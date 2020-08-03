bet-at-home.com AG: Group figures for the first half of 2020

CORPORATE NEWS
Düsseldorf, 3 August 2020
Betting fees and gaming levies were EUR 10.9 million in the first half of 2020 (H1 2019: EUR 10.2 million). In the same period, VAT on electronic services had a negative impact on earnings of EUR 2.4 million (H1 2019: EUR 2.2 million).
Accordingly, the net betting and gaming revenue amounted to EUR 49.1 million in the first half of 2020 (H1 2019: EUR 58.7 million).
Investments in brand awareness in the first half of 2020
Marketing expenses reached EUR 13.6 million in the first half of 2020 and thus below the comparative period in the previous year (H1 2019: EUR 16.7 million), as the decrease compared to the previous year is due to the postponement of the European Football Championship to 2021.
As at 30 June 2020, the bet-at-home.com AG Group had 5.3 million registered customers (30.06.2019: 5.1 million).
Earnings development in the first half of 2020
In the first half of 2020, EBITDA reached EUR 15.8 million and was lower than in the comparative period in the previous year (H1 2019: EUR 21.3 million). In Q2 2020, EBITDA amounted to EUR 6.8 million (Q2 2019: EUR 8.6 million). Earnings before taxes (EBT) were at EUR 14.9 million in the first half of 2020 (H1 2019: EUR 20.4 million).
Stable asset and capital structure
As a result of the contribution to earnings made in the current reporting period, Group equity increased to EUR 51.6 million as of 30 June 2020 (31.12.2019: EUR 41.6 million), resulting in a consolidated equity ratio of 50.6% (31.12.2019: 43.7%).
The bet-at-home.com AG Group also held liquid assets and short-term time deposits in the amount of EUR 60.7 million as of 30 June 2020 (31.12.2019: EUR 54.8 million).
About bet-at-home
The bet-at-home.com AG Group is active in the domain of online gaming and online sports betting. With
5.3 million registered customers, the company (which is listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange) represents, together with its subsidiaries, one of Europe's most successful online betting and online gaming providers. The varied options offered on www.bet-at-home.com include sports betting, poker, casino, games and virtual sports. bet-at-home has companies in Germany, Austria, Malta and Gibraltar. The successful development of the company can be attributed to its 288 employees as at 30 June 2020. The Group holds