Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Betmakers Technology Group Ltd    BET   AU0000050585

BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD

(BET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd FY20 Half Year Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 05:55pm EST
FY20 Half Year Results

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Board of BetMakers Technology Group Limited (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) is pleased to announce the Company's results for the half-year ended 31 December 2019.

For the half-year ended 31 December 2019, the Company reported:

- Revenues of $4.04 million (an increase of $1.26 million above the corresponding prior year period)

- EBITDA of $0.65 million (an increase of $2.82 million above the corresponding prior year period)

- 'Underlying' EBITDA of $0.57 million (an increase of $2.51 million compared to the corresponding prior year period)

The Company also reported a 31 December 2019 cash balance of $2.70 million, and net-current assets of $2.88 million.

A summary of the Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income and Statement of financial position is provided in the link below.

The Board is very pleased with the progress of the business, which has now established a strong financial base. The Company continues to expand its customers and product offering in its existing markets.

The Company has also recently announced its expansion into the US and an agreement with Tom Waterhouse which it expects to see the benefit of these deals to be realised in FY21 and beyond.

The Company would like to reaffirm its previous guidance of $10 million in revenue for FY20.

To view the Half Year Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/F3H7BQ80



About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd:

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET)(FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.



Source:

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd



Contact:

Charly Duffy
Company Secretary
E: companysecretary@thebetmakers.com
M: + 61-409-083-780

Jane Morgan
Investor & Media Relations
E: investors@thebetmakers.com
M: +61-405-555-618

© ABN Newswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP
05:55pBetmakers Technology Group Ltd FY20 Half Year Results
AW
02/11Betmakers Technology Group Ltd New Online Bookmakers Powered by BetMakers
AW
02/04Betmakers Technology Group Ltd Signs Exclusive Deal for Horseracing in NJ
AW
01/31Betmakers Technology Group Ltd Quarterly Update and Appendix 4C
AW
01/27Betmakers Technology Group Ltd Waterhouse Bets Big on BET in New Racing Prod..
AW
01/05Betmakers Technology Group Ltd to Power New Victorian Bookmaker Initiative
AW
2019Betmakers Technology Group Ltd CEO Address to AGM
AW
2019Betmakers Technology Group Ltd Completion of Placement
AW
2019Betmakers Technology Group Ltd Placement and Issue of Performance Payment Sh..
AW
2019BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD (ASX : BET) Quarterly Update (App 4C)
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 182 M
Chart BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD
Duration : Period :
Betmakers Technology Group Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,71  AUD
Last Close Price 0,36  AUD
Spread / Highest target 97,2%
Spread / Average Target 97,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 97,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Todd Cameron Buckingham Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Nicholas Chan Chairman
Jake Henson Chief Operating Officer
Anthony Pullin Chief Financial Officer
Oliver Shanahan Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BETMAKERS TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD-4.59%121
SANDS CHINA LTD.0.26%39 532
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-2.88%29 973
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED11.17%15 451
WYNN MACAU, LIMITED-1.53%11 119
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION3.09%9 520
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group