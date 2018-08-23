MBO Holdings (BEMG) Enhances Get Credit Healthy's Award Winning Platform to Dramatically Improve Credit Coach Efficiency Potentially Increasing Revenues by 50% With No Additional Overhead

SUNRISE, Fla., Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Beta Music Group Inc. (OTC PINK: BEMG) through its operating subsidiary Get Credit Healthy, Inc. (www.getcredithealthy.com) today announced it has completed Beta testing of its enhanced proprietary platform to improve credit coach efficiency by 50%. This dramatic efficiency gain will enable credit coaches to serve 50% more clients while improving the customer experience, therefore creating a potential 50% Revenue increase with no additional overhead.



An estimated 148 million people have not ordered a copy of their credit report within the last year. Over 80 million potential customers need credit education/restoration. One-third of all Americans have credit scores lower than 620. Another 45 million adults in this country are either credit invisible or unsoarable. It is clear from these numbers that there is great demand and need for credit coaching.

GCH's enhanced platform provides the ability for credit coaches to address these issues head on with significantly greater efficiency to improve the overall credit health of their clients. This aligns with GCH's strategic growth objectives and is another example of their desire for shareholder value creation.

Elizabeth Karwowski, CEO, stated, "This is a tremendous accomplishment for the GCH team to significantly enhance our proprietary platform to expedite the processing of credit files to improve the credit scores and overall credit health of our clients. The full implementation shall commence prior to the end of this 3rd quarter of 2018."

About BEMG

BEMG, through its operating subsidiary, Get Credit Healthy, utilizes its proprietary processes, platform, and software to integrate with lenders to make it easier to recapture leads. Developed for and by those with extensive experience in the mortgage industry, Get Credit Health's platform has already facilitated over $200 million in new loan opportunities for its partners.

Get Credit Healthy has showed sustained growth over the past three years and shows no signs of slowing down. It is working to increase its network of partners and is looking forward to a very promising future. Please visit the company website at www.betamusicgroup.net; Twitter at www.twitter.com/bemg12 and financial information can be found at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/bemg/profile.

