BEST : Enters Vietnamese Market with Advanced Express Delivery Services

BEST Inc. Enters Vietnamese Market with Advanced Express Delivery Services

Provides technology-enabled parcel delivery and warehousing solutions to address rising e-commerce demand

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 11, 2019/PRNewswire / -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ('BEST' or the 'Company'), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider, today announced the official launch of its express parcel delivery in Vietnamwith a kick-off ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City.

BEST's entry into Vietnamfollows its launch of nationwide express delivery services in Thailandearlier this year and marks another significant step for the Company's expansion into Southeast Asia.

Johnny Chou, Founder, Chairman and CEO of BEST Inc. said, 'Our entry into Vietnamis an exciting milestone for our global strategy. We hope that our technology-enabled solutions will contribute to the advancement of logistics and digital economy in Vietnamand across the region. Our enhanced logistics and supply chain services provide a high-quality option for Vietnamese merchants and consumers and can be scaled as ASEAN grows into an increasingly important economic center.'

BEST's expansion in Vietnamis supported by the Company's breadth of technology expertise, flexible asset-light network and approach of working with local franchisee partners.

With plans to operate a total of seven sortation centers across the country, the Company is currently building a flagship sortation center in partnership with BW Industrial in Ho Chi Minh, which is expected to be completed in April 2020. The 4.5-hectare facility will have cutting-edge automation including high-speed automated sorting lines and dimension-weight-scanning system. It will also offer BEST's smart warehousing services.

Founded in 2007, BEST utilizes technology and supply chain innovation to provide businesses with differentiated logistics services in order to meet rapidly evolving customer demands and achieve success in the e-commerce market. With its launch in Vietnam, BEST now offers enhanced solutions and services in 19 countries and regions, including China, the U.S., Germany, Australiaand Thailand.

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-add services, including express and freight delivery, supply chain management and last-mile services, truckload capacity brokerage, international logistics and financial services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

