BEST OF THE BEST PLC

BEST OF THE BEST PLC

(BEST)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/05 11:35:27 am
315 GBp   --.--%
01:23pBEST OF BEST : Annual Report & Accounts 2019
PU
01:23pBEST OF BEST : Posting of Annual Report & Accounts 2019
PU
06/23BEST OF BEST : Catering By The Family is the People's Choice for Best Caterer
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Best of Best : Annual Report & Accounts 2019

07/05/2019 | 01:23pm EDT

Group Strategic Report,

Report of the Directors and

Financial Statements

For The Year Ended 30 April 2019

for

BEST OF THE BEST PLC

BEST OF THE BEST PLC

Contents of the Financial Statements

For The Year Ended 30 April 2019

Page

Company Information

1

Group Strategic Report

2

Corporate Governance Report

6

Report of the Remuneration Committee

12

Report of the Directors

14

Report of the Independent Auditor

17

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

22

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

23

Company Statement of Financial Position

24

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

25

Company Statement of Changes in Equity

27

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

28

Company Statement of Cash Flows

29

Notes to the Financial Statements

30

Notice of Annual General Meeting

50

BEST OF THE BEST PLC

Company Information

For The Year Ended 30 April 2019

DIRECTORS:

W S Hindmarch

R C E Garton

M W Hindmarch

D S P Firth

SECRETARY:

Prism Cosec Limited

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Unit 2 Plato Place

72/74 St Dionis Road

London

SW6 4TU

REGISTERED NUMBER:

03755182

AUDITOR:

Wilkins Kennedy Audit Services

Statutory Auditor

2nd Floor, Regis House

45 King William Street

London

EC4R 9AN

BANKERS:

Barclays Bank Plc

93 Baker Street

London

W1A 4SD

NOMINATED ADVISORS:

finnCap

60 New Broad Street

London

EC2M 1JJ

SOLICITORS:

Fieldfisher LLP

Riverbank House

2 Swan Lane

London

EC4R 3TT

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Best of the Best plc published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 17:22:07 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 15,5 M
EBIT 2020 1,90 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,67%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 1,91x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,85x
Capitalization 29,5 M
Chart BEST OF THE BEST PLC
Duration : Period :
Best of the Best plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEST OF THE BEST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Average target price 3,75  GBP
Last Close Price 3,15  GBP
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Saward Hindmarch Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael William Hindmarch Non-Executive Chairman
Vanessa de Oliveira Operations Manager
Kevin Harrison Chief Technology Officer
Rupert Carlton Erskine Garton Executive Director & Commercial Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEST OF THE BEST PLC40.63%37
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.19.54%48 081
SANDS CHINA LTD.13.04%41 221
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED11.33%30 861
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL19.08%15 520
WYNN RESORTS34.85%14 289
