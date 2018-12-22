Best Buy : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION OMB APPROVAL Washington, D.C. 20549 OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF hours per response... 0.5 SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * 2. Date of Event Requiring 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol Statement (MM/DD/YYYY) Woods Eugene A. 12/14/2018 BEST BUY CO INC [BBY]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

7601 PENN AVENUE S. __ X __ Director _____ 10% Owner _____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) (Street) 5. If Amendment, Date 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY) RICHFIELD, MN 55423 _ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially OwnedTable II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks: woodspoa.txt

No securities are beneficially owned.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Woods Eugene A. 7601 PENN AVENUE S. RICHFIELD, MN 55423 X

Signatures /s/ Hannah G. Olson, Attorney-in-fact

12/21/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB controlnumber.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

KNOW ALL PERSONS BY THESE PRESENTS, that I, Eugene A. Woods, hereby constitute and appoint Keith J. Nelsen, Eric Halverson and Hannah G. Olson and each of them, my true and lawful attorneys-in-fact and agents, each acting alone, with full powers of substitution and resubstitution for me and in my name, place and stead, to sign any reports on Form 3 (Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities), Form 4 (Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership of Securities) and Form 5 (Annual Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership) relating to transactions by me in Common Stock or other securities of Best Buy Co., Inc., and all amendments thereto, and to file the same, with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the New York Stock Exchange, Inc., granting unto said attorneys-in-fact and agents, and each of them, or their substitutes, full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing requisite or necessary to be done, as fully to all intents and purposes as I might or could do in person, hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorneys-in-fact and agents, and each of them, or their substitutes, may lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue hereof. This Power of Attorney shall be effective until such time as I deliver a written revocation thereof to my above-named attorneys-in-fact and agents.

Dated:

12/19/18

/s/ Eugene A. Woods