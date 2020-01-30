Beter Bed N : Half-year results 2020 (1.30Mb)

Strong performance in first half with sales growth of +9.9%
Strong H1 2020 sales growth of +9.9% (€103.5M). Order Intake grown by +19.8% to €106.0M
High order intake levels have resulted in a record-level orderbook of €23.5M, creating a buffer for the period to come
Achieved +2% revenue growth in Belgium despite 9 weeks of store closures
Online sales for the group has grown +71.4%, leading to a channel-share of 14.0%, particularly due to a strong performance in Q2 of +115%
Sängjätten has made significant steps towards a better performance
Further improved sound financial position with extension of currentfinancing-facilities with banks and conversion of shareholder loan including accrued interests into newly issued shares and agreed to decrease the interest rate of the perpetual loan for the next 12 months
The macro-economic, consumer and COVID-19 predictions indicate challenging times are ahead, to mitigate these uncertainties & challenges, we are taking precautionary measures
The shown resilience over the last 2 years, combined with a successful H1 '20, the buffer from an all-time high orderbook and a financially healthy company with access to liquidity if needed, gives us the confidence that we will be able to face the challenges ahead
2020 H1 business
2020 H1 financials
Order intake and sales showing strong growth
2019
# of stores
134
27
n/a
# of FTE
806
88
16
+
In 8 EU markets
Benelux
New Business
88% of total sales
12% of total sales
3y CAGR
FY19 Sales
FY19 EBITDA
+8.2%
€ 186M
5.1%1
1. Pre IFRS'16 adoption
Current state
# of stores
133
17*
n/a
# of FTE
808
77
17
+
In 8 EU markets
Benelux
New Business
89% of total sales
11% of total sales
Q1 OI growth
Q2 OI growth
'20 H1 Sales
'20 H1 EBITDA
-2.0%
49.1%
€104M
H1 OI growth
6.3%1
19.8%
+9.9%
* Own store network; in addition we have 3 franchise stores
2020 H1 business
2020 H1 financials
Assortment & promos
We have expanded our assortment and ran successful campaigns
Mlily assortment
Box spring lease
Campaigns
Expansion of assortment with products
•New box spring lease pilot live, launch
sourced at HealthCare Co. Ltd.:
planned for July/August
•Bamboo cool - deluxe - mattress and
•Customer pays monthly fee instead of a
pillow
one-off transaction
•Flex cool - deluxe - mattress and pillow
•Lease option currently offered on four box
•Serene - mattress, topper and pillow
springs
Successful "Sleep as a king" Kingsday campaign
TEMPUR mattress campaign
Summer campaignHoliday in your bedroom
New Mline positioning on TV, radio and online: "topprestaties komen niet vanzelf", with top athletes from various sports
2020 H1 business
2020 H1 financials
Ecommerce
Ecommerce improvements are boosting online growth
%
Increased campaign effectiveness by creating dashboard for return on advertisement spend (ROAS),ROAS-basedmarketing investments and enhancing advertisement feeds
Improved imageryon website to increase conversion and average selling price
Prioritized assortmentacross categories, bringing focus across category management, marketing and supply chain
Developed Never-Out-Of-Stock and high-speed delivery list to improve
Advanced 3PP ambitionby creating roadmap towards doubling the business, optimizing SEA/SEO keywords and introducing new products
Created dedicated online P&Lto drive towards profitability more focused
Year-on-year online traffic growth
April & May 2020
150%
100%
50%
0%
Leen Bakker
Dekbed Discounter
Beter Bed
Source: Google Analytics
April
May
Evolution from brick & mortar to omnichannel player
Beter bed online vs. offline revenue
2016A
2017A
2018A
2019A
2020F
2020 H1 business
2020 H1 financials
Performance culture
Performance culture is increasing productivity & performance
Several measures have been taken to improve our performance culture
Created clarity on job roles & career ladders through new job classification system, moving from 100+task-oriented role descriptions to 25 role families, focused on output, competencies and KPIs
Established new Beter Bed Academy curriculum directly linked to job roles offering better opportunities for people to be trained & educated
Improved HR processes & talent recognition
Productivity improvements
Acquired insights into productivity per store and per employee
Using these insights to optimize the use of labor hours per store and steer on the average purchase value
Both the order intake per hour and the average purchase value have increased significantly, leading to improved productivity
36 internal
Lowered churn and decreasing absenteeism
Lower absenteeism after March 2020,
promotions
Lower churn
start of COVID-19;
Modules followed: 5144 |Active users: 505
10%
8%
2019
865
E-learnings
6%
3316
Essentials
187
Podcasts
4%
2020
90
Scans
2%
669
Webinars
17
WE-learnings
0%
Aug
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr May
Jun
Jul
Sep Oct
Nov
Dec
4%
2019
3%
2%
1%
2020
0%
Aug
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May Jun
Jul
Sep Oct Nov
Dec
2020 H1 business
2020 H1 financials
Cost leadership
Improvementinitiatives in procurement and logistics
Reducing cost of goods sold through:
More competitive sourcing:
•
During COVID-19 many alternative suppliers engaged
•
Moving from incumbent suppliers towards new suppliers
Sourcing
•
Direct sourcing of textiles
Should costing: defining "should cost prices" based on raw material prices and manufacturing
costs to increase ability to renegotiate purchase prices and to refine value chain strategies
Assortment optimization:
•
Channel specific assortments to allow for tailored pricing while safeguarding margin
•
Targeted assortment in entry level boxsprings, allowing for higher volume sourcing
Results
Initiatives are leading to a lower cost of goods sold across categories:
Double-digitreduction of COGS in core textile products
Single-digitreduction of COGS in core bedding products
Record level throughput
in colli per month in '000
800
Logistics
600
DC3
DC2
400
200
DC1
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
Increased productivity
Colli per hour
+17%
2019 Q1
2020 Q1
2020 H1 business
2020 H1 financials
New business
Sängjätten is stepping up implementation to become profitable
Re-positioning the brand focusing on sleep expertise and customer in- store experience
Omnichannel marketing campaigns including offering a Quality-Sleep
Guarantee
Changed the assortment to include more A-brands and higher quality products, driving healthier margins
Introduced premium partnerships with strategic suppliers
Introduced a franchise store model: 3 stores end of H1 2020
Reduced overhead and logistics costs, impact expected in H2
Driving operational excellence through leaner sales & support structure
2020 H1 business
2020 H1 financials
New business
DBC H1 performance strong, despite COVID-19 related slowdown
Contract agreed, virtual signing-session to be organized due to COVID-19. First phase of roll-out will take up to one year to be concluded
Changing agreement with Matratzen Concord for Mline Slowmotion 3-6 to a wholesale basis
Mline's first shop in shop in department store Nijhof in Baarn, to be launched in August / September. 100m2 with own personnel amid other high-value brands
Launch of Mline in Loods 5 in September 2020 with 3 bedsystems with option roll out to all 5 stores
International sales: Launch Galaxus Switzerland, Amazon Germany, Wayfair Germany and launch with 10 French dealers
Introduction new Mline Iconic collection July 2020
Strong start of online business through mline.nl and wavebymline.nl
B2B: New hotels (e.g. Amsterdam and Tui Hotels), Ministry of Defense and further roll out Europarcs
Donation Mline mattresses to hospitals in The Netherlands due to COVID-19
2020 H1 business
2020 H1 financials
Due to the COVID-19 crisis the economic conditions are challenging
The bedding market is generally stable and growingdue to an ageing & growing population and an increasing emphasis on health and lifestyle
The outbreak ofCOVID-19 has a profound negative impact on the economy for the coming1-2years. Luxury goods and the housing market are expected to be affected accordingly
The impact of COVID-19 differs strongly per sector. The retail & wholesalesector in the Netherlands is expected to contract by 7%in 20202
CPB has defined four scenariosregarding potential impact on the Dutch market:
Quick recovery:rapid shift in employment, catch-up spending and investments
Base case:recovery from Q3 onwards, but incomplete. Unemployment rate doubles
Weak recovery:bigger problems abroad and in the financial system lead to a deeper and longer recession
Second wave:companies are hit by a second wave while their buffers have already been stretched
Impact COVID-19 crisis on Dutch GDP1
105
100
95
90
85
Q4 '19
Q1 '20
Q2 '20
Q3 '20
Q4 '20
Q1 '21
Q2 '21
Q3 '21
Q4 '21
Quick recovery
Base scenario
Weak recovery
Second wave
Concluding H1 the company proved to be resilient by formulating adequate responses to the COVID-19 crisis, working together with dedicated employees, supported by committed suppliers and rewarded by many loyal and new customers. By focusing on the long term and investing in value creation for our customers and stakeholders, we believe we will emerge from this crisis stronger and be ready to capture more growth in the future
1.
Source: CPB, June Forecast 2020
2.
Source: Rabobank, June 2020
2020 H1 business
2020 H1 financials
Order intake and sales are showing strong performance
Order intake
Sales
In € million - All entities Beter Bed Holding
In € million - All entities Beter Bed Holding
-2,0%
€50,8M €49,8M
+49,1%
€56,2M
€37,7M
+19,8%
€106,0M
€88,5M
+8,1%
€50,3M €54,3M
+12.1%
€43.9M €49.2M
+9.9%
€94.2M €103,5M
Strong H1 2020 Sales growth and order intake growth
Order intake was down slightly in Q1 due to the COVID-19 outbreak in March
2019 Q1 2020 Q1
2019 Q2 2020 Q2
2019 H1
2020 H1
2019 Q1 2020 Q1
2019 Q2 2020 Q2
2019 H1
2020 H1
EBITDA bridge
In € million - All entities Beter Bed Holding
An improving gross margin leads to a higher EBITDA despite higher marketing investment and
€5.6M €1.7M
€11.1M
€0.6M €0.2M€14.2M
logistics expenses
2019 H1
Gross
Advertising
Logistical costs
Other OPEX
2020 H1
Reported EBITDA
Margin
Reported EBITDA
Overall reported H1'2020 EBITDA has improved by +€3.1 million
2020 H1 business
2020 H1 financials
H1 2020 EBITDA is € 14.2 million (13.8% of sales) and € 3.1 million above H1 2019
Profit & Loss statement continuing operations
In thousand €, unless otherwise stated
H1
H1'2020
2020
IFRS16
Adjusted
Revenue
103.478
-
103.478
Cost of sales
(48.142)
-
(48.142)
Gross Profit
55.336
53,5%
-
55.336
53,5%
Personnel expenses
(23.024)
-
(23.024)
Other operating expenses
(18.081)
7.742
(25.823)
Total operating expenses
(41.105)
-39,7%
7.742
(48.847)
-47,2%
EBITDA
14.231
13,8%
7.742
6.489
6,3%
Depreciation and amortisation
(10.150)
(7.414)
(2.736)
Operating profit (loss) (EBIT)
4.081
3,9%
328
3.753
3,6%
Finance costs
(819)
(193)
(626)
Profit (loss) before tax
3.262
3,2%
135
3.127
3,0%
Income tax
(1.221)
(74)
(1.147)
Net profit (loss) from continuing operations
2.041
2,0%
61
1.980
1,9%
Profit / (loss) after tax from discontinued operations
-
-
-
Net profit (loss)
2.041
2,0%
61
1.980
1,9%
H1
H1'2019
2019
IFRS16
Adjusted
94.158
-
94.158
(44.427)
-
(44.427)
49.731
52,8%
-
49.731
52,8%
(23.304)
-
(23.304)
(15.282)
7.220
(22.502)
(38.586)
-41,0%
7.220
(45.806)
-48,6%
11.145
11,8%
7.220
3.925
4,2%
(10.766)
(7.400)
(3.366)
379
0,4%
(180)
559
0,6%
(338)
(83)
(255)
41
0,0%
(263)
304
0,3%
(746)
-
(746)
(705)
-0,7%
(263)
(442)
-0,5%
(21.945)
-
(21.945)
(22.650)
-24,1%
(263)
(22.387)
-23,8%
Record level order intake growth of +49.1% in Q2 2020 and +19.8% to date
Order Book all time high, enough for nearly next 1.5 months Sales
Operating profit € 3.7 million ahead of previous year
Operational cost as a % of revenue -1.3pp lower than last year
2020 H1 business
2020 H1 financials
Balance sheet structure improved with lower working capital requirements
Consolidated Balance Sheet
In thousand €, unless otherwise stated
H1
IFRS16
H1'2020
2020
Adjusted
Fixed assets
55.968
(36.981)
18.987
Intangible assets
8.278
8.278
Property, plant & equipment
9.312
9.312
Right-of-use assets
36.302
(36.302)
0
Deferred tax assets
2.012
(679)
1.333
Other non-current financial assets
64
64
Current assets
42.606
(643)
41.963
Inventories
21.284
21.284
Receivables1
11.771
(643)
11.128
Cash and cash equivalents
9.551
9.551
Total assets
98.574
(37.624)
60.950
Equity & Liabilities
98.574
(37.624)
60.951
Equity
4.985
2.547
7.532
Non-current liabilities
25.306
(24.504)
802
Current liabilities
68.283
(15.667)
52.616
Total Equity & liabilities
98.574
(37.624)
60.950
FY
IFRS16
FY'2019
2019
Adjusted
62.977
(42.459)
20.518
8.483
8.483
10.596
10.596
41.747
(41.747)
-
2.087
(712)
1.375
64
64
36.427
(192)
36.235
22.233
22.233
12.079
(192)
11.887
2.115
2.115
99.404
(42.651)
56.753
99.404
(42.651)
56.754
3.035
2.331
5.366
30.043
(29.240)
803
66.326
(15.742)
50.584
99.404
(42.651)
56.753
Improved working capital
Strengthened equity position through operational result and interest accrued on perpetual loan
Substantial improvement in cash and cash equivalents
ROIC
10,8%
57,2%
-0,9%
-1,4%
1. Trade receivables, income tax receivable & other receivables
2020 H1 business
2020 H1 financials
Cash generation ability further improved
Cash flow statement
H1
H1'2020
H1
H1'2019
In thousand €, unless otherwise stated
2020
IFRS16
Adjusted
2019
IFRS16
Disc. Ops.
Adjusted
Result (loss) for the period from operations
4.081
328
3.753
379
(180)
559
Depreciation & amortization
10.150
7.414
2.736
10.780
7.400
3.380
EBITDA
14.231
7.742
6.489
11.159
7.220
-
3.939
Inventories
949
949
2.508
2.508
Trade & other receivables
760
760
1.393
1.393
Trade & other liabilities
3.713
3.713
(5.728)
(5.728)
Change in Working Capital
5.422
-
5.422
(1.827)
-
-
(1.827)
Costs share-based compensation
37
37
41
41
Income tax received/(paid)
(15)
(15)
(1.005)
(1.005)
Discontinued operations
-
-
(30.615)
(30.615)
-
Cash flow from operating activities
19.675
7.742
11.933
-
(22.247)
7.220
(30.615)
1.148
Capital expenditures
(1.256)
(1.256)
(2.154)
(2.154)
Other
9
9
897
897
Discontinued operations
-
16.452
16.452
-
Cash from from / (used in) investing activities
(1.247)
-
(1.247)
15.195
-
16.452
(1.257)
Repayment of borrowings
(2.171)
(2.171)
-
Proceeds from borrowings
-
11.110
11.110
Interest paid
(575)
(575)
(540)
(540)
Payment lease liabilities
(7.987)
(7.742)
(245)
(7.200)
(7.220)
20
Discontinued operations
-
-
1.407
1.407
-
Cash from from / (used in) financing activities
(10.733)
(7.742)
(2.991)
4.777
(7.220)
1.407
10.590
Movements in cash and cash equivalents
7.695
-
7.695
(2.275)
-
(12.756)
10.481
Net foreign exchange difference
(259)
(259)
(122)
(122)
Opening balance
2.115
2.115
6.173
6.173
Closing balance
9.551
-
9.551
-
3.776
-
(12.756)
16.532
€7.7 million cash generated in H1 2020
Positive cash from operating activities driven by operational profit and working capital reduction
Selective capital investments
2020 H1 business
2020 H1 financials
Inventoryconversion cycle reduced
Inventory development
Inventory days - Benelux only
€22.2M
-4%
€21.3M
Other
Other
€8.8M
€8.5M
Store
Store
€13.4M
€12.8M
FY 2019
H1 2020
93 days
81 days
FY 2019
H1 2020
Inventory reduced by € 0.9 million in first half of 2020