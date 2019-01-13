Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Proposed Subscription Of Shares In Celligenics Pte. Ltd.

BEST WORLD INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Company Registration No. 199006030Z

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

PROPOSED SUBSCRIPTION OF SHARES IN CELLIGENICS PTE. LTD.

1. INTRODUCTION The board of directors ("Board") of Best World International Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that the Company had on 11 January 2019 entered into a share subscription agreement ("SSA") with Celligenics Pte. Ltd. ("Celligenics") in relation to a proposed investment (the "Investment") by the Group in Celligenics in two phases, under which the Company or its designated wholly-owned subsidiary will (i) subscribe for new ordinary shares in the capital of Celligenics ("Shares") representing 12.5% of the total number of issued Shares on a fully-diluted basis (the "First Phase Subscription"), and (ii) have the right (but not the obligation), which is exercisable during the Relevant Period (as defined below), to subscribe for new Shares such that the Group will hold up to 15.0% of the Shares as at the date such right is exercised, on a fully-diluted basis (the "Second Phase Investment").

2. INFORMATION ON CELLIGENICS

2.1 Celligenics is a biomedical A*STAR spin-off start-up company incorporated on 29 August 2016 and headquartered in Singapore, which is currently in the early stages of research and development in the area of stem cells and has research and development collaborations with a scientific institution and institute of higher learning in Singapore (the "Business").

2.2 As at the date of this announcement, the issued and paid-up share capital of Celligenics is S$805,000 comprising 805,000 Shares. Based on Celligenics' latest audited accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2017, the net liabilities of Celligenics as at 31 December 2017 is approximately S$349,000.

3. DETAILS OF THE INVESTMENT

3.1 Under the First Phase Subscription, the Company, or its designated wholly-owned subsidiary, will subscribe for 115,165 Shares (the "Subscription Shares"), representing approximately 12.5% of the enlarged total number of Shares of Celligenics immediately following the issuance of the Subscription Shares, for an aggregate consideration of S$5,625,000 ("First Phase Consideration"), which was determined between the parties after arm's length negotiations on a willing buyer willing seller basis, on the terms and subject to the conditions set out in the SSA.

3.2 The First Phase Consideration shall be wholly satisfied in cash on the date of completion of the First Phase Subscription ("First Completion Date") and will be funded by the Group's internal resources.