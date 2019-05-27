The Betmakers Holdings Limited Change to Exercise Price of Unlisted Options

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 6.22.2 and 3.11.2, The BetMakers Holdings Limited (ASX:TBH) (OTCMKTS:TPBTF) ("Company") advises that, following completion of the non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer announced on 7 May 2019, the exercise price of all unlisted options over ordinary shares in the Company will be adjusted as set out in the table below.



The new exercise prices will take effect on 3 June 2019.



--------------------------------------------------------------------- Old exercise New exercise price price --------------------------------------------------------------------- 16,667,000 unlisted options, expiring on 12/11/2020 $0.246 $0.2431 --------------------------------------------------------------------- 2,954,681 unlisted options, expiring on 31/10/2020 $0.296 $0.2931 --------------------------------------------------------------------- 4,000,000 unlisted options, expiring on 30/11/2020 $0.125 $0.1221 ---------------------------------------------------------------------





About The Betmakers Holdings Limited:



The Betmakers Holdings Limited (ASX:TBH)(OTCMKTS:TPBTF)(FRA:T07), formerly TopBetta Holdings Limited, is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services. Global Tote Australia Pty Ltd conducts TBH's Wholesale Business, which includes operating and licensing its wholesale tote product which enables licensed wagering operators, including corporate bookmakers and tote operators from all over the world, to participate in global pools. The Wholesale Business is conducted under a B2B licence granted by the UK Gambling Commission to Global Tote Limited, a company incorporated in Alderney, UK.





Source:



The Betmakers Holdings Limited





Contact:

Charly Duffy Company Secretary E: companysecretary@thebetmakers.com M: + 61-409-083-780 Jane Morgan Investor & Media Relations E: investors@thebetmakers.com M: +61-405-555-618