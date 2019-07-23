Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bet-at-home.com AG    ACX   DE000A0DNAY5

BET-AT-HOME.COM AG

(ACX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

bet-at-home.com AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 03:45am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: bet-at-home.com AG
bet-at-home.com AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.07.2019 / 09:43
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: bet-at-home.com AG
Street: Tersteegenstrasse 30
Postal code: 40474
City: Düsseldorf
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 3912001C5KDIBFOBIM91

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: BDL Capital Management
City of registered office, country: Paris, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
16 Jul 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.99 % 0 % 2.99 % 7018000
Previous notification 4.95 % 0 % 4.95 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0DNAY5 198789 11339 2.83 % 0.16 %
Total 210128 2.99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
17 Jul 2019


23.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: bet-at-home.com AG
Tersteegenstrasse 30
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.bet-at-home.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

845141  23.07.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=845141&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BET-AT-HOME.COM AG
03:45aBET-AT-HOME.COM AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
05/23BET-AT-HOME.COM AG : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
05/23BET-AT-HOME.COM AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/03BET-AT-HOME.COM AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the..
EQ
04/29BET-AT-HOME.COM AG : gross betting and gaming revenue and EBITDA in the first qu..
PU
04/29BET-AT-HOME.COM AG : gross betting and gaming revenue and EBITDA in the first qu..
EQ
04/24BET-AT-HOME.COM AG : quaterly earnings release
04/19BET-AT-HOME.COM AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly re..
EQ
03/21BET-AT-HOME.COM AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial re..
EQ
03/07BET-AT-HOME.COM AG : Edison Investment Research initiates research coverage of t..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 113 M
EBIT 2019 31,2 M
Net income 2019 28,6 M
Finance 2019 56,4 M
Yield 2019 10,5%
P/E ratio 2019 13,2x
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,78x
EV / Sales2020 2,77x
Capitalization 370 M
Chart BET-AT-HOME.COM AG
Duration : Period :
bet-at-home.com AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BET-AT-HOME.COM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 73,67  €
Last Close Price 54,00  €
Spread / Highest target 48,1%
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Franz Ömer Co-Chief Executive Officer
Michael Quatember Co-Chief Executive Officer
Martin Arendts Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jean-Laurent Nabet Member-Supervisory Board
Isabelle Andres Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BET-AT-HOME.COM AG15.07%415
SANDS CHINA LTD.19.13%41 676
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED15.25%31 035
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED36.03%13 369
WYNN MACAU LTD11.15%12 495
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)40.18%11 360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group