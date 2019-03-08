Best Buy : Here are 4 ways to level up on Mario Day

From his stylish overalls to that handsome mustache, Nintendo's Mario is not just a true original of the gaming world, he's a full-on legend.

Every year, March 10, or Mar10, is celebrated as 'Mario Day ' (get it? Mar10 looks like MARIO!) and Nintendo fans worldwide will celebrate by powering up their gaming consoles and taking on Bowser and his minions. But aside from saving the Mushroom Kingdom and chasing down those gold coins, our team at Best Buy wanted to give you four additional ways to pay homage to our favorite superhero.

Celebrate Mario Day by:

Use one of Mario's trusted power-ups, mushrooms, to make your favorite dish even more delicious in honor of the holiday. Hosting a Mario Marathon: Invite your closest friends over and ask them to wear their favorite Mario swag. Then go head-to-head in one of the many video games featuring Mario and pals, such as Super Mario Party or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Invite your closest friends over and ask them to wear their favorite Mario swag. Then go head-to-head in one of the many video games featuring Mario and pals, such as Super Mario Party or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Professing your love for Mario: Head to social media to use #MarioDay. In previous years, thousands of social posts were created using the hashtag. It's the perfect way to share your favorite things about Mario with other Nintendo fans.

Head to social media to use #MarioDay. In previous years, thousands of social posts were created using the hashtag. It's the perfect way to share your favorite things about Mario with other Nintendo fans. Congratulating Bowser: Yep, you read that correctly. Reggie Fils-Aimé, the current president of Nintendo of America, recently announced that he is retiring. In his place, Doug Bowser will step into the role.

