Düsseldorf, 3 August 2020

bet-at-home.com AG: Group figures for the first half of 2020

Group figures for the first half of 2020 (01.01. to 30.06.2020):

Gross betting and gaming revenue at EUR 62.3 million

EBITDA in the first half of 2020 at EUR 15.8 million

Cash and short-term time deposits at EUR 60.7 million as of 30 June 2020

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on operational development in the first half of 2020

The impact of the pandemic became noticeably from mid-March 2020, when international sporting events were canceled or postponed. In this phase, however, the demand for alternative betting offers remained almost unchanged, as customers of the bet-at-home.com AG group switched to eSports and marginal sports.

With a step-by-step resumption of playing activities in the national European football leagues in May 2020 and the postponement of important events such as the Champions League or Europa League, the usually low-revenue summer months are positively influenced. In addition, the resumption of international tennis tournaments is to be expected in the second half of 2020.

The online gaming segment including casino, live casino, virtual sports and poker was not negatively affected by the pandemic.

Outlook for the fiscal year 2020

From the current perspective, the Management Board still expects a gross betting and gaming revenue between EUR 120 million and EUR 132 million in the financial year 2020. The decline in gross betting and gaming revenue compared to the financial year 2019 is attributable to legal restrictions in individual mar- kets. A potential decline in revenues due to regulatory changes in Germany can currently not be estimated and is therefore not considered.

Furthermore, the Management Board still expects EBITDA to amount between EUR 23 million and EUR 27 million for the financial year 2020.

Revenue development in the first half of 2020

Gross betting and gaming revenue was EUR 62.3 million in the first half of 2020 and is therefore as expected below the previous year's figure due to legal restrictions in individual markets (H1 2019: EUR 71.1 million). The betting and gaming volume in the bet-at-home.com AG Group totaled EUR 1,461.3 million in this period (H1 2019: EUR 1,588.4 million).