Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Best Buy Company    BBY

BEST BUY COMPANY (BBY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Best Buy : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/22/2018 | 01:00am CET

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number: 3235-0104

Estimated average burden

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

hours per response... 0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

Woods Eugene A.

12/14/2018

BEST BUY CO INC [BBY]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

7601 PENN AVENUE S.

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

RICHFIELD, MN 55423

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially OwnedTable II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks: woodspoa.txt

No securities are beneficially owned.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Woods Eugene A.

7601 PENN AVENUE S. RICHFIELD, MN 55423

X

Signatures /s/ Hannah G. Olson, Attorney-in-fact

12/21/2018

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB controlnumber.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

KNOW ALL PERSONS BY THESE PRESENTS, that I, Eugene A. Woods, hereby constitute and appoint Keith J. Nelsen, Eric Halverson and Hannah G. Olson and each of them, my true and lawful attorneys-in-fact and agents, each acting alone, with full powers of substitution and resubstitution for me and in my name, place and stead, to sign any reports on Form 3 (Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership of Securities), Form 4 (Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership of Securities) and Form 5 (Annual Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership) relating to transactions by me in Common Stock or other securities of Best Buy Co., Inc., and all amendments thereto, and to file the same, with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the New York Stock Exchange, Inc., granting unto said attorneys-in-fact and agents, and each of them, or their substitutes, full power and authority to do and perform each and every act and thing requisite or necessary to be done, as fully to all intents and purposes as I might or could do in person, hereby ratifying and confirming all that said attorneys-in-fact and agents, and each of them, or their substitutes, may lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue hereof. This Power of Attorney shall be effective until such time as I deliver a written revocation thereof to my above-named attorneys-in-fact and agents.

Dated:

12/19/18

/s/ Eugene A. Woods

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 23:59:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEST BUY COMPANY
01:00aBEST BUY : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
12/21BEST BUY : For $30 or less, these last-minute gifts will impress
PU
12/21GEEK SQUAD AUTOTECHS REV UP FOR THEI : Dec. 26
PU
12/21BEST BUY : Wrapping up your shopping? Don't forget yourself
PU
12/19BEST BUY : Appoints Eugene A. Woods to Board of Directors
BU
12/19BEST BUY CO INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
12/17MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Falls Another 500 Points, Extending Worst Start To A Dec..
DJ
12/17BEST BUY : adds Backup Child Care for employees
PU
12/13THE CLOCK'S TICKING : Best Buy Reveals 'Nick of Time' Sale
PU
12/13THE CLOCK IS TICKING : Best Buy Reveals "Nick of Time" Sale
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 42 786 M
EBIT 2019 1 932 M
Net income 2019 1 431 M
Finance 2019 865 M
Yield 2019 3,49%
P/E ratio 2019 9,89
P/E ratio 2020 9,21
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Capitalization 13 565 M
Chart BEST BUY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Best Buy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEST BUY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 71,1 $
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hubert Joly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Corie Sue Barry Chief Financial Officer
Brian Tilzer Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Kathleen J. Higgins Victor Independent Director
Lisa Maria Caputo Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEST BUY COMPANY-26.38%13 565
TECH DATA CORP-16.81%3 041
AARON'S, INC.5.24%2 877
BIC CAMERA INC.-14.30%2 465
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LTD-29.79%1 900
DIXONS CARPHONE-37.11%1 839
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.