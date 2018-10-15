Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Best Buy Company    BBY

BEST BUY COMPANY (BBY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Best Buy : Government leaders laud Best Buy for supporting employees after Hurricane Florence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 08:22pm CEST

Jeff ShelmanStaff Writer

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA - When Hurricane Florence hit the North Carolina coast on Sept. 13, our Best Buy stores in Wilmington and Morehead City sustained significant water damage. Both remain closed.

How Best Buy has responded since then - continuing to pay employees who are doing volunteer work in the community - has gotten the attention of lawmakers and officials in Washington, D.C., who recently requested a visit to learn more.

On Monday, a group of national and local government officials visited the Wilmington Best Buy store to meet with employees. The group included U.S. Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, and three members of North Carolina's Congressional delegation: Sen. Thom Tillis, Sen. Richard Burr and Rep. David Rouzer. Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo and Woody White, Chairman of the New Hanover County Commissioners, also attended.

'Having individuals like you and a company like Best Buy stepping up and showing up, from our perspective, is very gratifying,' Acosta said. 'I just want to say thank you.'

Said Carson: 'We just have incredible thanks for Best Buy's support. What a great group of people who have their hearts in the right spot.'

Employees volunteer for several organizations

Wilmington store general manager Dale Marshall said he was informed shortly after the hurricane that employees could work at other stores or volunteer in the community and continue to be paid. Between Wilmington and Morehead City, Best Buy employees about 200 people in full- and part-time roles. Best Buy operates 33 stores and employs about 3,200 people in all of North Carolina.

'After we got the word out to our employees, my phone started blowing up with text messages and pictures from our employees volunteering,' Marshall said. 'I'm thankful to work for the best company in the world and have the best employees in the world.'

Best Buy Blue Shirts and Geek Squad Agents have volunteered for several organizations. They range from The Salvation Army to the Cajun Navy to a group that fed power line workers who were restoring electricity to the North Carolina coast.

'Thank you for setting a great example, not just for the community, but for the country,' Burr said.

While the store employees are eager to get back to work - the goal is to have both locations reopened by Thanksgiving - they have appreciated what Best Buy has done.

'It has been our pleasure [to volunteer],' said Anton Ballard, a home theater supervisor in Wilmington. 'We are just happy to work for a company that allows us to help out.'

Supporting employees, communities

In addition to paying employees for volunteering in the community, Best Buy employees in disaster-stricken areas are eligible for financial support from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, which was established by the company's founder, Dick Schulze. Best Buy employees in other parts of the country who give to the Schulze fund for the benefit of their colleagues can have their donations matched 100 percent by Best Buy. In addition, employees can donate their paid time off to colleagues affected by disaster.

Best Buy customers across the United States can donate to the American Red Cross via BestBuy.com, the Best Buy mobile app or during the checkout process at our stores.

Rouzer, who represents nine counties in Eastern North Carolina that have all received disaster declarations by the federal government, is thankful for Best Buy's Blue Shirts and Geek Squad agents.

'We really appreciate all of the work, the effort and the volunteerism,' he said. 'It is what makes America great, neighbors helping neighbors.'

In addition to the volunteer work, Best Buy provided tablets to the Salvation Army's mobile canteen trucks, which deliver food and Wi-Fi connectivity to people. These tablets help people connect with loved ones and get back on their feet.

'That's really important,' Acosta said. 'Because of your work, you've helped people apply for disaster relief programs.'

Mayor Bill Saffo commended Best Buy.

'You're taking care of your employees, you're being a good corporate citizen,' Saffo said. 'Now we just need you to be reopened as soon as possible.'

We invite customers to support recovery efforts by donating to the Red Cross.

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 15 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2018 18:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEST BUY COMPANY
08:22pBEST BUY : Government leaders laud Best Buy for supporting employees after Hurri..
PU
06:08pBEST BUY : to open new store, upgrade others around Salt Lake City
PU
10/13BEST BUY : hosts Blacks in Technology conference
PU
10/12BEST BUY : Consider conservation during Energy Efficiency Month
PU
10/10BEST BUY : Preparing To Help Hurricane Michael Recovery
PU
10/09BEST BUY : volunteers help Phoenix students build laptops
PU
10/09BEST BUY : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
10/04BEST BUY : Taekwondo isn’t just for kicks for this Best Buy employee
PU
10/04Ahead of holidays, FedEx leans on special bonuses to keep pilots from retirin..
RE
10/03BEST BUY : Appoints Cindy Kent to Board of Directors
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:54aCarving up Sears and Toys "R" Us holiday sales 
10/12The latest from the Sears Death Watch 
10/06TRACKING HOW FAR THEY FELL : Service Sector Edition 
10/05BEST BUY : Battling Multiple Headwinds 
10/04SHOPPING CENTER REITS : One Step Forward, One Step Back 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 42 772 M
EBIT 2019 1 929 M
Net income 2019 1 397 M
Finance 2019 1 042 M
Yield 2019 2,43%
P/E ratio 2019 14,58
P/E ratio 2020 13,20
EV / Sales 2019 0,44x
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
Capitalization 19 892 M
Chart BEST BUY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Best Buy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEST BUY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 77,5 $
Spread / Average Target 6,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hubert Joly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Corie Sue Barry Chief Financial Officer
Brian Tilzer Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Kathleen J. Higgins Victor Independent Director
Lisa Maria Caputo Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEST BUY COMPANY5.81%19 425
AARON'S, INC.25.14%3 376
TECH DATA CORP-28.98%2 627
DIXONS CARPHONE-19.22%2 453
BIC CAMERA INC.-13.58%2 392
JB HI-FI LIMITED-1.16%2 014
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.