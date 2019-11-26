Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Beter Bed Holding NV    BBED   NL0000339703

BETER BED HOLDING NV

(BBED)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Beter Bed Holding's shareholders approve divestment Matratzen Concord

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 09:45am EST

 

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of 26 November 2019 the shareholders of Beter Bed Holding approved the transaction to divest Matratzen Concord. The approved transaction consists of three elements:  

  • The approval to divest the Matratzen Concord companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland to Magical Honour Limited.
  • Authorisation to issue 2.15 million new shares to Magical Honour Limited.
  • Authorisation to limit or exclude the pre-emptive rights in connection with the issuance of the new shares. 

The divestment is expected to complete in early December 2019. With the shareholders’ approval, all major conditions have been satisfied, following the earlier completion of due diligence. Both parties agreed to forego the voluntary notification of the German regulator, while no anti-trust filing was required. The share issuance to Magical Honour Limited will be executed at completion of the divestment or as soon as possible thereafter, but not later than two weeks after completion.

Following completion of the transaction, Beter Bed Holding will transform into a smaller, flexible, growth-orientated and profitable company with a leading position in the Benelux. The net debt of the transformed company is expected to improve to a sustainable level following the (i) the approved transaction and (ii) the sale-and-leaseback program that is currently being completed for the distribution centers, which is expected to lead to net cash proceeds of € 16 million. To drive profitable sales growth in 2020, Beter Bed Holding will focus on its core markets and further develop the omnichannel route-to-market. The refined strategy for the transformed company will be presented at a Capital Markets Day in April 2020. 

John Kruijssen, CEO of Beter Bed Holding, comments:
“We are pleased and grateful that our shareholders approved the transaction to divest Matratzen Concord and to authorise the issuance of new shares to Magical Honour Limited. With this transaction we will reach a major milestone of the turnaround of Beter Bed Holding and we will be able to focus on value creation. We will improve our financial and commercial fundamentals, with a number of opportunities to further accelerate growth. In April 2020 we will hold our next Capital Markets Day and present our vision going forward.
At the same time, we believe we found the best owner for Matratzen Concord. Magical Honour Limited has committed to the necessary investments and to bring the global industry experience and capabilities to transform Matratzen Concord. We wish them and all stakeholders of Matratzen Concord, and especially the employees, all the best in their joint future.” 

Profile
Beter Bed Holding is a European retail organisation that offers its customers the best quality rest at affordable prices. The organisation’s aim is to do this through its international retail brands, through its own wholesaler operation DBC International and, at an increasingly relevant share, through Digital channels.

 

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

 


For more information

 

John Kruijssen                                                              Hugo van den Ochtend  
CEO                                                                               CFO      
+31 (0)413 338819                                                       +31 (0)413 338819          
+31 (0)6 13211011                                                       +31 (0)6 25746309          
john.kruijssen@beterbed.nl                                           hugo.vandenochtend@beterbed.nl

 

Please click on the link below for the PDF of the press release. Press photos can be downloaded here.

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BETER BED HOLDING NV
10:18aBETER BED : shareholders approve the divestment of Matratzen Concord
PU
09:45aBeter Bed Holding's shareholders approve divestment Matratzen Concord
GL
11/25BETER BED : Notice EGM 26-11-2019
PU
11/25BETER BED : Agenda EGM 26-11-2019 incl. notes
PU
10/25BETER BED : announces Q3 2019 sales increase of 6.8% for the Continued Operation..
PU
10/25Beter Bed Holding announces Q3 2019 sales increase of 6.8% for the Continued ..
GL
10/18Beter Bed Holding announces sale and lease-back of the distribution center in..
GL
10/14BETER BED : bereikt overeenkomst over afsplitsing van Matratzen Concord
PU
10/14Beter Bed Holding reaches agreement on the divestment of Matratzen Concord
GL
09/18Beter Bed wins the ABN AMRO Best Retail Chain Award and Webshop Award in the ..
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 189 M
EBIT 2019 4,00 M
Net income 2019 -43,0 M
Debt 2019 79,0 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,18x
P/E ratio 2020 33,3x
EV / Sales2019 0,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
Capitalization 51,2 M
Chart BETER BED HOLDING NV
Duration : Period :
Beter Bed Holding NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BETER BED HOLDING NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,50  €
Last Close Price 2,33  €
Spread / Highest target 7,30%
Spread / Average Target 7,30%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Kruijssen Chief Executive Officer & Statutory Director
Barthold E. Karis Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hugo van den Ochtend Chief Financial Officer
Huub Vermeulen Member-Supervisory Board
Alain Beyens Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BETER BED HOLDING NV-35.28%56
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.25.46%17 464
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.33.64%5 373
RH68.70%3 775
SOTHEBY'S43.41%2 656
DUNELM GROUP PLC56.38%2 205
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group