The Betmakers Holdings Limited Second Tranche of Shortfall Placement Completed

09/10/2018 | 03:35am CEST
Second Tranche of Shortfall Placement Completed

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of The BetMakers Holdings Limited (ASX:TBH) (OTCMKTS:TPBTF) ("Company") is pleased to announce that the second tranche of the shortfall placement from the Company's recent entitlement offer ("Shortfall Placement") has been completed.

The Company has today allotted 7,762,500 fully paid ordinary shares to raise $621K (before costs), being the second tranche of the Shortfall Placement.

The second tranche of shares issued under the Shortfall Placement were issued to sophisticated and institutional investors in conjunction with the cleansing prospectus issued on 7 September 2018 pursuant to section 708A(11) of the Corporations Act.

An Appendix 3B is attached.

To view Appendix 3B, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/036563U8



About The Betmakers Holdings Limited:

The Betmakers Holdings Limited (ASX:TBH)(OTCMKTS:TPBTF)(FRA:T07), formerly TopBetta Holdings Limited, is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services. Global Tote Australia Pty Ltd conducts TBH's Wholesale Business, which includes operating and licensing its wholesale tote product which enables licensed wagering operators, including corporate bookmakers and tote operators from all over the world, to participate in global pools. The Wholesale Business is conducted under a B2B licence granted by the UK Gambling Commission to Global Tote Limited, a company incorporated in Alderney, UK.



Source:

The Betmakers Holdings Limited



Contact:

Charly Duffy
Company Secretary
E: companysecretary@thebetmakers.com
M: + 61-409-083-780

Jane Morgan
Investor & Media Relations
E: investors@thebetmakers.com
M: +61-405-555-618

© ABN Newswire 2018
