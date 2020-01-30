Log in
Beter Bed N : Half-year results 2020 (1.30Mb)

07/17/2020 | 06:51am EDT

2020 H1 Results

July 17th, 2020

Agenda

2020

H1 business

John Kruijssen

2020

H1 financials

Gabrielle Reijnen

Q&A

2

Strong performance in first half with sales growth of +9.9%

Strong H1 2020 sales growth of +9.9% (€103.5M). Order Intake grown by +19.8% to €106.0M

High order intake levels have resulted in a record-level orderbook of €23.5M, creating a buffer for the period to come

Achieved +2% revenue growth in Belgium despite 9 weeks of store closures

Online sales for the group has grown +71.4%, leading to a channel-share of 14.0%, particularly due to a strong performance in Q2 of +115%

Sängjätten has made significant steps towards a better performance

  • Further improved sound financial position with extension of currentfinancing-facilities with banks and conversion of shareholder loan including accrued interests into newly issued shares and agreed to decrease the interest rate of the perpetual loan for the next 12 months

The macro-economic, consumer and COVID-19 predictions indicate challenging times are ahead, to mitigate these uncertainties & challenges, we are taking precautionary measures

The shown resilience over the last 2 years, combined with a successful H1 '20, the buffer from an all-time high orderbook and a financially healthy company with access to liquidity if needed, gives us the confidence that we will be able to face the challenges ahead

3

2020 H1 business

2020 H1 financials

Order intake and sales showing strong growth

2019

# of stores

134

27

n/a

# of FTE

806

88

16

+

In 8 EU markets

Benelux

New Business

88% of total sales

12% of total sales

3y CAGR

FY19 Sales

FY19 EBITDA

+8.2%

€ 186M

5.1%1

1. Pre IFRS'16 adoption

Current state

# of stores

133

17*

n/a

# of FTE

808

77

17

+

In 8 EU markets

Benelux

New Business

89% of total sales

11% of total sales

Q1 OI growth

Q2 OI growth

'20 H1 Sales

'20 H1 EBITDA

-2.0%

49.1%

€104M

H1 OI growth

6.3%1

19.8%

+9.9%

* Own store network; in addition we have 3 franchise stores

4

2020 H1 business

2020 H1 financials

Assortment & promos

We have expanded our assortment and ran successful campaigns

Mlily assortment

Box spring lease

Campaigns

Expansion of assortment with products

New box spring lease pilot live, launch

sourced at HealthCare Co. Ltd.:

planned for July/August

Bamboo cool - deluxe - mattress and

Customer pays monthly fee instead of a

pillow

one-off transaction

Flex cool - deluxe - mattress and pillow

Lease option currently offered on four box

Serene - mattress, topper and pillow

springs

  • Successful "Sleep as a king" Kingsday campaign
  • TEMPUR mattress campaign
  • Summer campaignHoliday in your bedroom
  • New Mline positioning on TV, radio and online: "topprestaties komen niet vanzelf", with top athletes from various sports

5

2020 H1 business

2020 H1 financials

Ecommerce

Ecommerce improvements are boosting online growth

%

Increased campaign effectiveness by creating dashboard for return on advertisement spend (ROAS),ROAS-basedmarketing investments and enhancing advertisement feeds

Improved imageryon website to increase conversion and average selling price

Prioritized assortmentacross categories, bringing focus across category management, marketing and supply chain

Developed Never-Out-Of-Stock and high-speed delivery list to improve

logistics processes for high-priority products

Boosted online experienceby improving product recommendations, A/B testing and platform performance

Advanced 3PP ambitionby creating roadmap towards doubling the business, optimizing SEA/SEO keywords and introducing new products

Created dedicated online P&Lto drive towards profitability more focused

Year-on-year online traffic growth

April & May 2020

150%

100%

50%

0%

Leen Bakker

Dekbed Discounter

Beter Bed

Source: Google Analytics

April

May

Evolution from brick & mortar to omnichannel player

Beter bed online vs. offline revenue

2016A

2017A

2018A

2019A

2020F

6

2020 H1 business

2020 H1 financials

Performance culture

Performance culture is increasing productivity & performance

Several measures have been taken to improve our performance culture

  • Created clarity on job roles & career ladders through new job classification system, moving from 100+task-oriented role descriptions to 25 role families, focused on output, competencies and KPIs
  • Established new Beter Bed Academy curriculum directly linked to job roles offering better opportunities for people to be trained & educated
  • Improved HR processes & talent recognition

Productivity improvements

Acquired insights into productivity per store and per employee

  • Using these insights to optimize the use of labor hours per store and steer on the average purchase value
    Both the order intake per hour and the average purchase value have increased significantly, leading to improved productivity

36 internal

Lowered churn and decreasing absenteeism

Lower absenteeism after March 2020,

promotions

Lower churn

start of COVID-19;

Modules followed: 5144 |Active users: 505

10%

8%

2019

865

E-learnings

6%

3316

Essentials

187

Podcasts

4%

2020

90

Scans

2%

669

Webinars

17

WE-learnings

0%

Aug

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr May

Jun

Jul

Sep Oct

Nov

Dec

4%

2019

3%

2%

1%

2020

0%

Aug

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May Jun

Jul

Sep Oct Nov

Dec

7

2020 H1 business

2020 H1 financials

Cost leadership

Improvementinitiatives in procurement and logistics

Reducing cost of goods sold through:

More competitive sourcing:

During COVID-19 many alternative suppliers engaged

Moving from incumbent suppliers towards new suppliers

Sourcing

Direct sourcing of textiles

Should costing: defining "should cost prices" based on raw material prices and manufacturing

costs to increase ability to renegotiate purchase prices and to refine value chain strategies

Assortment optimization:

Channel specific assortments to allow for tailored pricing while safeguarding margin

Targeted assortment in entry level boxsprings, allowing for higher volume sourcing

Results

Initiatives are leading to a lower cost of goods sold across categories:

  • Double-digitreduction of COGS in core textile products
  • Single-digitreduction of COGS in core bedding products

Record level throughput

in colli per month in '000

800

Logistics

600

DC3

DC2

400

200

DC1

0

1

2

3

4

5

6

Increased productivity

Colli per hour

+17%

2019 Q1

2020 Q1

8

2020 H1 business

2020 H1 financials

New business

Sängjätten is stepping up implementation to become profitable

Re-positioning the brand focusing on sleep expertise and customer in- store experience

Omnichannel marketing campaigns including offering a Quality-Sleep

Guarantee

Changed the assortment to include more A-brands and higher quality products, driving healthier margins

Introduced premium partnerships with strategic suppliers

Introduced a franchise store model: 3 stores end of H1 2020

Reduced overhead and logistics costs, impact expected in H2

Driving operational excellence through leaner sales & support structure

9

2020 H1 business

2020 H1 financials

New business

DBC H1 performance strong, despite COVID-19 related slowdown

Contract agreed, virtual signing-session to be organized due to COVID-19. First phase of roll-out will take up to one year to be concluded

Changing agreement with Matratzen Concord for Mline Slowmotion 3-6 to a wholesale basis

Mline's first shop in shop in department store Nijhof in Baarn, to be launched in August / September. 100m2 with own personnel amid other high-value brands

Launch of Mline in Loods 5 in September 2020 with 3 bedsystems with option roll out to all 5 stores

International sales: Launch Galaxus Switzerland, Amazon Germany, Wayfair Germany and launch with 10 French dealers

Introduction new Mline Iconic collection July 2020

Strong start of online business through mline.nl and wavebymline.nl

B2B: New hotels (e.g. Amsterdam and Tui Hotels), Ministry of Defense and further roll out Europarcs

Donation Mline mattresses to hospitals in The Netherlands due to COVID-19

10

2020 H1 business

2020 H1 financials

Due to the COVID-19 crisis the economic conditions are challenging

The bedding market is generally stable and growingdue to an ageing & growing population and an increasing emphasis on health and lifestyle

The outbreak ofCOVID-19 has a profound negative impact on the economy for the coming1-2years. Luxury goods and the housing market are expected to be affected accordingly

The impact of COVID-19 differs strongly per sector. The retail & wholesalesector in the Netherlands is expected to contract by 7%in 20202

CPB has defined four scenariosregarding potential impact on the Dutch market:

  • Quick recovery:rapid shift in employment, catch-up spending and investments
  • Base case:recovery from Q3 onwards, but incomplete. Unemployment rate doubles
  • Weak recovery:bigger problems abroad and in the financial system lead to a deeper and longer recession
  • Second wave:companies are hit by a second wave while their buffers have already been stretched

Impact COVID-19 crisis on Dutch GDP1

105

100

95

90

85

Q4 '19

Q1 '20

Q2 '20

Q3 '20

Q4 '20

Q1 '21

Q2 '21

Q3 '21

Q4 '21

Quick recovery

Base scenario

Weak recovery

Second wave

Concluding H1 the company proved to be resilient by formulating adequate responses to the COVID-19 crisis, working together with dedicated employees, supported by committed suppliers and rewarded by many loyal and new customers. By focusing on the long term and investing in value creation for our customers and stakeholders, we believe we will emerge from this crisis stronger and be ready to capture more growth in the future

1.

Source: CPB, June Forecast 2020

11

2.

Source: Rabobank, June 2020

Agenda

2020

H1 business

John Kruijssen

2020

H1 financials

Gabrielle Reijnen

Q&A

12

2020 H1 business

2020 H1 financials

Order intake and sales are showing strong performance

Order intake

Sales

In € million - All entities Beter Bed Holding

In € million - All entities Beter Bed Holding

-2,0%

€50,8M €49,8M

+49,1%

€56,2M

€37,7M

+19,8%

€106,0M

€88,5M

+8,1%

€50,3M €54,3M

+12.1%

€43.9M €49.2M

+9.9%

€94.2M €103,5M

Strong H1 2020 Sales growth and order intake growth

Order intake was down slightly in Q1 due to the COVID-19 outbreak in March

2019 Q1 2020 Q1

2019 Q2 2020 Q2

2019 H1

2020 H1

2019 Q1 2020 Q1

2019 Q2 2020 Q2

2019 H1

2020 H1

EBITDA bridge

In € million - All entities Beter Bed Holding

An improving gross margin leads to a higher EBITDA despite higher marketing investment and

€5.6M €1.7M

€11.1M

€0.6M €0.2M€14.2M

logistics expenses

2019 H1

Gross

Advertising

Logistical costs

Other OPEX

2020 H1

Reported EBITDA

Margin

Reported EBITDA

Overall reported H1'2020 EBITDA has improved by +€3.1 million

13

2020 H1 business

2020 H1 financials

H1 2020 EBITDA is € 14.2 million (13.8% of sales) and € 3.1 million above H1 2019

Profit & Loss statement continuing operations

In thousand €, unless otherwise stated

H1

H1'2020

2020

IFRS16

Adjusted

Revenue

103.478

-

103.478

Cost of sales

(48.142)

-

(48.142)

Gross Profit

55.336

53,5%

-

55.336

53,5%

Personnel expenses

(23.024)

-

(23.024)

Other operating expenses

(18.081)

7.742

(25.823)

Total operating expenses

(41.105)

-39,7%

7.742

(48.847)

-47,2%

EBITDA

14.231

13,8%

7.742

6.489

6,3%

Depreciation and amortisation

(10.150)

(7.414)

(2.736)

Operating profit (loss) (EBIT)

4.081

3,9%

328

3.753

3,6%

Finance costs

(819)

(193)

(626)

Profit (loss) before tax

3.262

3,2%

135

3.127

3,0%

Income tax

(1.221)

(74)

(1.147)

Net profit (loss) from continuing operations

2.041

2,0%

61

1.980

1,9%

Profit / (loss) after tax from discontinued operations

-

-

-

Net profit (loss)

2.041

2,0%

61

1.980

1,9%

H1

H1'2019

2019

IFRS16

Adjusted

94.158

-

94.158

(44.427)

-

(44.427)

49.731

52,8%

-

49.731

52,8%

(23.304)

-

(23.304)

(15.282)

7.220

(22.502)

(38.586)

-41,0%

7.220

(45.806)

-48,6%

11.145

11,8%

7.220

3.925

4,2%

(10.766)

(7.400)

(3.366)

379

0,4%

(180)

559

0,6%

(338)

(83)

(255)

41

0,0%

(263)

304

0,3%

(746)

-

(746)

(705)

-0,7%

(263)

(442)

-0,5%

(21.945)

-

(21.945)

(22.650)

-24,1%

(263)

(22.387)

-23,8%

Record level order intake growth of +49.1% in Q2 2020 and +19.8% to date

Order Book all time high, enough for nearly next 1.5 months Sales

Operating profit € 3.7 million ahead of previous year

Operational cost as a % of revenue -1.3pp lower than last year

14

2020 H1 business

2020 H1 financials

Balance sheet structure improved with lower working capital requirements

Consolidated Balance Sheet

In thousand €, unless otherwise stated

H1

IFRS16

H1'2020

2020

Adjusted

Fixed assets

55.968

(36.981)

18.987

Intangible assets

8.278

8.278

Property, plant & equipment

9.312

9.312

Right-of-use assets

36.302

(36.302)

0

Deferred tax assets

2.012

(679)

1.333

Other non-current financial assets

64

64

Current assets

42.606

(643)

41.963

Inventories

21.284

21.284

Receivables1

11.771

(643)

11.128

Cash and cash equivalents

9.551

9.551

Total assets

98.574

(37.624)

60.950

Equity & Liabilities

98.574

(37.624)

60.951

Equity

4.985

2.547

7.532

Non-current liabilities

25.306

(24.504)

802

Current liabilities

68.283

(15.667)

52.616

Total Equity & liabilities

98.574

(37.624)

60.950

FY

IFRS16

FY'2019

2019

Adjusted

62.977

(42.459)

20.518

8.483

8.483

10.596

10.596

41.747

(41.747)

-

2.087

(712)

1.375

64

64

36.427

(192)

36.235

22.233

22.233

12.079

(192)

11.887

2.115

2.115

99.404

(42.651)

56.753

99.404

(42.651)

56.754

3.035

2.331

5.366

30.043

(29.240)

803

66.326

(15.742)

50.584

99.404

(42.651)

56.753

Improved working capital

Strengthened equity position through operational result and interest accrued on perpetual loan

Substantial improvement in cash and cash equivalents

ROIC

10,8%

57,2%

-0,9%

-1,4%

1. Trade receivables, income tax receivable & other receivables

15

2020 H1 business

2020 H1 financials

Cash generation ability further improved

Cash flow statement

H1

H1'2020

H1

H1'2019

In thousand €, unless otherwise stated

2020

IFRS16

Adjusted

2019

IFRS16

Disc. Ops.

Adjusted

Result (loss) for the period from operations

4.081

328

3.753

379

(180)

559

Depreciation & amortization

10.150

7.414

2.736

10.780

7.400

3.380

EBITDA

14.231

7.742

6.489

11.159

7.220

-

3.939

Inventories

949

949

2.508

2.508

Trade & other receivables

760

760

1.393

1.393

Trade & other liabilities

3.713

3.713

(5.728)

(5.728)

Change in Working Capital

5.422

-

5.422

(1.827)

-

-

(1.827)

Costs share-based compensation

37

37

41

41

Income tax received/(paid)

(15)

(15)

(1.005)

(1.005)

Discontinued operations

-

-

(30.615)

(30.615)

-

Cash flow from operating activities

19.675

7.742

11.933

-

(22.247)

7.220

(30.615)

1.148

Capital expenditures

(1.256)

(1.256)

(2.154)

(2.154)

Other

9

9

897

897

Discontinued operations

-

16.452

16.452

-

Cash from from / (used in) investing activities

(1.247)

-

(1.247)

15.195

-

16.452

(1.257)

Repayment of borrowings

(2.171)

(2.171)

-

Proceeds from borrowings

-

11.110

11.110

Interest paid

(575)

(575)

(540)

(540)

Payment lease liabilities

(7.987)

(7.742)

(245)

(7.200)

(7.220)

20

Discontinued operations

-

-

1.407

1.407

-

Cash from from / (used in) financing activities

(10.733)

(7.742)

(2.991)

4.777

(7.220)

1.407

10.590

Movements in cash and cash equivalents

7.695

-

7.695

(2.275)

-

(12.756)

10.481

Net foreign exchange difference

(259)

(259)

(122)

(122)

Opening balance

2.115

2.115

6.173

6.173

Closing balance

9.551

-

9.551

-

3.776

-

(12.756)

16.532

€7.7 million cash generated in H1 2020

Positive cash from operating activities driven by operational profit and working capital reduction

Selective capital investments

16

2020 H1 business

2020 H1 financials

Inventoryconversion cycle reduced

Inventory development

Inventory days - Benelux only

€22.2M

-4%

€21.3M

Other

Other

€8.8M

€8.5M

Store

Store

€13.4M

€12.8M

FY 2019

H1 2020

93 days

81 days

FY 2019

H1 2020

Inventory reduced by € 0.9 million in first half of 2020

Weekly total inventory in €M - Benelux only

22

Inventory conversion cycle reduced

21

improving cash conversion cycle

20

2019

19

2020

18

17

1

3

5

7

9

11 13 15 17 19 21 23 25 27 29 31 33 35 37 39 41 43 45 47 49 51

17

2020 H1 business

2020 H1 financials

Order Book record high in H1 2020, covering nearly 1.5 months of Sales

Total order book development in €M

2020€23.5M

Intensified marketing efforts and targeted commercial activities resulted in substantially higher order intake

Record level order intake growth of +49.1% in Q2 2020 and +19.8% for H1

2019

Delta: €8.8M

€14.7M

2020

Order Book all time high, covering nearly 1.5 months of Sales

Jan

Feb

March

April

May

June

18

2020 H1 business

2020 H1 financials

Company turned into a net cash position and extended bank financing

Financing structure

€22.3M

€3.6M

€25.9M

Bank financing

Perpetual loan

Total financing

Net debt development

€1.7M

Bank financing

Shareholder loan

Perpetual loan

Extension of current financing facilities of € 22.3 million with incumbent banks

Conversion of € 3.5M shareholder loan plus incurred interest into newly issued shares:

  • Conversion of interest based on avg market price before publication;
  • Conversion of principal amount on average market price after publication with modest discount.

Maximum # of shares to be issued is 2.15 million

Agreement to decrease interest rate applicable to perpetual loan of

  • 3.6 million for the next 12 months

-€7.9M

Dec-19Jun-20

19

Agenda

2020

H1 business

John Kruijssen

2020

H1 financials

Gabrielle Reijnen

Q&A

20

Q&A

Disclaimer

Beter Bed Holding NV published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 10:50:06 UTC
