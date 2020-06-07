Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Discrepancies Between Unaudited And Audited Accounts 0 06/07/2020 | 11:01am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED Company Registration No. 199006030Z MATERIAL DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THE AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018 The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Best World International Limited (the "Company") and together with its subsidiaries (the "Group") refers to the unaudited full year results announcement for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 ("FY2018") released on 26 February 2019 (the "Unaudited Full Year Results"). Pursuant to Rule 704(5) of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, the Board wishes to highlight that there were certain material differences between the audited financial statements and the Unaudited Full Year Results in respect of FY2018 following the finalisation of the audit. Details and clarifications of the differences are set out as follows. 1) Statements of Comprehensive income for FY2018 Group Unaudited Audited Differences Note S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 Revenue 266,300 257,280 (9,020) 1,2 Cost of sales (58,801) (57,256) 1,545 1 Gross profit 207,499 200,024 (7,475) Interest income 840 840 - Other operating income 16,323 16,323 - Distribution costs (79,917) (77,926) 1,991 2 Administrative expenses (51,380) (49,998) 1,382 3 Other losses, net (132) (3,800) (3,668) 4 Finance costs (91) (91) - Profit before income tax 93,142 85,372 (7,770) Income tax expense (20,570) (21,439) (869) 4,5 Net profit for the year 72,572 63,933 (8,639) Profit net of tax attributable to: Owners of the Company 72,892 64,253 (8,639) Non-controlling interests (320) (320) - 72,572 63,933 (8,639) Earnings per share: Basic (cents) 13.26 11.69 (1.57) Diluted (cents) 13.26 11.69 (1.57) 2) Statements of Financial Position of the Group as at 31 December 2018 Group Company Unaudited Audited Differences Note Unaudited Audited Differences Note S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 8,246 7,470 (776) 4 3,062 3,062 - Investment property 1,146 1,146 - - - - Other intangible asset 8,206 8,206 - - - - Intangible assets 4,155 1,263 (2,892) 4 5 5 - Investment in subsidiaries - - - 30,234 30,234 - Deferred tax assets 441 441 - - - - Other receivables, non-current - - - - - Other financial assets 1,097 1,097 - 1,097 1,097 - 23,291 19,623 (3,668) 34,398 34,398 - Current assets Inventories 31,423 32,968 1,545 1 15,175 15,175 - Trade and other receivables 5,219 5,218 (1) 32,734 32,734 - Other assets 21,741 14,400 (7,341) 6 12,424 12,424 - Other financial assets 9,596 9,596 - 9,596 9,596 - Cash and bank balances 197,124 197,124 - 64,851 64,851 - 265,103 259,306 (5,797) 134,780 134,780 - Total assets 288,394 278,929 (9,465) 169,178 169,178 - Equity and liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 95,053 76,697 (18,356) 2,3,6,7 24,897 23,515 (1,382) 3 Contract liabilities - 16,661 16,661 7,8 - - - Other financial liabilities 2,049 2,049 - - - - Other liabilities 961 961 - 882 882 - Income tax payable 17,813 18,848 1,035 4,5 9,633 11,521 1,888 5 115,876 115,216 (660) 35,412 35,918 506 Net current assets 149,227 144,090 (5,137) 99,368 98,862 (506) Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 1,734 1,568 (166) 4,5 138 138 - 1,734 1,568 (166) 138 138 - Total liabilities 117,610 116,784 (826) 35,550 36,056 506 Net assets 170,784 162,145 (8,639) 133,628 133,122 (506) Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital, net of treasury 18,608 18,608 - 18,608 18,608 - shares Retained earnings 149,315 140,676 (8,639) 114,698 114,192 (506) Other reserves 5,827 5,827 - 322 322 - 173,750 165,111 (8,639) 133,628 133,122 (506) Non-controlling interests (2,966) (2,966) - - - - Total equity 170,784 162,145 (8,639) 133,628 133,122 (506) Total equity and liabilities 288,394 278,929 (9,465) 169,178 169,178 - 3) Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for FY2018 Group Unaudited Audited Difference Note S$'000 S$'000 S$'000 Operating activities Profit before income tax 93,142 85,372 (7,770) Adjustments for: Impairment loss on plant and equipment - 776 776 4 Impairment loss on intangible assets 324 3,216 2,892 4 Changes in working capital Increase in inventories (3,229) (4,774) (1,545) 1 Decrease in trade and other receivables 41,907 41,908 1 Decrease in other assets (17,419) (10,079) 7,340 6 Decrease in trade and other payables and contract liabilities 49,344 47,650 (1,694) 2,3,6-8 Note Adjustments for undelivered goods residing at the third-party logistics service provider warehouse. This amount was arrived at based on gross selling price of $11M, net of sales related expenses amounting $2M in accordance with the requirements of SFRS(I)15; cost of sales of $1.5M as a result of the sales adjustment and elimination of Group's unrealised profit as a result of increase in inventories held in a China subsidiary. Over-recognition and over-accrual of sales related expenses relating to franchise sales adjustment in Note 1. Over provision of directors and staff incentive of $1.4M of the Company as a result of decrease in Group profit. Impairment of plant and equipment ($0.8M), intangible assets ($2.9M) for a China subsidiary and the corresponding reversal of income tax expenses and deferred tax liabilities of $0.7M. Differences in income tax expenses, income tax payables and deferred tax liabilities were due to the following: Under-recognition of income tax expenses and deferred tax liabilities of $1M for the undistributed earnings from a China subsidiary; Under provision of income tax expenses of $1.7M for the Company due to tax adjustments on final tax computation; Decrease in income tax expenses and income tax payable of $0.8M relating to net P&L impact on over-recognition of franchise sales in Note 1; Increase in income tax expenses and income tax payable of $0.2M relating to overprovision of directors and staff incentive in Note 3 and Decrease in income tax expense and increase in deferred tax asset of $0.5M (netting off deferred tax liabilities) due to tax effect on group's adjustment on unrealised profit in Note 1. Reclassification of deposits paid for convention expenses (in other assets) amounting to $7.3M against provision for convention expenses as the provision balance already included amount which have been paid for and recorded under deposits. Reclassification of other payable to contract liabilities of $5.6M relating to deposit received from customers. Increase in contract liabilities of $11M due to deposit received from franchisee relating to Note 1. For and on behalf of Best World International Limited Huang Ban Chin Director and Chief Operating Officer 7 June 2020 Attachments Original document

