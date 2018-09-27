Best Buy : is Exclusive Retailer for Cloud Silver Samsung Galaxy Note9

Katie HugginsStaff Writer
Samsung is introducing another color to the Galaxy Note9 family: Cloud Silver. And Best Buy is the only retailer to have it.
The Cloud Silver version will be available on Friday, Oct. 5, on AT&T, Sprint and Verizon, and it comes in an unlocked version, too.
Wait, it gets better. Customers get a free Samsung 32-inch TV with purchase and qualified activation of a Samsung Galaxy Note9, S9 or S9+, or with a purchase of an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9.
The new Galaxy Note9 in Midnight Black will also be available at Best Buy, starting Oct. 12.
Samsung's newest device has a ton of new features: the battery gives you all-day power, and the new S Pen is a personal remote control for your music and camera. Its edge-to-edge display is the largest of all the Note devices, and the stereo speakers tuned by AKG, with support from Dolby Atmos, packs a lot of punch to your sound.
Go to BestBuy.com or stop by a local Best Buy store to learn more.
