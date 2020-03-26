Betmakers Technology Group Ltd Investor Presentation

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BetMakers Technology Group Limited (ASX:BET) (FRA:T07) or is pleased to provide an opportunity for shareholders and investors to view a virtual presentation by CEO, Todd Buckingham, who will present at the NWR Small Cap Virtual Conference today (Friday 27).



Event: NWR Communications Virtual Small Cap Conference



Presenting: Todd Buckingham, CEO



Time: Friday 27 March, 2:50pm AEDT



The event is free and investors can register online to view the presentation here: https://organizer.runtheworld.today/invitation/670



The Company invites questions to be submitted to simon@nwrcommunications.com.au prior to the presentation.







About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd:



Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET)(FRA:T07) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.





Source:



Betmakers Technology Group Ltd





Contact:

Charly Duffy Company Secretary E: companysecretary@thebetmakers.com M: + 61-409-083-780 Jane Morgan Investor & Media Relations E: investors@thebetmakers.com M: +61-405-555-618