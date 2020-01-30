Beter Bed N : Half-year results 2020 (1.30Mb) 0 07/17/2020 | 06:51am EDT Send by mail :

2020 H1 Results July 17th, 2020 Agenda 2020 H1 business John Kruijssen 2020 H1 financials Gabrielle Reijnen Q&A 2 Strong performance in first half with sales growth of +9.9% Strong H1 2020 sales growth of +9.9% (€103.5M). Order Intake grown by +19.8% to €106.0M High order intake levels have resulted in a record-level orderbook of €23.5M, creating a buffer for the period to come Achieved +2% revenue growth in Belgium despite 9 weeks of store closures Online sales for the group has grown +71.4%, leading to a channel-share of 14.0%, particularly due to a strong performance in Q2 of +115% Sängjätten has made significant steps towards a better performance Further improved sound financial position with extension of current financing-facilities with banks and conversion of shareholder loan including accrued interests into newly issued shares and agreed to decrease the interest rate of the perpetual loan for the next 12 months The macro-economic, consumer and COVID-19 predictions indicate challenging times are ahead, to mitigate these uncertainties & challenges, we are taking precautionary measures The shown resilience over the last 2 years, combined with a successful H1 '20, the buffer from an all-time high orderbook and a financially healthy company with access to liquidity if needed, gives us the confidence that we will be able to face the challenges ahead 3 2020 H1 business 2020 H1 financials Order intake and sales showing strong growth 2019 # of stores 134 27 n/a # of FTE 806 88 16 + In 8 EU markets Benelux New Business 88% of total sales 12% of total sales 3y CAGR FY19 Sales FY19 EBITDA +8.2% € 186M 5.1%1 1. Pre IFRS'16 adoption Current state # of stores 133 17* n/a # of FTE 808 77 17 + In 8 EU markets Benelux New Business 89% of total sales 11% of total sales Q1 OI growth Q2 OI growth '20 H1 Sales '20 H1 EBITDA -2.0% 49.1% €104M H1 OI growth 6.3%1 19.8% +9.9% * Own store network; in addition we have 3 franchise stores 4 2020 H1 business 2020 H1 financials Assortment & promos We have expanded our assortment and ran successful campaigns Mlily assortment Box spring lease Campaigns Expansion of assortment with products •New box spring lease pilot live, launch sourced at HealthCare Co. Ltd.: planned for July/August •Bamboo cool - deluxe - mattress and •Customer pays monthly fee instead of a pillow one-off transaction •Flex cool - deluxe - mattress and pillow •Lease option currently offered on four box •Serene - mattress, topper and pillow springs Successful "Sleep as a king" Kingsday campaign

TEMPUR mattress campaign

Summer campaign Holiday in your bedroom

Holiday in your bedroom New Mline positioning on TV, radio and online: "topprestaties komen niet vanzelf", with top athletes from various sports 5 2020 H1 business 2020 H1 financials Ecommerce Ecommerce improvements are boosting online growth % Increased campaign effectiveness by creating dashboard for return on advertisement spend (ROAS),ROAS-basedmarketing investments and enhancing advertisement feeds Improved imageryon website to increase conversion and average selling price Prioritized assortmentacross categories, bringing focus across category management, marketing and supply chain Developed Never-Out-Of-Stock and high-speed delivery list to improve logistics processes for high-priority products Boosted online experienceby improving product recommendations, A/B testing and platform performance Advanced 3PP ambitionby creating roadmap towards doubling the business, optimizing SEA/SEO keywords and introducing new products Created dedicated online P&Lto drive towards profitability more focused Year-on-year online traffic growth April & May 2020 150% 100% 50% 0% Leen Bakker Dekbed Discounter Beter Bed Source: Google Analytics April May Evolution from brick & mortar to omnichannel player Beter bed online vs. offline revenue 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019A 2020F 6 2020 H1 business 2020 H1 financials Performance culture Performance culture is increasing productivity & performance Several measures have been taken to improve our performance culture Created clarity on job roles & career ladders through new job classification system, moving from 100+ task-oriented role descriptions to 25 role families, focused on output, competencies and KPIs

task-oriented role descriptions to 25 role families, focused on output, competencies and KPIs Established new Beter Bed Academy curriculum directly linked to job roles offering better opportunities for people to be trained & educated

Improved HR processes & talent recognition Productivity improvements Acquired insights into productivity per store and per employee Using these insights to optimize the use of labor hours per store and steer on the average purchase value

Both the order intake per hour and the average purchase value have increased significantly, leading to improved productivity 36 internal Lowered churn and decreasing absenteeism Lower absenteeism after March 2020, promotions Lower churn start of COVID-19; Modules followed: 5144 |Active users: 505 10% 8% 2019 865 E-learnings 6% 3316 Essentials 187 Podcasts 4% 2020 90 Scans 2% 669 Webinars 17 WE-learnings 0% Aug Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Sep Oct Nov Dec 4% 2019 3% 2% 1% 2020 0% Aug Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Sep Oct Nov Dec 7 2020 H1 business 2020 H1 financials Cost leadership Improvementinitiatives in procurement and logistics Reducing cost of goods sold through: More competitive sourcing: • During COVID-19 many alternative suppliers engaged • Moving from incumbent suppliers towards new suppliers Sourcing • Direct sourcing of textiles Should costing: defining "should cost prices" based on raw material prices and manufacturing costs to increase ability to renegotiate purchase prices and to refine value chain strategies Assortment optimization: • Channel specific assortments to allow for tailored pricing while safeguarding margin • Targeted assortment in entry level boxsprings, allowing for higher volume sourcing Results Initiatives are leading to a lower cost of goods sold across categories: Double-digit reduction of COGS in core textile products

reduction of COGS in core textile products Single-digit reduction of COGS in core bedding products Record level throughput in colli per month in '000 800 Logistics 600 DC3 DC2 400 200 DC1 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 Increased productivity Colli per hour +17% 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 8 2020 H1 business 2020 H1 financials New business Sängjätten is stepping up implementation to become profitable Re-positioning the brand focusing on sleep expertise and customer in- store experience Omnichannel marketing campaigns including offering a Quality-Sleep Guarantee Changed the assortment to include more A-brands and higher quality products, driving healthier margins Introduced premium partnerships with strategic suppliers Introduced a franchise store model: 3 stores end of H1 2020 Reduced overhead and logistics costs, impact expected in H2 Driving operational excellence through leaner sales & support structure 9 2020 H1 business 2020 H1 financials New business DBC H1 performance strong, despite COVID-19 related slowdown Contract agreed, virtual signing-session to be organized due to COVID-19. First phase of roll-out will take up to one year to be concluded Changing agreement with Matratzen Concord for Mline Slowmotion 3-6 to a wholesale basis Mline's first shop in shop in department store Nijhof in Baarn, to be launched in August / September. 100m2 with own personnel amid other high-value brands Launch of Mline in Loods 5 in September 2020 with 3 bedsystems with option roll out to all 5 stores International sales: Launch Galaxus Switzerland, Amazon Germany, Wayfair Germany and launch with 10 French dealers Introduction new Mline Iconic collection July 2020 Strong start of online business through mline.nl and wavebymline.nl B2B: New hotels (e.g. Amsterdam and Tui Hotels), Ministry of Defense and further roll out Europarcs Donation Mline mattresses to hospitals in The Netherlands due to COVID-19 10 2020 H1 business 2020 H1 financials Due to the COVID-19 crisis the economic conditions are challenging The bedding market is generally stable and growingdue to an ageing & growing population and an increasing emphasis on health and lifestyle The outbreak ofCOVID-19 has a profound negative impact on the economy for the coming1-2years. Luxury goods and the housing market are expected to be affected accordingly The impact of COVID-19 differs strongly per sector. The retail & wholesalesector in the Netherlands is expected to contract by 7%in 20202 CPB has defined four scenariosregarding potential impact on the Dutch market: Quick recovery: rapid shift in employment, catch-up spending and investments

rapid shift in employment, catch-up spending and investments Base case: recovery from Q3 onwards, but incomplete. Unemployment rate doubles

recovery from Q3 onwards, but incomplete. Unemployment rate doubles Weak recovery: bigger problems abroad and in the financial system lead to a deeper and longer recession

bigger problems abroad and in the financial system lead to a deeper and longer recession Second wave: companies are hit by a second wave while their buffers have already been stretched Impact COVID-19 crisis on Dutch GDP1 105 100 95 90 85 Q4 '19 Q1 '20 Q2 '20 Q3 '20 Q4 '20 Q1 '21 Q2 '21 Q3 '21 Q4 '21 Quick recovery Base scenario Weak recovery Second wave Concluding H1 the company proved to be resilient by formulating adequate responses to the COVID-19 crisis, working together with dedicated employees, supported by committed suppliers and rewarded by many loyal and new customers. By focusing on the long term and investing in value creation for our customers and stakeholders, we believe we will emerge from this crisis stronger and be ready to capture more growth in the future 1. Source: CPB, June Forecast 2020 11 2. Source: Rabobank, June 2020 Agenda 2020 H1 business John Kruijssen 2020 H1 financials Gabrielle Reijnen Q&A 12 2020 H1 business 2020 H1 financials Order intake and sales are showing strong performance Order intake Sales In € million - All entities Beter Bed Holding In € million - All entities Beter Bed Holding -2,0% €50,8M €49,8M +49,1% €56,2M €37,7M +19,8% €106,0M €88,5M +8,1% €50,3M €54,3M +12.1% €43.9M €49.2M +9.9% €94.2M €103,5M Strong H1 2020 Sales growth and order intake growth Order intake was down slightly in Q1 due to the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 H1 2020 H1 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Q2 2020 Q2 2019 H1 2020 H1 EBITDA bridge In € million - All entities Beter Bed Holding An improving gross margin leads to a higher EBITDA despite higher marketing investment and €5.6M €1.7M €11.1M €0.6M €0.2M€14.2M logistics expenses 2019 H1 Gross Advertising Logistical costs Other OPEX 2020 H1 Reported EBITDA Margin Reported EBITDA Overall reported H1'2020 EBITDA has improved by +€3.1 million 13 2020 H1 business 2020 H1 financials H1 2020 EBITDA is € 14.2 million (13.8% of sales) and € 3.1 million above H1 2019 Profit & Loss statement continuing operations In thousand €, unless otherwise stated H1 H1'2020 2020 IFRS16 Adjusted Revenue 103.478 - 103.478 Cost of sales (48.142) - (48.142) Gross Profit 55.336 53,5% - 55.336 53,5% Personnel expenses (23.024) - (23.024) Other operating expenses (18.081) 7.742 (25.823) Total operating expenses (41.105) -39,7% 7.742 (48.847) -47,2% EBITDA 14.231 13,8% 7.742 6.489 6,3% Depreciation and amortisation (10.150) (7.414) (2.736) Operating profit (loss) (EBIT) 4.081 3,9% 328 3.753 3,6% Finance costs (819) (193) (626) Profit (loss) before tax 3.262 3,2% 135 3.127 3,0% Income tax (1.221) (74) (1.147) Net profit (loss) from continuing operations 2.041 2,0% 61 1.980 1,9% Profit / (loss) after tax from discontinued operations - - - Net profit (loss) 2.041 2,0% 61 1.980 1,9% H1 H1'2019 2019 IFRS16 Adjusted 94.158 - 94.158 (44.427) - (44.427) 49.731 52,8% - 49.731 52,8% (23.304) - (23.304) (15.282) 7.220 (22.502) (38.586) -41,0% 7.220 (45.806) -48,6% 11.145 11,8% 7.220 3.925 4,2% (10.766) (7.400) (3.366) 379 0,4% (180) 559 0,6% (338) (83) (255) 41 0,0% (263) 304 0,3% (746) - (746) (705) -0,7% (263) (442) -0,5% (21.945) - (21.945) (22.650) -24,1% (263) (22.387) -23,8% Record level order intake growth of +49.1% in Q2 2020 and +19.8% to date Order Book all time high, enough for nearly next 1.5 months Sales Operating profit € 3.7 million ahead of previous year Operational cost as a % of revenue -1.3pp lower than last year 14 2020 H1 business 2020 H1 financials Balance sheet structure improved with lower working capital requirements Consolidated Balance Sheet In thousand €, unless otherwise stated H1 IFRS16 H1'2020 2020 Adjusted Fixed assets 55.968 (36.981) 18.987 Intangible assets 8.278 8.278 Property, plant & equipment 9.312 9.312 Right-of-use assets 36.302 (36.302) 0 Deferred tax assets 2.012 (679) 1.333 Other non-current financial assets 64 64 Current assets 42.606 (643) 41.963 Inventories 21.284 21.284 Receivables1 11.771 (643) 11.128 Cash and cash equivalents 9.551 9.551 Total assets 98.574 (37.624) 60.950 Equity & Liabilities 98.574 (37.624) 60.951 Equity 4.985 2.547 7.532 Non-current liabilities 25.306 (24.504) 802 Current liabilities 68.283 (15.667) 52.616 Total Equity & liabilities 98.574 (37.624) 60.950 FY IFRS16 FY'2019 2019 Adjusted 62.977 (42.459) 20.518 8.483 8.483 10.596 10.596 41.747 (41.747) - 2.087 (712) 1.375 64 64 36.427 (192) 36.235 22.233 22.233 12.079 (192) 11.887 2.115 2.115 99.404 (42.651) 56.753 99.404 (42.651) 56.754 3.035 2.331 5.366 30.043 (29.240) 803 66.326 (15.742) 50.584 99.404 (42.651) 56.753 Improved working capital Strengthened equity position through operational result and interest accrued on perpetual loan Substantial improvement in cash and cash equivalents ROIC 10,8% 57,2% -0,9% -1,4% 1. Trade receivables, income tax receivable & other receivables 15 2020 H1 business 2020 H1 financials Cash generation ability further improved Cash flow statement H1 H1'2020 H1 H1'2019 In thousand €, unless otherwise stated 2020 IFRS16 Adjusted 2019 IFRS16 Disc. Ops. Adjusted Result (loss) for the period from operations 4.081 328 3.753 379 (180) 559 Depreciation & amortization 10.150 7.414 2.736 10.780 7.400 3.380 EBITDA 14.231 7.742 6.489 11.159 7.220 - 3.939 Inventories 949 949 2.508 2.508 Trade & other receivables 760 760 1.393 1.393 Trade & other liabilities 3.713 3.713 (5.728) (5.728) Change in Working Capital 5.422 - 5.422 (1.827) - - (1.827) Costs share-based compensation 37 37 41 41 Income tax received/(paid) (15) (15) (1.005) (1.005) Discontinued operations - - (30.615) (30.615) - Cash flow from operating activities 19.675 7.742 11.933 - (22.247) 7.220 (30.615) 1.148 Capital expenditures (1.256) (1.256) (2.154) (2.154) Other 9 9 897 897 Discontinued operations - 16.452 16.452 - Cash from from / (used in) investing activities (1.247) - (1.247) 15.195 - 16.452 (1.257) Repayment of borrowings (2.171) (2.171) - Proceeds from borrowings - 11.110 11.110 Interest paid (575) (575) (540) (540) Payment lease liabilities (7.987) (7.742) (245) (7.200) (7.220) 20 Discontinued operations - - 1.407 1.407 - Cash from from / (used in) financing activities (10.733) (7.742) (2.991) 4.777 (7.220) 1.407 10.590 Movements in cash and cash equivalents 7.695 - 7.695 (2.275) - (12.756) 10.481 Net foreign exchange difference (259) (259) (122) (122) Opening balance 2.115 2.115 6.173 6.173 Closing balance 9.551 - 9.551 - 3.776 - (12.756) 16.532 €7.7 million cash generated in H1 2020 Positive cash from operating activities driven by operational profit and working capital reduction Selective capital investments 16 2020 H1 business 2020 H1 financials Inventoryconversion cycle reduced Inventory development Inventory days - Benelux only €22.2M -4% €21.3M Other Other €8.8M €8.5M Store Store €13.4M €12.8M FY 2019 H1 2020 93 days 81 days FY 2019 H1 2020 Inventory reduced by € 0.9 million in first half of 2020 Weekly total inventory in €M - Benelux only 22 Inventory conversion cycle reduced 21 improving cash conversion cycle 20 2019 19 2020 18 17 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 35 37 39 41 43 45 47 49 51 17 2020 H1 business 2020 H1 financials Order Book record high in H1 2020, covering nearly 1.5 months of Sales Total order book development in €M 2020€23.5M Intensified marketing efforts and targeted commercial activities resulted in substantially higher order intake Record level order intake growth of +49.1% in Q2 2020 and +19.8% for H1 2019 Delta: €8.8M €14.7M 2020 Order Book all time high, covering nearly 1.5 months of Sales Jan Feb March April May June 18 2020 H1 business 2020 H1 financials Company turned into a net cash position and extended bank financing Financing structure €22.3M €3.6M €25.9M Bank financing Perpetual loan Total financing Net debt development €1.7M Bank financing Shareholder loan Perpetual loan Extension of current financing facilities of € 22.3 million with incumbent banks Conversion of € 3.5M shareholder loan plus incurred interest into newly issued shares: Conversion of interest based on avg market price before publication;

Permalink

