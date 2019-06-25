Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Beter Bed Holding NV    BBED   NL0000339703

BETER BED HOLDING NV

(BBED)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Beter Bed Holding investigates alternatives for future of Matratzen Concord and is in constructive dialogue with banks on required financing arrangements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 01:16am EDT

Strategy update:

  • Beter Bed Holding launched a new strategy in October 2018, which has resulted in a strong performance in the Benelux region and an improving performance in Sweden. However, the recovery of Matratzen Concord turns out to be more time-consuming than initially anticipated, which is causing liquidity constraints.
  • To ensure a stable financial platform for the short-term, Beter Bed Holding is in constructive dialogue with the banks to address short-term liquidity, to temporarily waive the covenant testing of 30 June 2019, and to work with each other with the intent to consider a longer-term financing solution that is aligned with the new structure when certain milestones have been met. As part of this dialogue, Beter Bed Holding has agreed to provide the banks security on certain assets.
  • Beter Bed Holding has initiated the investigation of various alternatives for a full or partial exit of Matratzen Concord.
  • The key focus of Beter Bed Holding will be to accelerate the strong performance in especially the Benelux region, which performs ahead of plan in both profitability and sales growth. Increased focus will be on the already improving performance in Sweden, and on boosting the Digital and Wholesale channels, where the current growth rates are ahead of what was initially anticipated.

             

John Kruijssen, CEO of Beter Bed Holding, comments:

“Since the launch of our new strategy in October 2018 we see increasing signs that our initiatives are paying off for most of our regions, but to a lesser extent for Matratzen Concord.

To accelerate the momentum in the Benelux region, we have decided to increase our focus on this profitable business to drive faster growth. We are also pleased with the improving performance in Sweden, and will boost the very promising Digital and Wholesale channels for the whole Group.

Matratzen Concord is experiencing continued difficult market circumstances and the expected turnaround will require more time and more liquidity funding to materialise. Although we see some promising first signs following the actions taken at Matratzen Concord, the results are not what we had planned for. To limit financial impact on the group and to ensure that Matratzen Concord can gain momentum, we will investigate the options for a full or partial exit.

The slower recovery process of Matratzen Concord has a significant impact on both the funding need and the financing arrangements of Beter Bed Holding. We have started constructive dialogues with our banks to address the increased funding need, to temporarily waive the covenant testing of 30 June 2019, to ensure a stable platform for Beter Bed Holding for the short-term, and to work with each other with the intent to consider a longer-term financing solution that is aligned with the new structure when certain milestones have been met. As part of this dialogue, we will provide our banks security on certain assets.

Although the impact of our decision to investigate alternatives for Matratzen Concord might have significant consequences for the profile of Beter Bed Holding, we are convinced it will enhance our ability to agree on a stable financing for the medium term and will positively influence the common drive of Beter Bed Holding and be in the best interest of Matratzen Concord and all customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and other stakeholders.”

Profile
Beter Bed Holding is a European retail organisation that offers its customers the best quality rest at affordable prices. The organisation’s aim is to do this through its international retail brands and own wholesaler operation DBC International. All brands provide the best customer advice to their customers on all relevant channels including online. In 2018, the company achieved € 396.3 million sales with a total of 1,009 stores per 31 December 2018 and an increasingly relevant share of online sales.

For more information

John Kruijssen                                                                   Hugo van den Ochtend   
CEO                                                                                   CFO       
+31 (0)413 338819                                                           +31 (0)413 338819           
+31 (0)6 13211011                                                           +31 (0)6 25746309           
john.kruijssen@beterbed.nl                                              hugo.vandenochtend@beterbed.nl      

 

Please click on the link below for the Pdf of the press release.     

 

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BETER BED HOLDING NV
01:16aBeter Bed Holding investigates alternatives for future of Matratzen Concord a..
GL
04/25BETER BED : New composition Supervisory Board Beter Bed Holding N.V.
AQ
04/23BETER BED HOLDING : appointment of Category Management Group Director
GL
04/18Beter Bed Holding announces Q1 trading update
GL
04/18BETER BED HOLDING NV : 1st quarter results
CO
04/04BETER BED HOLDING : introduction of Element circular box spring
PU
04/04BETER BED HOLDING NV : introduction of Element circular box spring
GL
03/16BETER BED HOLDING : Beter Bed Benelux and Sngjtten (Sweden) enter into alliance ..
AQ
03/15BETER BED HOLDING : Beter Bed Benelux and Sängjätten (Sweden) enter into allianc..
GL
03/13BETER BED HOLDING : publication of 2018 annual report and announcement of the AG..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 396 M
EBIT 2019 -0,67 M
Net income 2019 0,50 M
Debt 2019 10,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 13,31
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
EV / Sales 2020 0,23x
Capitalization 86,2 M
Chart BETER BED HOLDING NV
Duration : Period :
Beter Bed Holding NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BETER BED HOLDING NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,08 €
Spread / Average Target 55%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Kruijssen Chief Executive Officer & Statutory Director
Dirk Roger Goeminne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hugo van den Ochtend Chief Financial Officer
Huub Vermeulen Member-Supervisory Board
Alain Beyens Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BETER BED HOLDING NV9.03%91
NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD-1.63%13 892
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.22.18%4 577
DUNELM GROUP PLC79.11%2 286
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.2.21%1 737
RH-4.01%1 588
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About