Best Buy : Nursery tech device notifies Louisiana Best Buy employee at the right time

When Best Buy Blue Shirt Carl Scott's son was born prematurely, friends and relatives were on high alert to make sure the family had everything they needed to monitor the baby's progress and health.

Someone gave them an Owlet Smart Sock, which monitors an infant's heart rate and oxygen level. At first, Carl wasn't so sure about getting the gadget as a gift.

'To be honest, I was like, 'Hopefully they send me a gift receipt so I can buy something else.'' Carl said, 'But with my son being so premature, I figured, 'I guess why not use it?''

What Carl didn't know at the time was that the new gadget would end up notifying him to check on his son at the right time.

'One night my son was fussing around in bed and managed to turn over and he was having trouble breathing,' Carl said. 'We got a notification from Owlet on our phones, so we were able to run into his room in time and check on him. The action I was able to take as a result saved my son's life.'

The Owlet Smart Sock will track the heart rate and oxygen data via a smartphone app. A notification lets parents know immediately when levels are outside of predetermined zones.

Between Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana, Carl has been working at Best Buy for three years, and was also working with Samsung in Best Buy stores even before that. He is a huge advocate for the Owlet Smart Sock, as well as other products that makes parents' lives easier.

'The biggest thing I say to parents is that technology can enhance the things we do. With the world changing as much as it is, having the peace of mind that even when you're not physically there, you can still protect and care for what you love the most is the best benefit anyone can offer,' Carl said.

Now the baby is doing just great.

'He is a healthy, chubby little boy,' Carl laughed.

