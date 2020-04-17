Log in
BETER BED HOLDING N.V.

BETER BED HOLDING N.V.

(BBED)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Beter Bed N : Holding announces strong Q1 sales, with upturn in online channel

04/17/2020 | 01:06am EDT

Beter Bed Holding announces strong Q1 sales, with upturn in online channel

17 April 2020

Highlights first quarter:

  • Q1 2020 sales increased by 8.0% to € 54.3 million, with like-for-like sales growth of 6.9%, with both Benelux and New Business contributing.
  • Q1 2020 online sales increased by 29.6% to € 5.6 million, amounting to 10.3% of total sales.
  • Order intake decreased by 2.0% over Q1 2020, following the COVID-19 outbreak, while the level until mid-March was 9% above last year.
  • Discussing term sheet for extension of bank agreement with current banks. Expected to conclude in Q2 2020.

Download the full press release:

20200417 Trading update Q1 2020 (0.53Mb)

Disclaimer

Beter Bed Holding NV published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 05:05:05 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 166 M
EBIT 2020 -1,50 M
Net income 2020 -2,00 M
Debt 2020 55,0 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -13,9x
P/E ratio 2021 -125x
EV / Sales2020 0,51x
EV / Sales2021 0,44x
Capitalization 30,1 M
Chart BETER BED HOLDING N.V.
Duration : Period :
Beter Bed Holding N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BETER BED HOLDING N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,85  €
Last Close Price 1,25  €
Spread / Highest target 60,0%
Spread / Average Target 48,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Kruijssen Chief Executive Officer & Statutory Director
Barthold E. Karis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gabrielle E. A. Reijnen Chief Financial Officer
Huub Vermeulen Member-Supervisory Board
Alain Beyens Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BETER BED HOLDING N.V.-44.57%33
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.55%16 810
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-32.94%3 802
SOTHEBY'S43.41%2 656
RH-42.45%2 364
DUNELM GROUP PLC-28.59%2 091
