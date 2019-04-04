Beter Bed Holding: introduction of Element circular box spring

Uden, 4 April 2019

Beter Bed Holding presented the new strategy at the Capital Markets Day on 26 October 2018. Five consumer trends have been identified that give direction to this strategy. These trends are of fundamental importance to the company's long-term vision. Sustainability is one of these trends.

As market leader in a number of different markets, Beter Bed Holding believes it is vitally important that it accepts its responsibility and plays a pioneering role in the field of sustainability. Beter Bed is taking the lead by being the first player in the market to introduce a completely circular box spring: Element.

