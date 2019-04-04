Log in
BETER BED HOLDING NV

BETER BED HOLDING NV

(BBED)
Beter Bed Holding: introduction of Element circular box spring

0
04/04/2019 | 10:17am EDT

Uden, 4 April 2019

Beter Bed Holding presented the new strategy at the Capital Markets Day on 26 October 2018. Five consumer trends have been identified that give direction to this strategy. These trends are of fundamental importance to the company's long-term vision. Sustainability is one of these trends.

As market leader in a number of different markets, Beter Bed Holding believes it is vitally important that it accepts its responsibility and plays a pioneering role in the field of sustainability. Beter Bed is taking the lead by being the first player in the market to introduce a completely circular box spring: Element.

Download the PDF of the press release:

20190404 Introduction of Element circular box spring (486.1kb)

Disclaimer

Beter Bed Holding NV published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 14:16:07 UTC
EPS Revisions
