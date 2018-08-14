The Betmakers Holdings Limited Signs US Greyhound Distribution Deal

Log in
08/14/2018 | 06:30am CEST
Signs US Greyhound Distribution Deal

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of The BetMakers Holdings Limited (ASX:TBH) (OTCMKTS:TPBTF) ("BetMakers", "TBH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, BetMakers DNA Pty Ltd ("BetMakers DNA"), has signed a data and vision distribution deal with one of the USA's most prominent greyhound racing tracks, Palm Beach Kennel Club ("PBKC").

Highlights

- BetMakers DNA signs 2-year data and vision distribution deal with one of the USA's most prominent greyhound racing tracks - Palm Beach Kennel Club, which hosts over 5000 races per year

- BetMakers DNA to create and distribute fixed-odds data and Global Tote access for races across the Palm Beach Kennel Club meetings

- BetMakers DNA to pull data and vision from Palm Beach Kennel Club and distribute to global wagering operators

- BetMakers DNA has already commenced integration of data and vision into the Global Betting Solutions Pty Ltd ("GBS") platform

Founded in 1932, PBKC is a major destination for greyhound racing, poker and table games which hosts over 5000 races per year. BetMakers DNA has signed a 2-year deal with PBKC to distribute vision, data, fixed odds and Global Tote pools into International markets such as Australia, UK and Asia and any territory approved by PBKC. It is expected to launch in September 2018.

The BetMakers CEO, Todd Buckingham, commented: "This is a very exciting deal and the first of what we hope are many similar deals. We believe this model will be the future of international distribution where wagering operators are given all the tools they need to strike a bet, including all of the data, fixed odds pricing, tote pricing, and the vision to enable their clients to engage."

"For racing bodies such as PBKC, to get a distribution network, such as the one offered by the BetMakers DNA and GBS to more than 20 racing-focused wagering operators from around the world, is a perfect solution."

"The deal includes an all-encompassing fee for operators based on turnover, which means the operator has minimal risk with no upfront cost as the information is distributed through GBS. The GBS platform is already integrated into many major global wagering operators, which means there will be minimal integration work required."

"It is an exciting time for TBH and, through the acquisitions of GBS and Dynamic Odds, we are able to continue to offer global wagering operators a full package solution and expect to announce additional distribution and client onboarding deals in the coming weeks."

The material terms of the deal are as follows:

- BetMakers DNA will create and distribute to licensed bookmaking customers in such territories as authorised by PBKC:

o customised fixed-odds pricing data using underlying data sourced and supplied by PBKC; and

o Global Tote services, (together, the "Services").

- In consideration for providing the Services, BetMakers DNA will receive a fee calculated on turnover.

- The term of the agreement is 2 years, unless otherwise terminated by either party providing 90 days' written notice or immediately for cause.



About The Betmakers Holdings Limited:

The Betmakers Holdings Limited (ASX:TBH)(OTCMKTS:TPBTF)(FRA:T07), formerly TopBetta Holdings Limited, is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services. Global Tote Australia Pty Ltd conducts TBH's Wholesale Business, which includes operating and licensing its wholesale tote product which enables licensed wagering operators, including corporate bookmakers and tote operators from all over the world, to participate in global pools. The Wholesale Business is conducted under a B2B licence granted by the UK Gambling Commission to Global Tote Limited, a company incorporated in Alderney, UK.



Source:

The Betmakers Holdings Limited



Contact:

Charly Duffy
Company Secretary
E: companysecretary@thebetmakers.com
M: + 61-409-083-780

Jane Morgan
Investor & Media Relations
E: investors@thebetmakers.com
M: +61-405-555-618

© ABN Newswire 2018
