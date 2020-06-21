Replace - Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary 0 06/21/2020 | 12:27pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields BEST WORLD AGM - Q&As No. Questions from Shareholders Replies Financials 1 Please clarify the roles of PWC and E&Y in their audit of the financial results presented. Are they also currently going over 2019 results? When is AGM 2019 going to be held? The role of PwC is to review specific issues such as verifying the existence of franchisees, validating sales and validating cash received from sales to significant franchisees during FY2018. Following the Notice of Compliance issued by SGX RegCo on 13 May 2019, PwC's scope of review was extended to establishing facts and circumstances surrounding the establishment, appointment and business relationship of the Group's Primary Import Agent, and verifying sales to the Primary Import Agent and other import agents under the Export model, as well as validating cash received from sales to distributors/ customers by the Primary Import Agent. As mentioned above, PwC is the Independent Accountant engaged by the Group to address specific concerns relating to the allegations and SGX RegCo's Notice of Compliance. PwC does not play a role in the audit of the financial results presented. EY is the external auditor of the Group and is responsible for conducting an audit of the financial statements in accordance with Singapore Standards of Auditing and to issue an auditor's report and provide reasonable assurance that the financial statements are free from material misstatements. Following completion of the FY2018 audit, EY will be commencing the FY2019 audit upon the re- appointment of EY as the Group's external auditors during the FY2018 AGM. The timing of AGM 2019 will be subject to the time taken to complete the audit of the material subsidiaries by EY, which may potentially be delayed if there are continued travel restrictions and social distancing measures in the various countries that the Group operates in. 2 Cash in balance sheet. In order to improve ROE for shareholder, will management consider using it for investment in securities assets? The Company's strategy is to use our resources to invest in businesses or assets which are complementary to the Company's business. Depending on opportunities presented, these businesses and assets could be involved in activities that are either upstream or downstream to the Group's business. The Group invests surplus cash in quoted bonds and bond funds to generate returns and preserve value. The Group however, does not invest in equity securities as this is a volatile asset class that carries a higher risk level. 3 Please elaborate more on the acquisition Celligenics? At what time do we expect them to make contribution to our top and bottom line? Best World has invested in ASTAR start-up, Celligenics. What is the rationale for making this investment and is this investment likely to start contributing to the group's results in the next 3 years? Is there any update to the Celligenics investment, e.g. will BW be rolling out any promising cutting-edge cell-based products? The Group's rationale of investing in Celligenics remains the same. Please refer to our announcement dated 14th Jan 2019. As a result of the circuit breaker measures implemented in April 2020, many tests earmarked by Celligenics to be carried out have been delayed. As a result, the initial plans of launching its first cosmeceutical product at the beginning of FY2021 have been postponed. Currently, we can only expect the first product to be launched at the end of 2021. The Group does not foresee Celligenics to be able to make any material top and bottom-line contribution to the Group in the next few years. Operations 4 Impact of Covid-19 on businesses. How is Covid 19 affecting Best World's business? What are your greatest concerns from Covid-19? A prolonged lockdown that might lead to a drop in demand? Being unable to secure raw materials to manufacture products? How Covid-19 affected the operation of the Group in coming new few Quarters? In view of the worldwide Covid-19 situation, how is the management handling the situation on the ground? what are the current disruption to business operation? How is the current slowdown in economic activity impact BWL growth? As many more become unemployed, do BWL expect a drop in product sales? As Singapore PM said in recent announcement, Post-Covid Singapore will face headwinds. Since the outbreak of Covid-19, many provinces and municipalities in China have been locked down. These lockdowns have resulted in logistical delays and are expected to negatively impact our Group's sales in China. On 11 March 2020, the World Health Organisation declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic. Management has since taken precautionary measures in accordance with guidelines provided by the authorities in the respective markets the Group operates in. Since then, the Singapore Multi-Ministry Taskforce implemented an elevated set of safe distancing measures as a circuit breaker from 7 April 2020 to 1 June 2020, to arrest the trend of increasing local transmission of Covid-19. This had resulted in the delay of the construction of our Tuas manufacturing facility. Management anticipates additional storage costs for machineries arriving ahead of the initial TOP date and other expenses in relation to the construction delays. In addition, shipments from our contract manufacturers are being delayed and our fillers and packagers are also impacted. We anticipate the possibility of product shortages for certain markets in the quarters ahead. How is the company's business been affected by Covid-19? Which markets are badly affected? Is there a significant project cost overrun for the Factory as a result of all the delays? As there is no clarity as to when normalcy will return, the Group is currently unable to estimate the full extent of the financial impact of the pandemic. Management remains very cautious about the Group's performance outlook and will take necessary steps to ensure business continuity plans are in place. 5 What happens to the progress of the factory development in Tuas? Could you share the progress of your Investments? When is the expected completion of the manufacturing facility in Singapore? When is the expected operational date for the Tuas factory? Is the BWL Tuas facility construction on hold now? When is schedule to complete? When is the expected operational date for the Tuas factory? May I know the reasons for the continued delays for the commission? On 11 March 2020, the World Health Organisation declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic. Management has since taken precautionary measures in accordance with guidelines provided by the authorities in the respective markets the Group operates in. Since then, the Singapore Multi-Ministry Taskforce implemented an elevated set of safe distancing measures as a circuit breaker from 7 April 2020 to 1 June 2020, to arrest the trend of increasing local transmission of Covid-19. As a result, construction has been halted. While our application to resume work has been approved by BCA on 18th June, MOM's schedule to swab-test the dormitory workers is expected to take place in July. The workers can only return to the worksite when the dormitory is declared clean. Assuming construction restarts in August 2020, management anticipates the building to TOP around 2H2021. For purposes of comparison, please refer to the attached photo for a view the status of the construction as of 7th April 2020, and the artist's impression of the completed project. 6 Given it is expected to TOP in 2H2021, what are some of the strategies adopted to overcome the longer lead time? Prior to the lifting of the Circuit Breaker, our main contractor has applied to BCA several times proactively in order to be able to secure the approval to resume on 18th June 2020. Despite this, we are still subject to MOM's schedule before work could begin. Also, being able to commission our tube filing line in Taiseng earlier this year, presents our production personnel the opportunity to gain practical experience of the line before the completion of Tuas. Examples include predictive maintenance, wastage and rejects minimization, familiarization with operational procedures, cleaning processes and changeover parts to improve efficiency etc. This will ensure that the tube filling line will be operational first upon moving to Tuas. Realistically, if the project had been stopped for 5 months, we can only expect a corresponding delay from the original TOP date of end 2020. 7 How is Covid impact to Indonesia operations? Although Indonesia has been in semi-lockdown for 2.5 months, recovery is very slow and there's still no sign of return to normalcy. As a result, consumer purchasing power and sentiment is very weak and distributors are facing increasing difficulties in their business. Based on the prevailing market sentiments, management is not optimistic of the performance of our Indonesia business for FY2020. 8 Are there any thoughts of reverting the model of business to Export Segment in China? No, the Franchise model will remain the form of distribution for DR's Secrets products in China. 9 I presume a large part of direct selling involves face-to-face interaction; this should be applicable to the franchise business as well. What are some of the challenges that most customers / franchisees face amidst the lockdown and what are some strategies / solutions to overcome them? We have ventured into the use of digital marketing tools for our products since late 2017. Since then, we have been active in building our brand on several major social platforms including WeChat, Facebook, Line, Red, Instagram etc. Live webcast available in some of these social platforms mitigate to a large extent challenges posed as a result of the lockdowns and social distancing practiced in the different markets that we operate in. Please refer to the latest released annual report for more information on our digitalisation strategy. 10 It was mentioned in 3Q2019 results that the import duties of US made skin care products was raised from 11% to as high as 31%. With the Tuas facility, does it mean the US import duties do not apply anymore Yes, products that will be made from the Tuas facility will not be subject to US import duties. Independent Review 11 Why is the audit taking so long? The initial intention was to finalise the FY2018 audit upon the completion of the independent review. However, due to unforeseen circumstances resulting in the independent review being prolonged, the completion of FY2018 audit was consequently delayed. Earlier this year, having received and considered feedback from various stakeholders, the Board, together with management decided that it was in the interest of all shareholders not to further delay the FY2018 AGM beyond 30 June 2020 12 How is the legal review of franchise model in China? Is this a legal model allowed under the China Law? Please provide update on exchange queries on china sales model in china. Could you please provide an update of the investigation on China To date, our PRC Counsel has substantially completed its review and is close to finalising its legal opinion on the Company's franchise model in China. The PRC Counsel has noted that certain features of the franchise model may pose certain potential legal risks but is of the view that the franchise model adopted by the Company complies with the franchise related laws and regulations in China. operation? any potential changes in the China business model? Any update on the legality of business model in China. The Company has noted the advice of PRC Counsel and will make the required adjustments to address the potential legal risks identified by PRC Counsel. 13 Please clarify if PWC is allowed to share all its findings with E&Y before PWC has concluded their part. If E&Y cannot access the information, would this inability be a key reason why E&Y has to issue a "disclaimer of opinion". What other issues should investors be mindful of, in terms of the financial statements and what specific steps are now holding up the audit. Or is it now just a matter of time and procedural issues? How to ensure the report figures can be reliable since the auditor issued disclaimer of opinion? Why EY issuing disclaimer and reluctant in issuing opinion? Under PwC's engagement with the Company, PwC is allowed to share its findings with relevant parties, with the consent of the Company. As EY's role is that of an external auditor of the Group and is responsible to conduct a statutory audit of the financial statements in accordance with Singapore Standards of Auditing and to issue an auditor's report and provide reasonable assurance that the financial statements are free from material mistatements. EY's scope of work is different from that of PwC. In relation to the disclaimer of opinion, investors should be informed that the grounds for the disclaimer arose from certain issues highlighted in the PwC Interim Update report, and mainly relates to business operations in China during the Export model period and the transitional period after the commencement of the Franchise model. Such issues arose mainly due to the manner in which the business was conducted as we assumed the business from the former import agent. The Board will take proactive steps to ensure that there will be improvements in the internal control weaknesses highlighted and will take legal advice to ensure that the China business is compliant with local laws and regulations. Following completion of the FY2018 audit, EY will be commencing the FY2019 audit upon re-appointment of EY during the FY2018 AGM. 14 Full account of independent audit report Currently, PwC is still in the process of completing the independent review and the independent review report is close to being finalised. 15 Please elaborate on the lessons learnt from the independent audit process, and if there are any changes to the way business is conducted. We commissioned the independent review as we believe that the independent review will be helpful in identifying areas which can help us improve the Group's risk management systems and internal controls as well as strengthen the Group's corporate governance. While the independent review is still ongoing, the Group has noted the matters raised in PwC's Interim Update report dated 22 March 2020. Upon the completion of the independent review, the Group will work with its external and internal Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Best World International Limited published this content on 22 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2020 16:26:04 UTC 0 Latest news on BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL L 12:27p REPLACE - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary PU 06/18 WAIVER : : Result Of Application To Acra For An Extension Of Time To Convene The.. PU 06/09 BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL : Annual Reports And Related Documents PU 06/07 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Discrepancies Between Unaudited And Aud.. PU 06/05 ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Incorporation Of A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary PU 05/29 BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL : Annual Reports And Related Documents PU 04/13 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Full Yearly Results PU 03/22 BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL : Independent Review - Interim Update PU