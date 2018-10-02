The Betmakers Holdings Limited Update to PlayUp Transaction

Log in
10/02/2018 | 06:55am CEST
Update to PlayUp Transaction

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of The BetMakers Holdings Limited (ASX:TBH) (OTCMKTS:TPBTF) ("Company" or "BetMakers") would like to provide an update in respect of the sale of 100% of the shares in TopBetta Pty Ltd ("TopBetta") and the associated TopBetta and MadBookie retail brands, to PlayUp Australia Pty Limited ("PlayUp") ("Transaction"), along with the expansion of services into the US market between BetMakers, PlayUp and the Global Tote.

Further to the announcement released on 2 July 2018, the parties have agreed to restructure the $3mil payment due on 30 September 2018 under the Transaction such that:

- $250K was paid on 1 October 2018;

- $750K is payable on 30 November 2018; and

- $2mil is payable on 31 December 2018.

The parties have also agreed to terms for Global Tote to provide its International racing pools for PlayUp's United States operations, which is expected to launch in December 2018.

PlayUp holds an ADW licence through its newly acquired subsidiary, TopBetta. PlayUp has also recently announced the acquisition of 123Bet, an established online wagering operator that holds a licence to operate in 35 states throughout the US. The acquisition of 123Bet by PlayUp is expected to complete on 5 October 2018.

Once PlayUp completes the acquisition of 123Bet, the Global Tote will provide International pools that are currently not being offered in the US and expects to be taking bets from the US in November 2018 following integration with existing operator WatchandWager.

CEO of the BetMakers, Todd Buckingham, said: "It's great to be expanding our partnership with PlayUp as they move into the Global market. We have recently launched their "Free to Play" site, PlayUpBet and to expand the relationship into the US market through their wagering operations is very exciting."

Other than the variation to the Transaction, none of the information included in this announcement should be considered individually material.



About The Betmakers Holdings Limited:

The Betmakers Holdings Limited (ASX:TBH)(OTCMKTS:TPBTF)(FRA:T07), formerly TopBetta Holdings Limited, is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services. Global Tote Australia Pty Ltd conducts TBH's Wholesale Business, which includes operating and licensing its wholesale tote product which enables licensed wagering operators, including corporate bookmakers and tote operators from all over the world, to participate in global pools. The Wholesale Business is conducted under a B2B licence granted by the UK Gambling Commission to Global Tote Limited, a company incorporated in Alderney, UK.



Source:

The Betmakers Holdings Limited



Contact:

Charly Duffy
Company Secretary
E: companysecretary@thebetmakers.com
M: + 61-409-083-780

Jane Morgan
Investor & Media Relations
E: investors@thebetmakers.com
M: +61-405-555-618

© ABN Newswire 2018
