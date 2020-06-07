Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Discrepancies Between Unaudited And Audited Accounts
0
06/07/2020 | 11:01am EDT
BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Company Registration No. 199006030Z
MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THE AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Best World International Limited (the "Company") and together with its subsidiaries (the "Group") refers to the unaudited full year results announcement for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 ("FY2018") released on 26 February 2019 (the "Unaudited Full Year Results").
Pursuant to Rule 704(5) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, the Board wishes to highlight that there were certain material differences between the audited financial statements and the Unaudited Full Year Results in respect of FY2018 following the finalisation of the audit. Details and clarifications of the differences are set out as follows.
1) Statements of Comprehensive income for FY2018
Group
Unaudited
Audited
Differences
Note
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
Revenue
266,300
257,280
(9,020)
1,2
Cost of sales
(58,801)
(57,256)
1,545
1
Gross profit
207,499
200,024
(7,475)
Interest income
840
840
-
Other operating income
16,323
16,323
-
Distribution costs
(79,917)
(77,926)
1,991
2
Administrative expenses
(51,380)
(49,998)
1,382
3
Other losses, net
(132)
(3,800)
(3,668)
4
Finance costs
(91)
(91)
-
Profit before income tax
93,142
85,372
(7,770)
Income tax expense
(20,570)
(21,439)
(869)
4,5
Net profit for the year
72,572
63,933
(8,639)
Profit net of tax attributable to:
Owners of the Company
72,892
64,253
(8,639)
Non-controlling interests
(320)
(320)
-
72,572
63,933
(8,639)
Earnings per share:
Basic (cents)
13.26
11.69
(1.57)
Diluted (cents)
13.26
11.69
(1.57)
2) Statements of Financial Position of the Group as at 31 December 2018
Group
Company
Unaudited
Audited
Differences
Note
Unaudited
Audited
Differences
Note
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
8,246
7,470
(776)
4
3,062
3,062
-
Investment property
1,146
1,146
-
-
-
-
Other intangible asset
8,206
8,206
-
-
-
-
Intangible assets
4,155
1,263
(2,892)
4
5
5
-
Investment in subsidiaries
-
-
-
30,234
30,234
-
Deferred tax assets
441
441
-
-
-
-
Other receivables, non-current
-
-
-
-
-
Other financial assets
1,097
1,097
-
1,097
1,097
-
23,291
19,623
(3,668)
34,398
34,398
-
Current assets
Inventories
31,423
32,968
1,545
1
15,175
15,175
-
Trade and other receivables
5,219
5,218
(1)
32,734
32,734
-
Other assets
21,741
14,400
(7,341)
6
12,424
12,424
-
Other financial assets
9,596
9,596
-
9,596
9,596
-
Cash and bank balances
197,124
197,124
-
64,851
64,851
-
265,103
259,306
(5,797)
134,780
134,780
-
Total assets
288,394
278,929
(9,465)
169,178
169,178
-
Equity and liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
95,053
76,697
(18,356)
2,3,6,7
24,897
23,515
(1,382)
3
Contract liabilities
-
16,661
16,661
7,8
-
-
-
Other financial liabilities
2,049
2,049
-
-
-
-
Other liabilities
961
961
-
882
882
-
Income tax payable
17,813
18,848
1,035
4,5
9,633
11,521
1,888
5
115,876
115,216
(660)
35,412
35,918
506
Net current assets
149,227
144,090
(5,137)
99,368
98,862
(506)
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
1,734
1,568
(166)
4,5
138
138
-
1,734
1,568
(166)
138
138
-
Total liabilities
117,610
116,784
(826)
35,550
36,056
506
Net assets
170,784
162,145
(8,639)
133,628
133,122
(506)
Equity attributable to owners
of the Company
Share capital, net of treasury
18,608
18,608
-
18,608
18,608
-
shares
Retained earnings
149,315
140,676
(8,639)
114,698
114,192
(506)
Other reserves
5,827
5,827
-
322
322
-
173,750
165,111
(8,639)
133,628
133,122
(506)
Non-controlling interests
(2,966)
(2,966)
-
-
-
-
Total equity
170,784
162,145
(8,639)
133,628
133,122
(506)
Total equity and liabilities
288,394
278,929
(9,465)
169,178
169,178
-
3) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for FY2018
Group
Unaudited
Audited
Difference
Note
S$'000
S$'000
S$'000
Operating activities
Profit before income tax
93,142
85,372
(7,770)
Adjustments for:
Impairment loss on plant and equipment
-
776
776
4
Impairment loss on intangible assets
324
3,216
2,892
4
Changes in working capital
Increase in inventories
(3,229)
(4,774)
(1,545)
1
Decrease in trade and other receivables
41,907
41,908
1
Decrease in other assets
(17,419)
(10,079)
7,340
6
Decrease in trade and other payables and contract liabilities
49,344
47,650
(1,694)
2,3,6-8
Note
Adjustments for undelivered goods residing at the third-party logistics service provider warehouse. This amount was arrived at based on gross selling price of $11M, net of sales related expenses amounting $2M in accordance with the requirements of SFRS(I)15; cost of sales of $1.5M as a result of the sales adjustment and elimination of Group's unrealised profit as a result of increase in inventories held in a China subsidiary.
Over-recognitionand over-accrual of sales related expenses relating to franchise sales adjustment in Note 1.
Over provision of directors and staff incentive of $1.4M of the Company as a result of decrease in Group profit.
Impairment of plant and equipment ($0.8M), intangible assets ($2.9M) for a China subsidiary and the corresponding reversal of income tax expenses and deferred tax liabilities of $0.7M.
Differences in income tax expenses, income tax payables and deferred tax liabilities were due to the following:
Under-recognitionof income tax expenses and deferred tax liabilities of $1M for the undistributed earnings from a China subsidiary;
Under provision of income tax expenses of $1.7M for the Company due to tax adjustments on final tax computation;
Decrease in income tax expenses and income tax payable of $0.8M relating to net P&L impact on over-recognition of franchise sales in Note 1;
Increase in income tax expenses and income tax payable of $0.2M relating to overprovision of directors and staff incentive in Note 3 and
Decrease in income tax expense and increase in deferred tax asset of $0.5M (netting off deferred tax liabilities) due to tax effect on group's adjustment on unrealised profit in Note 1.
Reclassification of deposits paid for convention expenses (in other assets) amounting to $7.3M against provision for convention expenses as the provision balance already included amount which have been paid for and recorded under deposits.
Reclassification of other payable to contract liabilities of $5.6M relating to deposit received from customers.
Increase in contract liabilities of $11M due to deposit received from franchisee relating to Note 1.
