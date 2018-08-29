Log in
The Betmakers Holdings Limited Ladbrokes AU and Neds.com.au Upgrade and Extend Contracts

08/29/2018 | 02:20am CEST
Ladbrokes AU and Neds.com.au Upgrade and Extend Contracts

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The BetMakers Holdings Limited (ASX:TBH) (OTCMKTS:TPBTF) ("BetMakers", "TBH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that wagering operators, Ladbrokes Digital Australia Pty Ltd ("Ladbrokes") and Neds.com.au Pty Ltd ("NEDs") have upgraded and extended their contracts with Global Betting Services Pty Ltd ("GBS").

Highlights

- Wagering operators Ladbrokes Australia and Neds.com.au, have upgraded and extended their contracts with GBS for data feed services, including Racing Data Delivery and Price Manager Premium

- Upgrade includes access to the DynamicOdds grids and risk management platform

- Both contracts have been renewed for a 3 year+ periods

- Both companies are currently reviewing the BetMakers additional wholesale product suite, including the recently announced US Greyhound Racing solution

As announced on 18 July 2018, BetMakers DNA Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TBH, entered into a Conditional Binding Heads of Agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in the betting tools and data company, GBS.

As existing GBS clients, along with other operators such as Sportsbet and Bet Easy; Ladbrokes and NEDs have agreed to extend the contract for services for an additional 3+ years, for use of its data feed services including Racing Data Delivery and Racing Price Manager Premium.

Both Ladbrokes and NEDs have also elected to upgrade to the DynamicOdds Pty Ltd ("DynamicOdds") offering which will provide them access to the DynamicOdds grids and risk management platform. As announced on 9 August 2018, TBH has entered into Share Sale Agreements to acquire DynamicOdds.

TBH will receive the full benefit from this uplift as soon as it has 100% ownership of DynamicOdds and GBS, which is expected on and from completion of each transaction, being 31 August 2018 and 17 September 2018, respectively.

The BetMakers CEO, Todd Buckingham, commented: "The Company is very pleased with how the wholesale business continues to develop, with both Ladbrokes and Neds.com.au upgrading and extending their contracts with GBS. These deals help validate the Company's decision to focus on wholesale bookmaking technology solutions and we look forward to updating the market with additional wagering operator renewals in the coming weeks."

Ladbrokes Managing Director, Jason Scott, commented: "The GBS solution is an integral part of our offering and we have enjoyed working with the TBH team to further develop and innovate the solution. We are excited about the new products and solutions, such as the US greyhounds, that the BetMakers team has secured, and I believe this will be a popular product for our clients. Greyhound racing is one of our fastest growing products so to get more content here is a great outcome for Ladbrokes"

Neds.com.au Managing Director, Dean Shannon, commented: "It's great that Neds.com.au is continuing to work with GBS and The BetMakers."

"I have had followed the team at The BetMakers closely and believe they are at the cutting edge of innovation in wagering. As an innovative company ourselves, we are looking to enter multi jurisdictions and provide products that are new and engaging, we like to work with other technology companies that can give us the tools to ensure we continue to engage our clients."

"We look forward to exploring the complementary products such as the US greyhound racing offering from The BetMakers and forming a long-term relationship with the TBH team"



About The Betmakers Holdings Limited:

The Betmakers Holdings Limited (ASX:TBH)(OTCMKTS:TPBTF)(FRA:T07), formerly TopBetta Holdings Limited, is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services. Global Tote Australia Pty Ltd conducts TBH's Wholesale Business, which includes operating and licensing its wholesale tote product which enables licensed wagering operators, including corporate bookmakers and tote operators from all over the world, to participate in global pools. The Wholesale Business is conducted under a B2B licence granted by the UK Gambling Commission to Global Tote Limited, a company incorporated in Alderney, UK.



Source:

The Betmakers Holdings Limited



Contact:

Charly Duffy
Company Secretary
E: companysecretary@thebetmakers.com
M: + 61-409-083-780

Jane Morgan
Investor & Media Relations
E: investors@thebetmakers.com
M: +61-405-555-618

© ABN Newswire 2018
