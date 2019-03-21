Log in
bet-at-home.com AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

0
03/21/2019 | 05:05am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: bet-at-home.com AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
21.03.2019 / 10:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

bet-at-home.com AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2019 German: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/de/finance/download English: https://www.bet-at-home.ag/en/finance/download


21.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: bet-at-home.com AG
Tersteegenstrasse 30
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.bet-at-home.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

790095  21.03.2019 

© EQS 2019
