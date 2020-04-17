Beter Bed N : Holding announces strong Q1 sales, with upturn in online channel

Beter Bed Holding announces strong Q1 sales, with upturn in online channel
17 April 2020
Highlights first quarter:
Q1 2020 sales increased by 8.0% to € 54.3 million, with like-for-like sales growth of 6.9%, with both Benelux and New Business contributing.
Q1 2020 online sales increased by 29.6% to € 5.6 million, amounting to 10.3% of total sales.
Order intake decreased by 2.0% over Q1 2020, following the COVID-19 outbreak, while the level until mid-March was 9% above last year.
Discussing term sheet for extension of bank agreement with current banks. Expected to conclude in Q2 2020.
Download the full press release:
20200417 Trading update Q1 2020 (0.53Mb)
