Best of Best : Annual Report & Accounts 2019

Group Strategic Report,
Report of the Directors and
Financial Statements
For The Year Ended 30 April 2019
for
BEST OF THE BEST PLC
BEST OF THE BEST PLC
Contents of the Financial Statements
For The Year Ended 30 April 2019
|
|
Page
|
Company Information
|
1
|
Group Strategic Report
|
2
|
Corporate Governance Report
|
6
|
Report of the Remuneration Committee
|
12
|
Report of the Directors
|
14
|
Report of the Independent Auditor
|
17
|
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
|
22
|
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|
23
|
Company Statement of Financial Position
|
24
|
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
|
25
|
Company Statement of Changes in Equity
|
27
|
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
|
28
|
Company Statement of Cash Flows
|
29
|
Notes to the Financial Statements
|
30
|
Notice of Annual General Meeting
|
50
|
|
BEST OF THE BEST PLC
|
|
Company Information
|
|
For The Year Ended 30 April 2019
|
DIRECTORS:
|
W S Hindmarch
|
|
R C E Garton
|
|
M W Hindmarch
|
|
D S P Firth
|
SECRETARY:
|
Prism Cosec Limited
|
REGISTERED OFFICE:
|
Unit 2 Plato Place
|
|
72/74 St Dionis Road
|
|
London
|
|
SW6 4TU
|
REGISTERED NUMBER:
|
03755182
|
AUDITOR:
|
Wilkins Kennedy Audit Services
|
|
Statutory Auditor
|
|
2nd Floor, Regis House
|
|
45 King William Street
|
|
London
|
|
EC4R 9AN
|
BANKERS:
|
Barclays Bank Plc
|
|
93 Baker Street
|
|
London
|
|
W1A 4SD
|
NOMINATED ADVISORS:
|
finnCap
|
|
60 New Broad Street
|
|
London
|
|
EC2M 1JJ
|
SOLICITORS:
|
Fieldfisher LLP
|
|
Riverbank House
|
|
2 Swan Lane
|
|
London
|
|
EC4R 3TT
