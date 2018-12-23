Best Buy : It's not too late to find a great gift at Best Buy

John Vomhof Jr.Staff Writer

Don't worry, procrastinators. It's not too late to score the perfect gift for everyone on your holiday shopping list. (And no, you don't have to settle for shopping at your local gas station.)

Whether you're checking the final items off your list or just getting started - we're looking at you, dudes - Best Buy still has lots of great options available.

Best Buy stores are open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve). And you can order online at BestBuy.com as late as 5 p.m. to take advantage of store pickup before the doors close.

Our stores are closed on Christmas Day, but even then, it's still not too late. E-gift cards are available anytime on BestBuy.com, and you can choose to either print them out or email them directly to your loved one's inbox.

[Attachment]

Looking for more gift inspiration? Check out our Gift Center at BestBuy.com or stop by your local Best Buy store to talk with an expert.