/31/2022, and those photos/videos will remain free at original quality.