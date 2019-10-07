Log in
BEST BUY COMPANY

BEST BUY COMPANY

(BBY)
Best Buy : joins with 140 businesses to support DACA recipients

10/07/2019

October 7, 2019

Best Buy joins with 140 businesses to support DACA recipients
Best Buy has joined with more than 140 business leaders and trade associations in signing a 'friend of the court' brief with the U.S. Supreme Court to show our continued support for 'Dreamers.' That's the nickname for the approximately 800,000 undocumented young adults who are allowed to live and work in the United States under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

The brief emphasizes that Dreamers are employees, business owners and neighbors who make a significant positive impact on American companies, communities and the economy. Eliminating DACA would disrupt people and families, and it would lead to significant economic losses over the next decade.

The effort was organized by the Coalition for the American Dream, a group of business and industry leaders that support finding a permanent solution to enable DACA recipients to continue to live and work in the U.S. Best Buy is a founding member of the coalition.

Best Buy signed on to similar letters from the coalition to Congress in recent years.

Disclaimer

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 21:41:02 UTC
Sector and Competitors
