Best Buy Company BBY

BEST BUY COMPANY

(BBY)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 08/29 04:10:00 pm
63.49 USD   -7.99%
05:40pU.S. Companies Say Trade War Is Hitting China Operations -- Update
DJ
05:17pCAPITAL ONE : Business Highlights
AQ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
U.S. Companies Say Trade War Is Hitting China Operations -- Update

08/29/2019 | 05:40pm EDT

By Chao Deng

More U.S. businesses and farmers say they are suffering amid the prolonged U.S.-China trade war, as they brace for the fallout from a new round of tariffs set to take effect Sunday.

The latest U.S. tariffs -- taxes on Chinese goods coming into the country -- will hit a broad range of consumer-goods categories for the first time, raising costs for retailers and consumers. Best Buy, for example, was among the latest to warn of the impact the tariffs and trade tensions will have on its business of retailing imported electronics. Its shares dropped 8% on Thursday after it cut its revenue forecast for the year.

"The most notable affected category relative to Best Buy are televisions, smartwatches and headphones," said Best Buy Chief Executive Corie Sue Barry, in an investor call.

Shares in the broader U.S. market rose on comments from Chinese officials suggesting the two sides would soon restart stalled talks to find a negotiated settlement to U.S. concerns, which beyond a large U.S. trade deficit include intellectual-property theft and Chinese government subsidies to state-owned corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 326.01 points, or 1.25%, at 26,361.98.

A spokesman for China's Commerce Ministry said the U.S. needed to "create the necessary conditions" for trade negotiations to proceed, while noting that the countries remain in communication over possible talks in September.

"We firmly reject an escalation of the trade war, and are willing to negotiate and collaborate in order to solve this problem with calm attitude," said spokesman Gao Feng.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer didn't immediately return a request for comment.

The modest rebound in U.S. equities signaled a moment of relief for many concerned about the prolonged trade conflict. Some 37% of respondents to an annual survey conducted by the U.S.-China Business Council, a group of 200 American companies, said their China sales have suffered due to concerns from Chinese companies about doing business with American companies. That is about seven times higher than the percentage of respondents surveyed in 2018.

There were bright spots. Nearly 60% of companies this year reported improved intellectual-property protections in China. The council noted that was the highest level ever in its survey, which it has conducted for nearly two decades. Getting Beijing to improve its laws and enforcement in this area has been a focal point of the Trump administration, especially during the earlier rounds of trade negotiations with Beijing officials.

Still, GOP Sen. Pat Toomey said manufacturers in his state of Pennsylvania are finding it difficult to face higher prices on parts they need and it is hurting their ability to be competitive. "Tariffs are painful and they are a double-edged sword," he said in an interview.

"Yes, it is a problem for China, but it is also a problem for us," Mr. Toomey said of the Trump administration's tariffs. "We don't know yet if it will all be worthwhile in the end."

President Trump, on pushed back hard against Mr. Toomey, whose criticism of Trump administration policies has raised eyebrows in Washington. "So what does Pat Toomey want me to say, 'Let me put my hands up, China, continue to rip me off,'" Mr. Trump said to Fox News Radio.

The president, disappointed by what he described as Beijing's failure to follow through on prior commitments, this month called for tariffs on nearly all the imports from China not hit by prior rounds of punitive duties. The administration later split the tariffs into two groups, with some products affected starting on Sunday and the rest on Dec. 15. The U.S. upped the tariff level for the new lists to 15% last Friday after China retaliated against American cars and farm goods.

Ms. Barry, Best Buy's CEO, said that beyond the fallout from Sunday's tariffs, the December tariffs will put even more pressure on the retailer's business by putting duties on computers, mobile phones and gaming consoles.

While many GOP lawmakers have been wary of the administration's focus on tariffs, most have avoided criticizing Mr. Trump directly. "There's a lot of anxiety among farmers," said Sen. Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa), the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, who said trade came up at meetings in nearly all of the 99 Iowa counties he visited this year.

"It's been a turbulent year for farmers, from weather, drought, trade negotiations, low prices," he told reporters Thursday. But he added: "I haven't had people use these words to me: that I voted for Trump but I'm done with him now."

Jim Osgood, chief executive of Klean Kanteen, which sells stainless-steel water bottles, said that "the uncertainty of policy makes planning for the future nearly impossible." Mr. Osgood says he has sought but failed to find American manufacturers to produce the water bottles and says the 25% tariff he is facing has eroded profit by hundreds of thousands of dollars at the Chico, Calif., company, which employs about 80 people.

"For the retail industry in particular, the tariffs are massively punitive because our margins are small and our costs are high," said Wade Miquelon, chief executive officer of Joann Fabric and Craft Stores. "Many of the tariffs are beyond any of the profit that we make," said Mr. Miquelon, who reckons his company could be the hardest-hit large firm in terms of tariffs paid as a percentage of profit.

Nearly 30% of respondents to the U.S.-China Business Council's survey said they have slowed, delayed or canceled investments in the U.S. or China due to uncertainty from trade tensions -- twice the percentage from a year ago.

The survey by the Washington-based industry group was conducted in June, as Beijing and Washington looked to restart formal trade talks but before the latest round of tariffs covering almost all trade between the two countries. The survey showed more than 80% of the 100 respondents are affected by trade tensions this year, compared with 73% last year.

The business council said most of the respondents were in the manufacturing and services sectors, and have operated in China for more than a decade.

"China remains an important market for American companies, but optimism in that market is waning," said Craig Allen, president of the group, which represents American companies that do business in China.

--Natalie Andrews and Katy Stech Ferek in Washington and Lin Zhu in Beijing contributed to this article.

Write to Chao Deng at Chao.Deng@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEST BUY COMPANY -7.99% 63.49 Delayed Quote.30.29%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.25% 26362.25 Delayed Quote.11.61%
NASDAQ 100 1.51% 7702.3117 Delayed Quote.19.67%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.48% 7973.394165 Delayed Quote.18.36%
S&P 500 1.27% 2924.58 Delayed Quote.14.45%
