Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Best World International Limited    CGN   SG1DG3000004

BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(CGN)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Discrepancies Between Unaudited And Audited Accounts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/07/2020 | 11:01am EDT

BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Company Registration No. 199006030Z

MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THE AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Best World International Limited (the "Company") and together with its subsidiaries (the "Group") refers to the unaudited full year results announcement for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 ("FY2018") released on 26 February 2019 (the "Unaudited Full Year Results").

Pursuant to Rule 704(5) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, the Board wishes to highlight that there were certain material differences between the audited financial statements and the Unaudited Full Year Results in respect of FY2018 following the finalisation of the audit. Details and clarifications of the differences are set out as follows.

1) Statements of Comprehensive income for FY2018

Group

Unaudited

Audited

Differences

Note

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

Revenue

266,300

257,280

(9,020)

1,2

Cost of sales

(58,801)

(57,256)

1,545

1

Gross profit

207,499

200,024

(7,475)

Interest income

840

840

-

Other operating income

16,323

16,323

-

Distribution costs

(79,917)

(77,926)

1,991

2

Administrative expenses

(51,380)

(49,998)

1,382

3

Other losses, net

(132)

(3,800)

(3,668)

4

Finance costs

(91)

(91)

-

Profit before income tax

93,142

85,372

(7,770)

Income tax expense

(20,570)

(21,439)

(869)

4,5

Net profit for the year

72,572

63,933

(8,639)

Profit net of tax attributable to:

Owners of the Company

72,892

64,253

(8,639)

Non-controlling interests

(320)

(320)

-

72,572

63,933

(8,639)

Earnings per share:

Basic (cents)

13.26

11.69

(1.57)

Diluted (cents)

13.26

11.69

(1.57)

2) Statements of Financial Position of the Group as at 31 December 2018

Group

Company

Unaudited

Audited

Differences

Note

Unaudited

Audited

Differences

Note

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

8,246

7,470

(776)

4

3,062

3,062

-

Investment property

1,146

1,146

-

-

-

-

Other intangible asset

8,206

8,206

-

-

-

-

Intangible assets

4,155

1,263

(2,892)

4

5

5

-

Investment in subsidiaries

-

-

-

30,234

30,234

-

Deferred tax assets

441

441

-

-

-

-

Other receivables, non-current

-

-

-

-

-

Other financial assets

1,097

1,097

-

1,097

1,097

-

23,291

19,623

(3,668)

34,398

34,398

-

Current assets

Inventories

31,423

32,968

1,545

1

15,175

15,175

-

Trade and other receivables

5,219

5,218

(1)

32,734

32,734

-

Other assets

21,741

14,400

(7,341)

6

12,424

12,424

-

Other financial assets

9,596

9,596

-

9,596

9,596

-

Cash and bank balances

197,124

197,124

-

64,851

64,851

-

265,103

259,306

(5,797)

134,780

134,780

-

Total assets

288,394

278,929

(9,465)

169,178

169,178

-

Equity and liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

95,053

76,697

(18,356)

2,3,6,7

24,897

23,515

(1,382)

3

Contract liabilities

-

16,661

16,661

7,8

-

-

-

Other financial liabilities

2,049

2,049

-

-

-

-

Other liabilities

961

961

-

882

882

-

Income tax payable

17,813

18,848

1,035

4,5

9,633

11,521

1,888

5

115,876

115,216

(660)

35,412

35,918

506

Net current assets

149,227

144,090

(5,137)

99,368

98,862

(506)

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

1,734

1,568

(166)

4,5

138

138

-

1,734

1,568

(166)

138

138

-

Total liabilities

117,610

116,784

(826)

35,550

36,056

506

Net assets

170,784

162,145

(8,639)

133,628

133,122

(506)

Equity attributable to owners

of the Company

Share capital, net of treasury

18,608

18,608

-

18,608

18,608

-

shares

Retained earnings

149,315

140,676

(8,639)

114,698

114,192

(506)

Other reserves

5,827

5,827

-

322

322

-

173,750

165,111

(8,639)

133,628

133,122

(506)

Non-controlling interests

(2,966)

(2,966)

-

-

-

-

Total equity

170,784

162,145

(8,639)

133,628

133,122

(506)

Total equity and liabilities

288,394

278,929

(9,465)

169,178

169,178

-

3) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for FY2018

Group

Unaudited

Audited

Difference

Note

S$'000

S$'000

S$'000

Operating activities

Profit before income tax

93,142

85,372

(7,770)

Adjustments for:

Impairment loss on plant and equipment

-

776

776

4

Impairment loss on intangible assets

324

3,216

2,892

4

Changes in working capital

Increase in inventories

(3,229)

(4,774)

(1,545)

1

Decrease in trade and other receivables

41,907

41,908

1

Decrease in other assets

(17,419)

(10,079)

7,340

6

Decrease in trade and other payables and contract liabilities

49,344

47,650

(1,694)

2,3,6-8

Note

  1. Adjustments for undelivered goods residing at the third-party logistics service provider warehouse. This amount was arrived at based on gross selling price of $11M, net of sales related expenses amounting $2M in accordance with the requirements of SFRS(I)15; cost of sales of $1.5M as a result of the sales adjustment and elimination of Group's unrealised profit as a result of increase in inventories held in a China subsidiary.
  2. Over-recognitionand over-accrual of sales related expenses relating to franchise sales adjustment in Note 1.
  3. Over provision of directors and staff incentive of $1.4M of the Company as a result of decrease in Group profit.
  4. Impairment of plant and equipment ($0.8M), intangible assets ($2.9M) for a China subsidiary and the corresponding reversal of income tax expenses and deferred tax liabilities of $0.7M.
  5. Differences in income tax expenses, income tax payables and deferred tax liabilities were due to the following:
    1. Under-recognitionof income tax expenses and deferred tax liabilities of $1M for the undistributed earnings from a China subsidiary;
    2. Under provision of income tax expenses of $1.7M for the Company due to tax adjustments on final tax computation;
    3. Decrease in income tax expenses and income tax payable of $0.8M relating to net P&L impact on over-recognition of franchise sales in Note 1;
    4. Increase in income tax expenses and income tax payable of $0.2M relating to overprovision of directors and staff incentive in Note 3 and
    5. Decrease in income tax expense and increase in deferred tax asset of $0.5M (netting off deferred tax liabilities) due to tax effect on group's adjustment on unrealised profit in Note 1.
  7. Reclassification of deposits paid for convention expenses (in other assets) amounting to $7.3M against provision for convention expenses as the provision balance already included amount which have been paid for and recorded under deposits.
  1. Reclassification of other payable to contract liabilities of $5.6M relating to deposit received from customers.
  2. Increase in contract liabilities of $11M due to deposit received from franchisee relating to Note 1.

For and on behalf of

Best World International Limited

Huang Ban Chin

Director and Chief Operating Officer

7 June 2020

Disclaimer

Best World International Limited published this content on 07 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2020 15:00:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL L
11:01aFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Discrepancies Between Unaudited And Aud..
PU
06/05ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Incorporation Of A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary
PU
05/29BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
04/13FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Full Yearly Results
PU
03/22BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL : Independent Review - Interim Update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 249 M 179 M 179 M
Net income 2019 61,9 M 44,5 M 44,5 M
Net cash 2019 130 M 93,1 M 93,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
Yield 2019 3,68%
Capitalization 740 M 532 M 531 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 2,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Best World International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,36 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Beng Mui Hoan Co-Chairman, Group Chief Executive Officer & MD
Nee Moi Tan Co-Chairman & President
Ban Chin Huang Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sugiharto Husin Senior Group Manager-Information Systems
Sen Choon Lee Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED0.00%532
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-5.26%292 943
UNILEVER N.V.-6.60%143 748
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-2.62%73 861
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED8.52%64 851
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC12.16%62 161
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group