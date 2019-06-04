Log in
BEST BUY COMPANY

(BBY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Best Buy : The perfect gift for dad? Time spent together

0
06/04/2019 | 06:08pm EDT

'Dad jokes' aside, we appreciate fathers and the many roles they play. Father's Day is a great time to give them something that they will appreciate - and that reflects your appreciation for them.

To help, Best Buy is here with a top-tech wish list to help make the most of your time spent with Pops.

Adventure dads

The best type of adventure? One with dear ol' Dad. Wherever you go, there's always something to learn along the way! A successful road trip could use a Garmin Speak Plus with Amazon Alexa and Built-in Dash Camera. The hands-free device helps turn the trip into a journey with accessibility to music, driver alerts and navigation.

You'll also want to make sure you capture those memories. Give Dad a stable and sturdy camera, like the GoPro HERO7, to get great shots no matter where your trip takes you and no matter what Mother Nature dishes out.

Gizmo dads

Many dads like sharing their interests with their kids. Show your enthusiasm by gifting the dad who cooks the Anova Precision Cooker or the dad who runs outdoors the Garmin Instinct GPS Heart Rate Monitor Watch. Nifty tech that helps boost a hobby can earn you lots of bonus points, and even secure you 'favorite child status' if you join him.

'Cool' dads

Let Dad show off his coolness factor, too. Powerbeats3 Wireless earphones are great for all dads (not just those into fitness) to tune in and talk when you're not together. These earphones have great sound quality and Bluetooth range, helping to remove surrounding noise and making sure conversations are as clear as your love for him.

Want more ideas? Visit BestBuy.com or stop by your local Best Buy store for more personalized tech and gifting inspiration.

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 22:07:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 43 595 M
EBIT 2020 2 018 M
Net income 2020 1 506 M
Finance 2020 695 M
Yield 2020 3,10%
P/E ratio 2020 11,11
P/E ratio 2021 10,64
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
Capitalization 16 938 M
Chart BEST BUY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Best Buy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEST BUY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 75,1 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hubert Joly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Corie Sue Barry Chief Financial Officer
Brian Tilzer Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Kathleen J. Higgins Victor Independent Director
Lisa Maria Caputo Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEST BUY COMPANY18.33%16 938
AARON'S, INC.26.47%3 599
TECH DATA CORP10.81%3 380
JB HI-FI LIMITED25.65%2 231
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LTD-71.21%2 089
CECONOMY56.39%1 989
