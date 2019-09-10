Log in
Elizabeth Karwowski Returns as CEO of Beta Music Group

09/10/2019 | 02:45pm EDT

SUNRISE, Fla., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beta Music Group Inc. (OTC PINK: BEMG), through its operating subsidiary Get Credit Healthy, Inc., a fin-tech company that has developed a novel platform and technology which maximizes business opportunities for national lending partners, while simultaneously providing consumers with needed resources to improve their financial well-being, today announced Elizabeth Karwowski, CEO of Get Credit Healthy, has resumed her position as chief executive officer of Beta Music Group.

Karwowski was temporarily succeeded by Dan Oran, who served as interim CEO from April, 2019.

ABOUT BEMG

BEMG, through its operating subsidiary Get Credit Healthy (www.getcredithealthy.com), utilizes its proprietary processes, platform, and software to integrate with lenders to make it easier to recapture leads. Developed for and by those with extensive experience in the mortgage industry, Get Credit Healthy’s platform has already facilitated millions of dollars in new loan opportunities for its partners.  Get Credit Healthy is working to increase its network of partners and is looking forward to a very promising future. Please visit the company website at www.betamusicgroup.net; twitter at www.twitter.com/bemg12 and financial information can be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BEMG/profile.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

For more information please contact:

Beta Music Group, Inc.
Elizabeth Karwowski
Chief Executive Officer
8411 West Oakland Park Blvd. Suite 201
Sunrise, FL 33351
E. info@betamusicgroup.com
T. (877) 850-3444 Ex 7

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
