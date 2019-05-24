Best Buy Tells Customers it Canceled Preorders of Samsung's Galaxy Fold -CNN

--Electronics retailer Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) told customers who pre-ordered Samsung Electronics Co.'s (005930.SE, SSNHZ) Galaxy Fold it was canceling those orders, saying no new release date has been announced, CNN reports Friday.

--The foldable phone was criticized by early technology reviewers who reported multiple problems with the handset, forcing Samsung to push back its release date.

--Best Buy, in a letter to customers that included a $100 savings code, said it is "working closely with Samsung to deliver the Galaxy Fold to customers as quickly as possible," the report said.

Full story: https://www.cnn.com/2019/05/24/tech/samsung-galaxy-fold-best-buy-preodrers/index.html

