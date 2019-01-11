Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Best Buy Company    BBY

BEST BUY COMPANY (BBY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Best Buy : Reflections from U.N. Climate Negotiations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 12:59pm EST

Alexis Ludwig-VogenStaff Writer

As we start a new year, I'm reflecting on my experience at the COP24 Climate Negotiations and what it means for Best Buy.

I'm thrilled that the countries involved agreed on a 'rulebook' for the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. Governments now have clear direction how to systematically measure, report and verify their carbon emission reductions.

As a large business, our work to reduce carbon emissions in our operations and for our customers can make a big difference, which is why we are committed to doing our part.

There are three takeaways from my time in Katowice that are shaping my view going into 2019:

  1. A greater sense of urgency. 2030 is not so far away. That is the date put forth in the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report as the maximum time to stay within 1.5 degrees Celsius, years earlier than originally forecasted. Our employees and our customers have already experienced consequences of the changing climate this year from Hurricane Michael to the California fires. We now know that focusing on the environment is really about people, which is why we have the ambition to do more.
  2. Solutions are out there. While in Katowice, I was so proud to hear that my hometown utility Xcel Energy pledged to go carbon-free by 2050, the first major U.S. utility to make such a commitment. The company provides power to our corporate campus, our data center, a distribution center and more than 25 stores. This bold commitment means that the electricity from Xcel - used in our operations and for the products our customers purchase from us - will eventually be carbon-free. We hope more utilities make similar commitments.
  3. Imagine what's possible. While in Katowice, a coal production city, the poor air quality was a constant reminder of the benefits we will experience by moving toward a clean energy economy. It's exciting to think about the future of energy and transportation - the rise of electric vehicles and the innovations coming from renewable technology.

2019 is going to be a crucial year for our environmental work. We are working to shift our energy use toward renewables. We are preparing to announce a new goal to help our customers reduce their carbon emissions. And we will be sharing more stories about how climate change is impacting our employees, our customers and the communities we serve.

For more Best Buy for Good stories, follow us on Twitter at @BestBuyCSR.

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 17:58:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEST BUY COMPANY
12:59pBEST BUY : Reflections from U.N. Climate Negotiations
PU
01/10BEST BUY : Hearing his late father's voice again, in a Best Buy store
PU
01/08BEST BUY : Student in Georgia finds more than a job at Best Buy
PU
01/07BEST BUY : ‘Technology is really what we need to help us succeed'
PU
01/04BEST BUY : Huddle up, Best Buy's Tech Zone is on the road
PU
01/03MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Closes Down More Than 600 Points As Apple Has Its Worst ..
DJ
01/02BEST BUY : ‘I weigh 325 pounds and that's unacceptable to me'
PU
2018Some Stores Catch Online Lifeline -- WSJ
DJ
2018RETAIL REPORT CARD FOR 2018 : From Walmart to Tiffany's
DJ
2018BEST BUY : Appoints Eugene A. Woods to Board of Directors
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 42 783 M
EBIT 2019 1 931 M
Net income 2019 1 430 M
Finance 2019 862 M
Yield 2019 3,09%
P/E ratio 2019 11,17
P/E ratio 2020 10,42
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
Capitalization 15 304 M
Chart BEST BUY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Best Buy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEST BUY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 70,0 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hubert Joly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Corie Sue Barry Chief Financial Officer
Brian Tilzer Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Kathleen J. Higgins Victor Independent Director
Lisa Maria Caputo Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEST BUY COMPANY9.20%15 562
TECH DATA CORP7.86%3 293
AARON'S, INC.10.20%3 185
BIC CAMERA INC.5.76%2 507
DIXONS CARPHONE5.75%1 825
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LTD-75.38%1 803
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.