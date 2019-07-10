Best Buy : Ranks 7th on Forbes List of Best Employers for Women

Best Buy is proud to be named No. 7 on the recently released Forbes list of America's Best Employers for Women. Best Buy is one of two retailers in the top 10.

It's a sign of our commitment to gender equality. In fact, we have a number of high-ranking women in leadership, including CEO Corie Barry; Kamy Scarlett, chief human resources officer and president of U.S. retail; Trish Walker, president of home and services; Allison Peterson, chief customer and marketing officer; and more than half of our board of directors. Earlier this year, we signed the ParityPledgeTM, committing to interview at least one qualified female candidate for all open positions at the vice president level and above.

'We are thrilled to be recognized by Forbes as a best employer for women,' Kamy said. 'This is especially meaningful as the rating is based on feedback from our own employees. We work hard to ensure Best Buy's culture fosters inclusion, and this is a great indication of our success in this regard.'

Best Buy also hosts an active Women's Employee Resource Group, which promotes networking, development and leadership opportunities for female employees. The company also recently added several benefits based on employee feedback, including paid caregiver leave and adoption assistance.

The ranking is based on an independent survey by Forbes and Statista of more than 40,000 women. Respondents were asked to rate the company they work for and peer companies based on topics such as development, salary, benefits, diversity and the likelihood of recommending their employer.

Visit our careers site to learn more about working at Best Buy.