Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  BEST Inc.    BEST

BEST INC.

(BEST)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/10 04:02:00 pm
4.97 USD   +4.41%
12:36aBEST : Enters Vietnamese Market with Advanced Express Delivery Services
PU
08/13BEST : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/14BEST : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

BEST : Enters Vietnamese Market with Advanced Express Delivery Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 12:36am EDT

BEST Inc. Enters Vietnamese Market with Advanced Express Delivery Services

Provides technology-enabled parcel delivery and warehousing solutions to address rising e-commerce demand

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Oct. 11, 2019/PRNewswire / -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ('BEST' or the 'Company'), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider, today announced the official launch of its express parcel delivery in Vietnamwith a kick-off ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City.

BEST's entry into Vietnamfollows its launch of nationwide express delivery services in Thailandearlier this year and marks another significant step for the Company's expansion into Southeast Asia.

Johnny Chou, Founder, Chairman and CEO of BEST Inc. said, 'Our entry into Vietnamis an exciting milestone for our global strategy. We hope that our technology-enabled solutions will contribute to the advancement of logistics and digital economy in Vietnamand across the region. Our enhanced logistics and supply chain services provide a high-quality option for Vietnamese merchants and consumers and can be scaled as ASEAN grows into an increasingly important economic center.'

BEST's expansion in Vietnamis supported by the Company's breadth of technology expertise, flexible asset-light network and approach of working with local franchisee partners.

With plans to operate a total of seven sortation centers across the country, the Company is currently building a flagship sortation center in partnership with BW Industrial in Ho Chi Minh, which is expected to be completed in April 2020. The 4.5-hectare facility will have cutting-edge automation including high-speed automated sorting lines and dimension-weight-scanning system. It will also offer BEST's smart warehousing services.

Founded in 2007, BEST utilizes technology and supply chain innovation to provide businesses with differentiated logistics services in order to meet rapidly evolving customer demands and achieve success in the e-commerce market. With its launch in Vietnam, BEST now offers enhanced solutions and services in 19 countries and regions, including China, the U.S., Germany, Australiaand Thailand.

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-add services, including express and freight delivery, supply chain management and last-mile services, truckload capacity brokerage, international logistics and financial services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

SOURCE BEST Inc.

Disclaimer

BEST Inc. published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 04:35:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BEST INC.
12:36aBEST : Enters Vietnamese Market with Advanced Express Delivery Services
PU
08/13BEST : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/14BEST : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/26BEST INC. : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 14, 2019
PR
04/11BEST INC. : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2018
PR
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 36 787 M
EBIT 2019 -198 M
Net income 2019 -144 M
Debt 2019 789 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -95,2x
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,40x
EV / Sales2020 0,31x
Capitalization 13 880 M
Chart BEST INC.
Duration : Period :
BEST Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEST INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 47,19  CNY
Last Close Price 35,36  CNY
Spread / Highest target 75,1%
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shao-Ning Chou Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jenny Pan Finance Director & Chief Accounting Officer
Yan Bing Zhang Vice President-Engineering
Jun Chen Director
Zi Lei Qiu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEST INC.20.92%1 951
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG14.96%17 637
YUNDA HOLDING CO LTD--.--%10 712
PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT (HOLDING) AG61.22%5 131
STO EXPRESS CO LTD--.--%5 012
NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.-6.89%4 854
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group