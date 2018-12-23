Log in
Best Buy : It's not too late to find a great gift at Best Buy

12/23/2018 | 11:00pm CET

John Vomhof Jr.Staff Writer

Don't worry, procrastinators. It's not too late to score the perfect gift for everyone on your holiday shopping list. (And no, you don't have to settle for shopping at your local gas station.)

Whether you're checking the final items off your list or just getting started - we're looking at you, dudes - Best Buy still has lots of great options available.

Best Buy stores are open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve). And you can order online at BestBuy.com as late as 5 p.m. to take advantage of store pickup before the doors close.

Our stores are closed on Christmas Day, but even then, it's still not too late. E-gift cards are available anytime on BestBuy.com, and you can choose to either print them out or email them directly to your loved one's inbox.

[Attachment]

Looking for more gift inspiration? Check out our Gift Center at BestBuy.com or stop by your local Best Buy store to talk with an expert.

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 23 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2018 21:59:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 42 786 M
EBIT 2019 1 932 M
Net income 2019 1 431 M
Finance 2019 865 M
Yield 2019 3,60%
P/E ratio 2019 9,59
P/E ratio 2020 8,93
EV / Sales 2019 0,29x
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Capitalization 13 148 M
Chart BEST BUY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Best Buy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEST BUY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 71,1 $
Spread / Average Target 46%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hubert Joly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Corie Sue Barry Chief Financial Officer
Brian Tilzer Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Kathleen J. Higgins Victor Independent Director
Lisa Maria Caputo Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEST BUY COMPANY-26.38%13 148
TECH DATA CORP-20.51%2 906
AARON'S, INC.2.28%2 796
BIC CAMERA INC.-14.30%2 391
DIXONS CARPHONE-36.96%1 838
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LTD-30.85%1 784
