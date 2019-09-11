Log in
BEST OF THE BEST PLC

(BEST)
Best of Best : AGM & Trading Update

09/11/2019

Best of the Best plc

("Best of the Best", "BOTB", "the Company" or "the Group")

AGM Statement

Best of the Best PLC, (LSE: BOTB) the online organiser of weekly competitions to win cars and other luxury items, will hold the Group's Annual General Meeting at 12.00pm this afternoon, Wednesday 11th September 2019 where the Chairman of the Company will provide the following update to shareholders.

The Group is pleased to report that the positive momentum to the start of the year, reported at the time of the full year results in June, has been maintained and the Company has continued to make good progress and is trading comfortably in line with market expectations for the current financial year.

The transition to a pure online business is now complete, following the closure of the Group's final physical site at Birmingham airport. The Board continues to be confident about the prospects of the Company in the year ahead.

Enquiries:

Best of the Best plc

William Hindmarch, Chief Executive

T: 020 7371 8866

Rupert Garton, Commercial Director

KTZ Communications

Katie Tzouliadis

T: 020 3178 6378

finnCap Ltd

Carl Holmes (Corporate Finance)

T: 020 7220 0500

(Nominated Adviser)

Anthony Adams (Corporate Finance)

Alice Lane (ECM)

The information communicated in this announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

Disclaimer

Best of the Best plc published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 10:21:04 UTC
