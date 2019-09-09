DGAP-Ad-hoc: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

bet-at-home.com AG: bet-at-home.com AG expects corporate tax back payments in the Group for the assessment periods 2013 to 2018 in the amount of probably EUR 11.9 million / increased corporate tax expense 2019



09-Sep-2019 / 22:12 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





bet-at-home.com AG holds 100% of the shares in bet-at-home.com Entertainment GmbH, Linz, Austria. bet-at-home.com Entertainment GmbH owns 100% of the Group's operating companies, which are based in Malta and Gibraltar.

bet-at-home.com AG expects corporation tax back payments to be paid by bet-at-home.com Entertainment GmbH as part of an ongoing tax audit on the basis of today's discussion of bet-at-home.com Entertainment GmbH with the tax authorities of the Republic of Austria for the assessment periods 2013 to 2018 expected to amount to EUR 11.9 million.

Contrary to previous years of practice by the tax authorities, the agreed internal transfer pricing between the bet-at-home.com Entertainment GmbH and its subsidiary Group companies will not be accepted at the previous level any longer.

On the basis of the changed intercompany invoicing, as of 2019 additional corporate taxes are expected on the amount of EUR 5.5 million to be borne by bet-at-home.com Entertainment GmbH. This is expected to be counteracted by reduced tax burdens in Malta, so that the additional burden in the Group should reach only up to EUR 5 million.



About bet-at-home.com

The bet-at-home.com AG Group is active in the domain of online gaming and online sports betting. With more than 5.1 million registered customers, the stock listed company represents, together with its subsidiaries, one of Europe's most successful gaming providers. The varied options offered on www.bet-at-home.com include sports betting, poker, casino, games and virtual sports. bet-at-home.com has companies in Germany, Austria, Malta and Gibraltar. The successful development of the company can be attributed to its 290 employees as at 30 June 2019. The Group holds various licenses via its Maltese companies for online sports betting and gaming. The licenses allow the company to organize and market online sports betting and online casinos. Since 2009, bet-at-home.com AG has been a part of the Betclic Everest SAS Group, which is a leading French Group in the domain of online gaming and sports betting.



