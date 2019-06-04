Best Buy : The perfect gift for dad? Time spent together

'Dad jokes' aside, we appreciate fathers and the many roles they play. Father's Day is a great time to give them something that they will appreciate - and that reflects your appreciation for them.

To help, Best Buy is here with a top-tech wish list to help make the most of your time spent with Pops.

Adventure dads

The best type of adventure? One with dear ol' Dad. Wherever you go, there's always something to learn along the way! A successful road trip could use a Garmin Speak Plus with Amazon Alexa and Built-in Dash Camera. The hands-free device helps turn the trip into a journey with accessibility to music, driver alerts and navigation.

You'll also want to make sure you capture those memories. Give Dad a stable and sturdy camera, like the GoPro HERO7, to get great shots no matter where your trip takes you and no matter what Mother Nature dishes out.

Gizmo dads

Many dads like sharing their interests with their kids. Show your enthusiasm by gifting the dad who cooks the Anova Precision Cooker or the dad who runs outdoors the Garmin Instinct GPS Heart Rate Monitor Watch. Nifty tech that helps boost a hobby can earn you lots of bonus points, and even secure you 'favorite child status' if you join him.

'Cool' dads

Let Dad show off his coolness factor, too. Powerbeats3 Wireless earphones are great for all dads (not just those into fitness) to tune in and talk when you're not together. These earphones have great sound quality and Bluetooth range, helping to remove surrounding noise and making sure conversations are as clear as your love for him.

Want more ideas? Visit BestBuy.com or stop by your local Best Buy store for more personalized tech and gifting inspiration.