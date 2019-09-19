Best Buy : named to Dow Jones, FTSE4Good sustainability indices

September 19, 2019

Staff Writer

These days, an important indicator for investors to rate the quality of a company is by how it positively impacts the environment and community. That's why Best Buy is honored to be named to two prestigious indices based on our sustainability performance.

We have been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) for the ninth consecutive year. In addition to being included on the North America Index, we are one of only two U.S. retailers to be named to the Dow Jones World Index.

Best Buy has been included in the FTSE4Good Index (Financial Times Stock Exchange) for the sixth consecutive year. Our score landed us in the 94th percentile among retailers across the world.

Both indices serve as a bench-marking tool for investors who incorporate sustainability performance into their portfolios. Topics analyzed include carbon reduction, human rights and corporate governance.

To learn more about Best Buy's sustainability practices, click here.