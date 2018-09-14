Log in
News

Best Buy : preparing to help hurricane recovery

09/14/2018 | 12:53am CEST

Best BuyStaff Writer

5:45 p.m. Sept. 13, 2018. This post will be updated, so please check back.

Hurricane Florence is bearing down on the southeast U.S., and Best Buy's top concern is the safety of our customers and employees. Teams from across the company are monitoring forecasts, securing facilities, talking with employees and planning for recovery in the weeks ahead.

Once it's safe to go into affected areas, we have teams ready to help.

Here's what we're planning:

For communities

  • Partnering with the Salvation Army: We're preparing to provide tablets to the Salvation Army's mobile 'canteen' trucks, which deliver food and Wi-Fi connectivity to people. These tablets can be used to apply for federal disaster relief aid, contact loved ones and handle insurance claims.
  • Powering up: Beyond our work with the Salvation Army, we have a stockpile of charging units, tablets, cables and batteries ready for distribution to our nonprofit partners for use in shelters.
  • Internet, entertainment at shelters: Working with nonprofit partners, we're also poised to deploy fully functional internet cafés at shelters, where affected residents will be able to apply for aid and contact friends and family. Once long-term shelters are established, we will set up entertainment centers - complete with large-screen TVs, Blu-ray players and family friendly movies - for children to enjoy.
  • Helping hands: Geek Squad Agents and Blue Shirts are prepared to help with the distribution and set up of the technology.
  • Red Cross donations: In the coming days, customers will be able to donate to the Red Cross during the checkout process at our stores.

For employees

  • Employee assistance: Best Buy employees in disaster-stricken areas will be eligible for financial support from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, established by the company's founder, Dick Schulze.
  • Donations matched: Employees who give to the Schulze fund for the benefit of their affected colleagues will have their donations matched 100 percent by Best Buy.
  • Gift of time: Best Buy employees also will be able to donate paid time off to affected colleagues in disaster areas.

We invite customers to support recovery efforts by donating to the Red Cross.

Best Buy Co. Inc. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 22:52:08 UTC
