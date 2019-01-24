CORRECTION: PlayUp Ltd. and The Betmakers Holdings Ltd. Deal to be Completed in January 2019

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - PlayUp Ltd has announced a further $750,000 has been towards its acquisition of The Betmakers Holdings Ltd. (ASX:TBH) wagering businesses, TopBetta and MadBookie.



"PlayUp is a strong, growing brand that has made several key acquisitions in 2018, including TopBetta and MadBookie," said PlayUp CEO Daniel Simic.



"The decision was made to delay payment until all terms were fully satisfied and we look forward to completing the transaction and closing the deal within the coming days."



As announced by Betmakers on January 17th, a further payment of $750,000 had been received from PlayUp, with the final $1 million payment to be processed on January 29th pending performance of final tasks by both parties.





About The Betmakers Holdings Limited:



The Betmakers Holdings Limited (ASX:TBH)(OTCMKTS:TPBTF)(FRA:T07), formerly TopBetta Holdings Limited, is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services. Global Tote Australia Pty Ltd conducts TBH's Wholesale Business, which includes operating and licensing its wholesale tote product which enables licensed wagering operators, including corporate bookmakers and tote operators from all over the world, to participate in global pools. The Wholesale Business is conducted under a B2B licence granted by the UK Gambling Commission to Global Tote Limited, a company incorporated in Alderney, UK.



About PlayUp:



PlayUp Limited is a Universal Gaming Platform offering Daily Fantasy Sports, sports and race betting, fantasy stables, eSports, and casino table games. PlayUp makes up the team behind the PlayChip and operates PlayUp.com, ClassicBet, Draftstars, Betting.Club, TopBetta, and MadBookie. PlayUp Limited will deliver the world's first fully-integrated, blockchain enabled global fantasy sports, online sports betting and gaming ecosystem.





