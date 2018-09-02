The Betmakers Holdings Limited Takes 100% Ownership of DynamicOdds Business and First Tranche of Shortfall Placement Completed

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of The BetMakers Holdings Limited (ASX:TBH) (OTCMKTS:TPBTF) ("Company") is pleased to announce that on 31 August 2018, it completed the acquisition of DynamicOdds Pty Ltd and C.D.K Software Limited, and took 100% ownership of the DynamicOdds business.



In addition, as announced to the market in the release dated 28 August 2018 ("Announcement"), the Company has also completed the issue and allotment of 29,737,500 fully paid ordinary shares to raise approximately $2.4m, being the first tranche of the shortfall placement from the Company's recent entitlement offer ("Shortfall Placement").



The first tranche of shares issued under the Shortfall Placement were issued to existing sophisticated and institutional shareholders without a disclosure document in accordance with section 708 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).



As set out in the Announcement, the second tranche of shares from the Shortfall Placement will be issued in conjunction with the release of a cleansing prospectus.



About The Betmakers Holdings Limited:



The Betmakers Holdings Limited (ASX:TBH)(OTCMKTS:TPBTF)(FRA:T07), formerly TopBetta Holdings Limited, is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services. Global Tote Australia Pty Ltd conducts TBH's Wholesale Business, which includes operating and licensing its wholesale tote product which enables licensed wagering operators, including corporate bookmakers and tote operators from all over the world, to participate in global pools. The Wholesale Business is conducted under a B2B licence granted by the UK Gambling Commission to Global Tote Limited, a company incorporated in Alderney, UK.





