Betmakers Technology Group Ltd Investor Presentation

03/26/2020 | 11:45pm EDT
Investor Presentation

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BetMakers Technology Group Limited (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) or is pleased to provide an opportunity for shareholders and investors to view a virtual presentation by CEO, Todd Buckingham, who will present at the NWR Small Cap Virtual Conference today (Friday 27).

Event: NWR Communications Virtual Small Cap Conference

Presenting: Todd Buckingham, CEO

Time: Friday 27 March, 2:50pm AEDT

The event is free and investors can register online to view the presentation here: https://organizer.runtheworld.today/invitation/670

The Company invites questions to be submitted to simon@nwrcommunications.com.au prior to the presentation.



About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd:

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET)(FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.



Source:

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd



Contact:

Charly Duffy
Company Secretary
E: companysecretary@thebetmakers.com
M: + 61-409-083-780

Jane Morgan
Investor & Media Relations
E: investors@thebetmakers.com
M: +61-405-555-618

© ABN Newswire 2020
