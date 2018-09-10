The Betmakers Holdings Limited Second Tranche of Shortfall Placement Completed

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of The BetMakers Holdings Limited (ASX:TBH) (OTCMKTS:TPBTF) ("Company") is pleased to announce that the second tranche of the shortfall placement from the Company's recent entitlement offer ("Shortfall Placement") has been completed.



The Company has today allotted 7,762,500 fully paid ordinary shares to raise $621K (before costs), being the second tranche of the Shortfall Placement.



The second tranche of shares issued under the Shortfall Placement were issued to sophisticated and institutional investors in conjunction with the cleansing prospectus issued on 7 September 2018 pursuant to section 708A(11) of the Corporations Act.



An Appendix 3B is attached.



