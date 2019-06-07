Best Buy : Quarterly Report

Log in
06/07/2019 | 04:13pm EDT

Table of Contents

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

(Mark One)

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended May 4, 2019

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the transition period from to

﻿

Commission File Number: 1-9595

﻿

BEST BUY CO., INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Minnesota

41-0907483

(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

7601 Penn Avenue South

Richfield, Minnesota

55423

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

(612) 291-1000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

N/A

(Former name, former address and former fiscal year, if changed since last report)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading Symbol

Name of exchange on which registered

Common Stock, $0.10 par value per share

BBY

New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes No

The registrant had 267,043,142 shares of common stock outstanding as of June 5, 2019.

1

Table of Contents

BEST BUY CO., INC.

FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MAY 4, 2019

TABLE OF CONTENTS

﻿Part I - Financial Information

3

﻿Item 1.

Financial Statements

3

a)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of May 4, 2019 , February 2 , 201 9, and May 5, 2018

3

b)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings for the three months ended May 4, 2019, and May 5, 2018

4

c)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three months ended May 4, 2019 , and May 5,

2018

5

d)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended May 4, 2019 , and May 5,

2018

6

e)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity for the three months ended May

4, 2019 ,

and May 5, 2018

7

f)

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

8

﻿Item 2.

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

22

﻿Item 3.

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

32

﻿Item 4.

Controls and Procedures

32

﻿Part II - Other Information

33

﻿Item 1.

Legal Proceedings

33

﻿Item 2.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

33

﻿Item 6.

Exhibits

34

﻿Signatures

35

2

Table of Contents

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1. Financial Statements

Condensed Consol idated Balance Sheets

$ in millions, except per share amounts (unaudited)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

Short-term investments

Receivables, net

Merchandise inventories

Other current assets

Total current assets

Property and equipment, net

Operating lease assets

Goodwill

Other assets

Total assets

May 4, 2019

February 2, 2019

May 5, 2018

$

1,561

$

1,980

$

1,848

-

-

785

833

1,015

860

5,195

5,409

4,964

425

466

473

8,014

8,870

8,930

2,334

2,510

2,385

2,708

-

-

915

915

425

579

606

342

$

14,550

$

12,901

$

12,082

Liabilities and equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

4,718

$

5,257

$

4,619

Unredeemed gift card liabilities

265

290

285

Deferred revenue

409

446

371

Accrued compensation and related expenses

275

482

296

Accrued liabilities

851

982

934

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

639

-

-

Current portion of long-term debt

14

56

550

Total current liabilities

7,171

7,513

7,055

Long-term liabilities

659

750

815

Long-term operating lease liabilities

2,173

-

-

Long-term debt

1,193

1,332

792

Contingencies (Note 13)

Equity

Preferred stock, $1.00 par value: Authorized - 400,000 shares;

Issued and outstanding - none

-

-

-

Common stock, $0.10 par value: Authorized - 1.0 billion

shares; Issued and outstanding - 267 million, 266 million, and

281 million shares, respectively

27

27

28

Retained earnings

3,038

2,985

3,082

Accumulated other comprehensive income

289

294

310

Total equity

3,354

3,306

3,420

Total liabilities and equity

$

14,550

$

12,901

$

12,082

NOTE: The Consolidated Balance Sheet as of February 2, 2019, has been condensed from the audited consolidated financial statements.

See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

3

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

Table of Contents

$ and shares in millions, except per share amounts (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

May 4, 2019

May 5, 2018

Revenue

$

9,142

$

9,109

Cost of goods sold

6,973

6,984

Gross profit

2,169

2,125

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,835

1,830

Restructuring charges

-

30

Operating income

334

265

Other income (expense):

Investment income and other

14

11

Interest expense

(18)

(19)

Earnings before income tax expense

330

257

Income tax expense

65

49

Net earnings

$

265

$

208

Basic earnings per share

$

0.99

$

0.74

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.98

$

0.72

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

Basic

267.6

282.6

Diluted

271.5

288.3

See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

4

Table of Contents

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

$ in millions (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

May 4, 2019

May 5, 2018

Net earnings

$

265

$

208

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(5)

(4)

Comprehensive income

$

260

$

204

See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

5

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 20:12:01 UTC
