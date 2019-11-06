Betmakers Technology Group Ltd Completion of Placement

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) is pleased to announce that it has completed the issue and allotment of 18,904,110 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) (Placement) to raise $2.76m at $0.146 per Share from institutional and sophisticated investors, as previously announced on 1 November 2019.



The Shares issued under the Placement were issued without a disclosure document in accordance with section 708 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Act) and were issued under the Company's 15% placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1.



Funds received from the Placement will be used for growth initiatives, working capital and to strengthen the Company's balance sheet.



Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited acted as Lead Manager to the Placement.







About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd:



Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET)(FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.





