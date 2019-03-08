Log in
03/08 01:17:18 pm
67.11 USD   -0.78%
Best Buy : Here are 4 ways to level up on Mario Day

0
03/08/2019 | 01:00pm EST

From his stylish overalls to that handsome mustache, Nintendo's Mario is not just a true original of the gaming world, he's a full-on legend.

Every year, March 10, or Mar10, is celebrated as 'Mario Day ' (get it? Mar10 looks like MARIO!) and Nintendo fans worldwide will celebrate by powering up their gaming consoles and taking on Bowser and his minions. But aside from saving the Mushroom Kingdom and chasing down those gold coins, our team at Best Buy wanted to give you four additional ways to pay homage to our favorite superhero.

Celebrate Mario Day by:

  • Leveling-up your pizza party: Use one of Mario's trusted power-ups, mushrooms, to make your favorite dish even more delicious in honor of the holiday.
  • Hosting a Mario Marathon: Invite your closest friends over and ask them to wear their favorite Mario swag. Then go head-to-head in one of the many video games featuring Mario and pals, such as Super Mario Party or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
  • Professing your love for Mario: Head to social media to use #MarioDay. In previous years, thousands of social posts were created using the hashtag. It's the perfect way to share your favorite things about Mario with other Nintendo fans.
  • Congratulating Bowser: Yep, you read that correctly. Reggie Fils-Aimé, the current president of Nintendo of America, recently announced that he is retiring. In his place, Doug Bowser will step into the role.

Don't forget deals

The Mario celebration lives on at Best Buy, too. Celebrate the big man and take advantage of these offers.

  • Save $30 on Mario games with purchase of Nintendo Switch
  • Save $20 on select digital Mario games for Nintendo Switch

Check out the wide range of Mario products on BestBuy.com or visit your local store.

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 17:59:09 UTC
