BEST BUY COMPANY (BBY)
Best Buy : is Exclusive Retailer for Cloud Silver Samsung Galaxy Note9

09/27/2018 | 07:07pm CEST

Katie HugginsStaff Writer

Samsung is introducing another color to the Galaxy Note9 family: Cloud Silver. And Best Buy is the only retailer to have it.

The Cloud Silver version will be available on Friday, Oct. 5, on AT&T, Sprint and Verizon, and it comes in an unlocked version, too.

Wait, it gets better. Customers get a free Samsung 32-inch TV with purchase and qualified activation of a Samsung Galaxy Note9, S9 or S9+, or with a purchase of an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9.

The new Galaxy Note9 in Midnight Black will also be available at Best Buy, starting Oct. 12.

Samsung's newest device has a ton of new features: the battery gives you all-day power, and the new S Pen is a personal remote control for your music and camera. Its edge-to-edge display is the largest of all the Note devices, and the stereo speakers tuned by AKG, with support from Dolby Atmos, packs a lot of punch to your sound.

Go to BestBuy.com or stop by a local Best Buy store to learn more.

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 17:06:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 42 772 M
EBIT 2019 1 929 M
Net income 2019 1 397 M
Finance 2019 1 042 M
Yield 2019 2,26%
P/E ratio 2019 15,67
P/E ratio 2020 14,19
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
EV / Sales 2020 0,46x
Capitalization 21 377 M
Chart BEST BUY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Best Buy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEST BUY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 77,4 $
Spread / Average Target -0,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hubert Joly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Corie Barry Chief Financial Officer
Brian Tilzer Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Kathleen J. Higgins Victor Independent Director
Lisa Maria Caputo Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEST BUY COMPANY13.71%21 377
AARON'S, INC.36.09%3 727
TECH DATA CORP-23.95%2 754
BIC CAMERA INC.-2.18%2 653
CECONOMY-51.83%2 590
DIXONS CARPHONE-13.64%2 567
