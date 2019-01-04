Best Buy : Huddle up, Best Buy's Tech Zone is on the road

Claire JacquesStaff Writer

Best Buy is hitting the road for a second year and bringing a game-day tech party to fans celebrating the pro football playoffs.

Starting Jan. 5 in Houston, the Tech Zone - or should we say 'fan cave' - will visit select playoff cities around the U.S. Fans will be able to try out some top-notch tech for the ultimate at-home, game-day experience. You can play Madden NFL 19 on Microsoft's Xbox, learn about getting the best home theater setup with TVs and soundbars, and discover the best kitchen gadgets for game-day food.

Our expert Blue Shirts, Geek Squad Agents and In-Home Advisors will be on hand to provide tips and insights to help you decide which tech will work best in your living space for all kinds of entertaining.

Here are some of the products featured in the Tech Zone:

LG 77-inch OLED 4K TV

Bose Soundbar 700

Xbox One X

Nest Cam IQ Outdoor Security Camera

Google Home Hub

iRobot i7+

Bella Pro Series Convection Air Fryer

Philips Smokeless Indoor Grill

Can't make it to Tech Zone? No problem. Best Buy is hosting a sweepstakes* for fans nationwide. Enter for a chance to win game day tech by answering the question 'What tech will you upgrade for the upcoming football game?' on Twitter. Be sure to include #BestBuyTechZoneSweepstakes and @BestBuy.

To follow along with the Tech Zone's road map, follow @BestBuy on Twitter and use #BestBuyTechZone.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Purchase will not enhance your chances of winning. Open only to legal residents of 50 U.S./D.C. (excluding P.R.), 18+ (except AL and NE, 19+) at time of entry. To enter, eligible entrants must follow the @BestBuy Twitter handle at www.twitter.com/bestbuy and tweet their answer to the question 'What tech will you upgrade for the upcoming football game?' and include #BestBuyTechZoneSweepstakes and @BestBuy between 12:00:01 a.m. CT on 1/5/19 and 11:59:59 p.m. CT on 2/3/19. Tweets may NOT include any brand names. Subject to full Official Rules available at BestBuy.com/TechZone and participating Tech Zone events, and the Best Buy Privacy Policy available at www.bestbuy.com/privacy. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received. Limit one (1) entry per person/Twitter account holder per day. Void in P.R. and where prohibited by law. Sponsor: Best Buy Stores, L.P., 7601 Penn Avenue South, Richfield, Minnesota 55423.