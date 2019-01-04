Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Best Buy Company    BBY

BEST BUY COMPANY (BBY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Best Buy : Huddle up, Best Buy's Tech Zone is on the road

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/04/2019 | 06:19pm EST

Claire JacquesStaff Writer

Best Buy is hitting the road for a second year and bringing a game-day tech party to fans celebrating the pro football playoffs.

Starting Jan. 5 in Houston, the Tech Zone - or should we say 'fan cave' - will visit select playoff cities around the U.S. Fans will be able to try out some top-notch tech for the ultimate at-home, game-day experience. You can play Madden NFL 19 on Microsoft's Xbox, learn about getting the best home theater setup with TVs and soundbars, and discover the best kitchen gadgets for game-day food.

Our expert Blue Shirts, Geek Squad Agents and In-Home Advisors will be on hand to provide tips and insights to help you decide which tech will work best in your living space for all kinds of entertaining.

Here are some of the products featured in the Tech Zone:

  • LG 77-inch OLED 4K TV
  • Bose Soundbar 700
  • Xbox One X
  • Nest Cam IQ Outdoor Security Camera
  • Google Home Hub
  • iRobot i7+
  • Bella Pro Series Convection Air Fryer
  • Philips Smokeless Indoor Grill

Can't make it to Tech Zone? No problem. Best Buy is hosting a sweepstakes* for fans nationwide. Enter for a chance to win game day tech by answering the question 'What tech will you upgrade for the upcoming football game?' on Twitter. Be sure to include #BestBuyTechZoneSweepstakes and @BestBuy.

To follow along with the Tech Zone's road map, follow @BestBuy on Twitter and use #BestBuyTechZone.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Purchase will not enhance your chances of winning. Open only to legal residents of 50 U.S./D.C. (excluding P.R.), 18+ (except AL and NE, 19+) at time of entry. To enter, eligible entrants must follow the @BestBuy Twitter handle at www.twitter.com/bestbuy and tweet their answer to the question 'What tech will you upgrade for the upcoming football game?' and include #BestBuyTechZoneSweepstakes and @BestBuy between 12:00:01 a.m. CT on 1/5/19 and 11:59:59 p.m. CT on 2/3/19. Tweets may NOT include any brand names. Subject to full Official Rules available at BestBuy.com/TechZone and participating Tech Zone events, and the Best Buy Privacy Policy available at www.bestbuy.com/privacy. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Limit one (1) entry per person/Twitter account holder per day. Void in P.R. and where prohibited by law. Sponsor: Best Buy Stores, L.P., 7601 Penn Avenue South, Richfield, Minnesota 55423.

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 04 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 23:18:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEST BUY COMPANY
06:19pBEST BUY : Huddle up, Best Buy's Tech Zone is on the road
PU
01/03MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Closes Down More Than 600 Points As Apple Has Its Worst ..
DJ
01/02BEST BUY : ‘I weigh 325 pounds and that's unacceptable to me'
PU
2018Some Stores Catch Online Lifeline -- WSJ
DJ
2018RETAIL REPORT CARD FOR 2018 : From Walmart to Tiffany's
DJ
2018BEST BUY : Appoints Eugene A. Woods to Board of Directors
AQ
2018BEST BUY : New PSA warns consumers of gift card fraud
PU
2018BEST BUY : It's not too late to find a great gift at Best Buy
PU
2018BEST BUY : Boy's dream of wearing a blue shirt comes true at Omaha Best Buy
PU
2018BEST BUY : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 42 783 M
EBIT 2019 1 931 M
Net income 2019 1 430 M
Finance 2019 862 M
Yield 2019 3,35%
P/E ratio 2019 10,31
P/E ratio 2020 9,62
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
Capitalization 14 424 M
Chart BEST BUY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Best Buy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEST BUY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 70,4 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hubert Joly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Corie Sue Barry Chief Financial Officer
Brian Tilzer Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Kathleen J. Higgins Victor Independent Director
Lisa Maria Caputo Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEST BUY COMPANY1.21%14 424
TECH DATA CORP1.60%3 102
AARON'S, INC.1.69%2 983
BIC CAMERA INC.0.89%2 425
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LTD-3.03%1 788
DIXONS CARPHONE-0.37%1 778
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.