Best of Best : Posting of Annual Report & Accounts 2019

Best of the Best plc

("Best of the Best", "BOTB", "the Company" or "the Group")

Posting of 2019 Annual Report & Accounts

Best of the Best plc announces that it has posted to shareholders its Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2019.

The Annual Report & Accounts is also available to download from the Group's website at www.botb.com/about/investors/financial-reports

