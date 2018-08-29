The Betmakers Holdings Limited Signs Second US Greyhound Distribution Deal

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of The BetMakers Holdings Limited (ASX:TBH) (OTCMKTS:TPBTF) ("BetMakers", "TBH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, BetMakers DNA Pty Ltd ("BetMakers DNA") has signed a second US greyhound racing track, Jacksonville Greyhound Racing Inc. trading as bestbet Jacksonville ("bestbet Jacksonville") to distribute data and vision.



Highlights



- BetMakers DNA signs second distribution deal with US greyhound racing track, bestbet Jacksonville



- BetMakers DNA to create and distribute fixed-odds data and Global Tote access across bestbet Jacksonville's 6,000 races annually



- BetMakers DNA has commenced integration of data and vision in the Global Betting Solutions Pty Ltd ("GBS") platform



bestbet Jacksonville hosts venues, Orange Park Kennel Club and Jacksonville, both located in North Florida, USA and hosts over 6,000 races annually.



The Agreement between bestbet Jacksonville and BetMakers DNA will allow BetMakers DNA to offer clients data and vision across the bestbet Jacksonville venues.



Integration into the GBS system has commenced and will allow BetMakers DNA to feed the US greyhound products directly into its clients' backends system. Both the recently announced Palm Beach Kennel Club and this new agreement are expected to be integrated and available to clients in early September.



The BetMakers CEO, Todd Buckingham, commented: "This Agreement with bestbet Jacksonville provides us with another value-add product which we can offer to our clients. With both bestbet Jacksonville and the Palm Beach Kennel Club agreements, wagering operators can now add an additional 11,000 greyhound races each year."



"We're looking forward to completing this integration and expect to announce additional international racing tracks over the coming weeks."



bestbet Jacksonville Director of Racing Industry Relations, Tim Leuschner, commented: "We are very excited to see this project get underway and we look forward to a great relationship with BetMakers. We are especially thrilled to bring our racing into a new market."



The material terms of the deal are as follows:



- BetMakers DNA will create and distribute to licensed bookmaking customers in such territories as authorised by bestbet Jacksonville:



o customised fixed-odds pricing data using underlying data sourced and supplied by bestbet Jacksonville; and



o Global Tote services, (together, the "Services").



- In consideration for providing the Services, BetMakers DNA will receive a fee calculated on turnover.



- The term of the agreement is 2 years, unless otherwise terminated by either party providing 90 days' written notice or immediately for cause.







About The Betmakers Holdings Limited:



The Betmakers Holdings Limited (ASX:TBH)(OTCMKTS:TPBTF)(FRA:T07), formerly TopBetta Holdings Limited, is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services. Global Tote Australia Pty Ltd conducts TBH's Wholesale Business, which includes operating and licensing its wholesale tote product which enables licensed wagering operators, including corporate bookmakers and tote operators from all over the world, to participate in global pools. The Wholesale Business is conducted under a B2B licence granted by the UK Gambling Commission to Global Tote Limited, a company incorporated in Alderney, UK.





Source:



The Betmakers Holdings Limited





