Best Buy : Provides Investor Update on Building the New Blue Growth Strategy

Company Sets Financial Targets for Fiscal 2025

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will host an investor update this morning to highlight the progress it has made on its Building the New Blue growth strategy, detail how it plans to move forward with the strategy and discuss the company’s long-term financial outlook.

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry and other members of the executive team will outline the next phase of the company’s strategy, called Building the New Blue: Chapter Two. They will also provide a closer look at key growth initiatives, including Best Buy Health and an ongoing supply chain transformation.

“Our Building the New Blue strategy is the right one, and it’s working,” Barry said. “We are excited about what we have accomplished so far, and we believe we will continue to enrich our customers’ lives through technology and unlock profitable growth as we execute on the next chapter of this strategy.”

To support its Building the New Blue: Chapter Two strategy, Best Buy will invest to drive top- and bottom-line growth while remaining committed to continuing to create efficiencies that help fund these investments and offset potential pressures.

Today, Best Buy is setting financial targets for fiscal 2025:

Enterprise revenue of $50 billion, which compares to the company’s current fiscal 2020 guidance of $43.1 billion to $43.6 billion

Non-GAAP operating income rate of 5.0%, which compares to the company’s current fiscal 2020 guidance of flat to slightly up from fiscal 2019’s 4.6% non-GAAP operating income rate 1

$1 billion of additional cost reductions and efficiencies

Best Buy Chief Financial Officer Matt Bilunas commented, “In this next chapter, our focus continues to be top-line growth. We also believe the initiatives we will outline today, along with a continued focus on cost reductions, will result in operating income rate expansion over the five-year timeframe.”

In addition to Barry and Bilunas, Best Buy’s speakers will include:

Mike Mohan, president and chief operating officer

Asheesh Saksena, president, Best Buy Health

Rob Bass, chief supply chain officer

The event will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. A video webcast of the presentations and question-and-answer session will be available online at www.investors.bestbuy.com, both live and after the event. Additionally, presentation materials will be available online, starting approximately 15 minutes before the event begins.

Notes:

(1) For “GAAP” and “non-GAAP” definitions and reconciliations, please see the financial schedules on the company’s investor relations website at www.investors.bestbuy.com. The fiscal 2019 GAAP operating income rate was 4.4%. A reconciliation of projected non-GAAP operating income, which is a forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is not provided because the company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. The inability to provide the reconciliation is due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. GAAP operating income may include the impact of such items as restructuring charges, litigation settlements, goodwill impairments, and certain acquisition-related costs. Historically, the company has excluded these items from non-GAAP operating income. The company currently expects to continue to exclude these items in future disclosures of non-GAAP operating income and may also exclude other items that may arise (collectively, “non-GAAP adjustments”). The decisions and events that typically lead to the recognition of non-GAAP adjustments, such as a decision to exit part of the business or reaching settlement of a legal dispute, are inherently unpredictable as to if or when they may occur. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

