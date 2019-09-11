Best of Best : AGM & Trading Update

Best of the Best plc

("Best of the Best", "BOTB", "the Company" or "the Group")

AGM Statement

Best of the Best PLC, (LSE: BOTB) the online organiser of weekly competitions to win cars and other luxury items, will hold the Group's Annual General Meeting at 12.00pm this afternoon, Wednesday 11th September 2019 where the Chairman of the Company will provide the following update to shareholders.

The Group is pleased to report that the positive momentum to the start of the year, reported at the time of the full year results in June, has been maintained and the Company has continued to make good progress and is trading comfortably in line with market expectations for the current financial year.

The transition to a pure online business is now complete, following the closure of the Group's final physical site at Birmingham airport. The Board continues to be confident about the prospects of the Company in the year ahead.

The information communicated in this announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.