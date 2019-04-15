Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Best Buy Company    BBY

BEST BUY COMPANY

(BBY)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 04/15 02:55:16 pm
73.46 USD   -0.15%
02:24pBEST BUY : replaces turnaround chief Joly with longtime CFO
RE
09:20aBest Buy, After Turnaround, to Switch Leaders
DJ
08:43aBEST BUY : names new CEO as Hubert Joly steps down
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Best Buy : replaces turnaround chief Joly with longtime CFO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 02:24pm EDT
US-BEST-BUY-CEO

(Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc on Monday named Chief Financial Officer Corie Barry as the company's chief executive officer, the first woman to lead the consumer electronics retailer in its 53-year history.

Barry, who joined Best Buy in 1999 and went on to become its finance chief in 2016, will become the company's fifth CEO when she takes over from Hubert Joly, who will step aside to become executive chairman in June.

Barry along with Joly, a restructuring expert, turned around the struggling retailer that had been dogged by falling same-store sales and a takeover battle with founder Richard Schulze.

She has also held several operational roles in her tenure, including heading the integration of health services provider GreatCall Inc, which Best Buy bought last year for $800 million.

But much credit goes to Joly who, despite lacking a retail background, was instrumental in beefing up the company's website, delivery options and tech support services making it a formidable force in a world increasingly dominated by Amazon.com.

Under Joly, the company has also placed emphasis on membership services like its "Geek Squad" tech support to boost margins as the importance of matching prices with online competition becomes ever more essential to keep customers visiting its stores and website.

In Joly's near 7-year tenure as CEO, Best Buy's same store sales have risen for the past five years, while its shares have grown four-fold.

However, after announcing the move, Best Buy's shares fell as much as 1.2 percent in morning trading.

"Investors appreciate the amazing job Hubert has done for the last eight years and the downtick reflects some fear of change," Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter said.

Incoming CEO Barry, on a call with the media, said she would continue Best Buy's business strategy without any major shifts or leadership changes.

Joly on the call said he would continue to advise Barry on key matters such as mergers and acquisitions, as he sits right across the hall from Barry's office in Richfield, Minnesota.

Telsey Advisory Group's analyst Joseph Feldman said, "She is a strategic thinker who helped develop the turnaround strategy with current CEO Hubert Joly and has been at his side laying the plan for the future."

"If ever there was a CFO suited to be CEO, it is Ms. Barry."

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

By Uday Sampath Kumar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEST BUY COMPANY
02:24pBEST BUY : replaces turnaround chief Joly with longtime CFO
RE
09:20aBest Buy, After Turnaround, to Switch Leaders
DJ
08:43aBEST BUY : names new CEO as Hubert Joly steps down
AQ
07:28aBEST BUY : CEO, CFO share thoughts on evolution of leadership roles
PU
07:01aBEST BUY : Evolves Leadership Roles as Part of Succession Planning Process
BU
04/12BEST BUY : Ohio employee's quick actions saved another's life
PU
04/12BEST BUY CO INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/09BEST BUY : From the farm to Best Buy, 3 brothers still work together
PU
04/09BEST BUY : Earns ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for 6th Time
PU
04/08BEST BUY : A Completed Marathon on Every Continent, She's Running for a Reason
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 43 534 M
EBIT 2020 2 016 M
Net income 2020 1 493 M
Finance 2020 762 M
Yield 2020 2,70%
P/E ratio 2020 13,09
P/E ratio 2021 12,45
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
Capitalization 19 702 M
Chart BEST BUY COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Best Buy Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEST BUY COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 75,4 $
Spread / Average Target 2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hubert Joly Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Corie Sue Barry Chief Financial Officer
Brian Tilzer Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Kathleen J. Higgins Victor Independent Director
Lisa Maria Caputo Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEST BUY COMPANY38.92%19 812
TECH DATA CORP34.01%4 013
AARON'S, INC.26.35%3 611
GOME RETAIL HOLDINGS LTD-68.94%2 232
DIXONS CARPHONE20.77%2 194
CECONOMY68.79%2 058
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About