Best Buy : Quarterly Report

BEST BUY CO., INC.
FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MAY 4, 2019
Part I - Financial Information
Item 1.
Financial Statements
a)
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets as of May 4, 2019 , February 2 , 201 9, and May 5, 2018
b)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings for the three months ended May 4, 2019, and May 5, 2018
c)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income for the three months ended May 4, 2019 , and May 5,
2018
d)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended May 4, 2019 , and May 5,
2018
e)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity for the three months ended May
4, 2019 ,
and May 5, 2018
f)
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
Item 2.
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Item 3.
Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk
Item 4.
Controls and Procedures
Part II - Other Information
Item 1.
Legal Proceedings
Item 2.
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds
Item 6.
Exhibits
Signatures
PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Item 1. Financial Statements
Condensed Consol idated Balance Sheets
$ in millions, except per share amounts (unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
Short-term investments
Receivables, net
Merchandise inventories
Other current assets
Total current assets
Property and equipment, net
Operating lease assets
Goodwill
Other assets
Total assets
May 4, 2019
February 2, 2019
May 5, 2018
$
1,561
$
1,980
$
1,848
-
-
785
833
1,015
860
5,195
5,409
4,964
425
466
473
8,014
8,870
8,930
2,334
2,510
2,385
2,708
-
-
915
915
425
579
606
342
$
14,550
$
12,901
$
12,082
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
4,718
$
5,257
$
4,619
Unredeemed gift card liabilities
265
290
285
Deferred revenue
409
446
371
Accrued compensation and related expenses
275
482
296
Accrued liabilities
851
982
934
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
639
-
-
Current portion of long-term debt
14
56
550
Total current liabilities
7,171
7,513
7,055
Long-term liabilities
659
750
815
Long-term operating lease liabilities
2,173
-
-
Long-term debt
1,193
1,332
792
Contingencies (Note 13)
Equity
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value: Authorized - 400,000 shares;
Issued and outstanding - none
-
-
-
Common stock, $0.10 par value: Authorized - 1.0 billion
shares; Issued and outstanding - 267 million, 266 million, and
281 million shares, respectively
27
27
28
Retained earnings
3,038
2,985
3,082
Accumulated other comprehensive income
289
294
310
Total equity
3,354
3,306
3,420
Total liabilities and equity
$
14,550
$
12,901
$
12,082
NOTE: The Consolidated Balance Sheet as of February 2, 2019, has been condensed from the audited consolidated financial statements.
See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
$ and shares in millions, except per share amounts (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
May 4, 2019
May 5, 2018
Revenue
$
9,142
$
9,109
Cost of goods sold
6,973
6,984
Gross profit
2,169
2,125
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,835
1,830
Restructuring charges
-
30
Operating income
334
265
Other income (expense):
Investment income and other
14
11
Interest expense
(18)
(19)
Earnings before income tax expense
330
257
Income tax expense
65
49
Net earnings
$
265
$
208
Basic earnings per share
$
0.99
$
0.74
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.98
$
0.72
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
267.6
282.6
Diluted
271.5
288.3
See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
$ in millions (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
May 4, 2019
May 5, 2018
Net earnings
$
265
$
208
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(5)
(4)
Comprehensive income
$
260
$
204
See Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
