Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Betmakers Holdings Ltd    TBH   AU000000TBH6

BETMAKERS HOLDINGS LTD (TBH)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

The Betmakers Holdings Limited Signs Second US Greyhound Distribution Deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 02:25am CEST
Signs Second US Greyhound Distribution Deal

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of The BetMakers Holdings Limited (ASX:TBH) (OTCMKTS:TPBTF) ("BetMakers", "TBH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, BetMakers DNA Pty Ltd ("BetMakers DNA") has signed a second US greyhound racing track, Jacksonville Greyhound Racing Inc. trading as bestbet Jacksonville ("bestbet Jacksonville") to distribute data and vision.

Highlights

- BetMakers DNA signs second distribution deal with US greyhound racing track, bestbet Jacksonville

- BetMakers DNA to create and distribute fixed-odds data and Global Tote access across bestbet Jacksonville's 6,000 races annually

- BetMakers DNA has commenced integration of data and vision in the Global Betting Solutions Pty Ltd ("GBS") platform

bestbet Jacksonville hosts venues, Orange Park Kennel Club and Jacksonville, both located in North Florida, USA and hosts over 6,000 races annually.

The Agreement between bestbet Jacksonville and BetMakers DNA will allow BetMakers DNA to offer clients data and vision across the bestbet Jacksonville venues.

Integration into the GBS system has commenced and will allow BetMakers DNA to feed the US greyhound products directly into its clients' backends system. Both the recently announced Palm Beach Kennel Club and this new agreement are expected to be integrated and available to clients in early September.

The BetMakers CEO, Todd Buckingham, commented: "This Agreement with bestbet Jacksonville provides us with another value-add product which we can offer to our clients. With both bestbet Jacksonville and the Palm Beach Kennel Club agreements, wagering operators can now add an additional 11,000 greyhound races each year."

"We're looking forward to completing this integration and expect to announce additional international racing tracks over the coming weeks."

bestbet Jacksonville Director of Racing Industry Relations, Tim Leuschner, commented: "We are very excited to see this project get underway and we look forward to a great relationship with BetMakers. We are especially thrilled to bring our racing into a new market."

The material terms of the deal are as follows:

- BetMakers DNA will create and distribute to licensed bookmaking customers in such territories as authorised by bestbet Jacksonville:

o customised fixed-odds pricing data using underlying data sourced and supplied by bestbet Jacksonville; and

o Global Tote services, (together, the "Services").

- In consideration for providing the Services, BetMakers DNA will receive a fee calculated on turnover.

- The term of the agreement is 2 years, unless otherwise terminated by either party providing 90 days' written notice or immediately for cause.



About The Betmakers Holdings Limited:

The Betmakers Holdings Limited (ASX:TBH)(OTCMKTS:TPBTF)(FRA:T07), formerly TopBetta Holdings Limited, is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services. Global Tote Australia Pty Ltd conducts TBH's Wholesale Business, which includes operating and licensing its wholesale tote product which enables licensed wagering operators, including corporate bookmakers and tote operators from all over the world, to participate in global pools. The Wholesale Business is conducted under a B2B licence granted by the UK Gambling Commission to Global Tote Limited, a company incorporated in Alderney, UK.



Source:

The Betmakers Holdings Limited



Contact:

Charly Duffy
Company Secretary
E: companysecretary@thebetmakers.com
M: + 61-409-083-780

Jane Morgan
Investor & Media Relations
E: investors@thebetmakers.com
M: +61-405-555-618

© ABN Newswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BETMAKERS HOLDINGS LTD
02:35aThe Betmakers Holdings Limited Terms of GBS and DO Acquisition Restructured
AW
02:25aThe Betmakers Holdings Limited Signs Second US Greyhound Distribution Deal
AW
02:20aThe Betmakers Holdings Limited Ladbrokes AU and Neds.com.au Upgrade and Exte..
AW
08/28The Betmakers Holdings Limited Fully Funded to Complete GBS and DynamicOdds ..
AW
08/19THE BETMAKERS HOLDINGS LIMITED (ASX : TBH) Completion of Retail Component of Ent..
AQ
08/19The Betmakers Holdings Limited Completion of Retail Component of Entitlement..
AW
08/14The Betmakers Holdings Limited Signs US Greyhound Distribution Deal
AW
08/09The Betmakers Holdings Limited Revised Transaction Structure to Acquire Dyna..
AW
08/09THE BETMAKERS HOLDINGS LIMITED (ASX : TBH) Revised Transaction Structure to Acqu..
AQ
08/02The Betmakers Holdings Limited Extension of Closing Date for Entitlement Off..
AW
More news
Financials (AUD)
Chart BETMAKERS HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Betmakers Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BETMAKERS HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,68  AUD
Spread / Average Target 809%
Managers
NameTitle
Todd Cameron Buckingham Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Nicholas Chan Chairman
Paul Jeronimo Chief Operating Officer
William Patrick Butler Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Shanahan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BETMAKERS HOLDINGS LTD-81.25%14
SANDS CHINA LTD.-3.15%38 449
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-5.24%31 010
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED33.33%14 787
WYNN MACAU LTD-11.04%13 969
MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT LTD(ADR)-19.04%11 581
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.