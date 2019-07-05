Best of Best : Posting of Annual Report & Accounts 2019

Best of the Best plc
("Best of the Best", "BOTB", "the Company" or "the Group")
Posting of 2019 Annual Report & Accounts
Best of the Best plc announces that it has posted to shareholders its Annual Report & Accounts for the year ended 30 April 2019.
The Annual Report & Accounts is also available to download from the Group's website at www.botb.com/about/investors/financial-reports
Enquiries:
Best of the Best plc
William Hindmarch, Chief Executive
T: 020 7371 8866
Rupert Garton, Commercial Director
KTZ Communications
Katie Tzouliadis
T: 020 3178 6378
finnCap Ltd
Carl Holmes
T: 020 7220 0500
(Nominated Adviser)
Anthony Adams
Disclaimer
