BET-AT-HOME.COM AG

(ACX)
bet-at-home.com AG: bet-at-home.com AG expects corporate tax back payments in the Group for the assessment periods 2013 to 2018 in the amount of probably EUR 11.9 million / increased corporate tax expense 2019

09/09/2019

DGAP-Ad-hoc: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
bet-at-home.com AG: bet-at-home.com AG expects corporate tax back payments in the Group for the assessment periods 2013 to 2018 in the amount of probably EUR 11.9 million / increased corporate tax expense 2019

09-Sep-2019 / 22:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

bet-at-home.com AG holds 100% of the shares in bet-at-home.com Entertainment GmbH, Linz, Austria. bet-at-home.com Entertainment GmbH owns 100% of the Group's operating companies, which are based in Malta and Gibraltar.

bet-at-home.com AG expects corporation tax back payments to be paid by bet-at-home.com Entertainment GmbH as part of an ongoing tax audit on the basis of today's discussion of bet-at-home.com Entertainment GmbH with the tax authorities of the Republic of Austria for the assessment periods 2013 to 2018 expected to amount to EUR 11.9 million.

Contrary to previous years of practice by the tax authorities, the agreed internal transfer pricing between the bet-at-home.com Entertainment GmbH and its subsidiary Group companies will not be accepted at the previous level any longer.

On the basis of the changed intercompany invoicing, as of 2019 additional corporate taxes are expected on the amount of EUR 5.5 million to be borne by bet-at-home.com Entertainment GmbH. This is expected to be counteracted by reduced tax burdens in Malta, so that the additional burden in the Group should reach only up to EUR 5 million.


About bet-at-home.com

The bet-at-home.com AG Group is active in the domain of online gaming and online sports betting. With more than 5.1 million registered customers, the stock listed company represents, together with its subsidiaries, one of Europe's most successful gaming providers. The varied options offered on www.bet-at-home.com include sports betting, poker, casino, games and virtual sports. bet-at-home.com has companies in Germany, Austria, Malta and Gibraltar. The successful development of the company can be attributed to its 290 employees as at 30 June 2019. The Group holds various licenses via its Maltese companies for online sports betting and gaming. The licenses allow the company to organize and market online sports betting and online casinos. Since 2009, bet-at-home.com AG has been a part of the Betclic Everest SAS Group, which is a leading French Group in the domain of online gaming and sports betting.
 

Contact

Klaus Fahrnberger
Head of Investor Relations
+49 211 179 34 770
ir@bet-at-home.com
www.bet-at-home.ag

09-Sep-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: bet-at-home.com AG
Tersteegenstrasse 30
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 17934 770
Fax: +49 211 17934 757
E-mail: ir@bet-at-home.com
Internet: www.bet-at-home.ag
ISIN: DE000A0DNAY5
WKN: A0DNAY
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 870881

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

870881  09-Sep-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=870881&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
