Beta Systems Software AG

BETA SYSTEMS SOFTWARE AG

(BSS)
Beta Systems Software AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/11/2020 | 09:55am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.02.2020 / 15:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: SPARTA AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Wilhelm K. T.
Last name(s): Zours
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Beta Systems Software AG

b) LEI
894500B793FWXIQY5T62 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2BPP88

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
23.50 EUR 5287500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
23.50 EUR 5287500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-02-07; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


11.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Beta Systems Software AG
Alt Moabit 90d
10559 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.betasystems.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

56735  11.02.2020 


© EQS 2020
